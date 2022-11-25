Read full article on original website
Best Cyber Monday deals 2022: last-minute discounts for Android, Google & Amazon users
While Cyber Monday may be technically over, a few retailers have continued running deals on smartphones, tablets, speakers, Chromebooks, and more. Maybe they've forgotten to pull their prices back up, plus there are some that are continuing with deals that run into December, but it's only positive news for you. It means you may still be able to get a last-minute deal on your next gadget. We've collected together all the leftover Cyber Monday deals you can buy right now.
Sonos products almost never go on sale, but they're 20% off for Black Friday
If you look around my house, you'll notice a few consistent things in every room: plants, and Sonos speakers. I've spent a lot of money on plants over the years, but I've spent far more on Play:1s, Play:5s, Arcs, Beams, Subs, and various Ikea collabs that I somehow thought were good investments at the time. While there are other connected speaker ecosystems out there, including those from Amazon and Google, nothing just works like Sonos.
Get festive with these 10 top smart lighting deals for Black Friday
Smart lighting is the most visual aspect of any good smart home setup, but there are many brands to wade through before finding the perfect equipment for your needs. Most importantly, avoid the glut of no-name rebranded import products you run into at some online retailers. To help with that, we've gathered a list of the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday smart lighting deals from the most reputable smart lighting manufacturers on the planet.
Embrace your inner bookworm this Cyber Monday by saving $50 on the Kindle Paperwhite
The Kindle Paperwhite is the middle child, but still a top performer when it comes to reading e-books, thanks to its clear 6.8-inch E Ink display, warm lighting, and 16GB of storage. This way, with the highly-portable Kindle Paperwhite, you can keep all of your favorite e-books in one place at arm's length at all times.
We break down the best Cyber Monday smartwatch & fitness tracker deals
Black Friday may have come and gone, but the deals haven't ended: Cyber Monday is here. We've been tracking the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals for phones and several other categories for weeks, and our main hub includes a variety of gadgets for your wrist. If you're looking specifically for smartwatch or fitness tracker deals, you're in the right place.
Last-minute deals: These 5 portable power banks are way more affordable for Black Friday
Phones are wonderful devices that make our lives a whole lot easier, but they have one major weak spot: battery life. Even the best Android phones usually need a fresh daily charge to keep them going, but what if there's no outlet available? The best solution here for those always on the go is a portable power bank, which can charge your phone (and many other devices) from anywhere. Black Friday is a great time to save big on tech, and we've come across a bunch of great Black Friday deals on power banks that we've rounded up here.
Even though Black Friday and Cyber Monday are over, these deals are still worth shopping
Which deals are best now that Black Friday and Cyber Monday are over? After the last five days of shopping euphoria, you may feel a little down. The biggest sales days of the year are done and you still have things to buy. But just because Black Friday […]
Here are 8 of the best deals on Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 cases on Cyber Monday
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 has seen incredible discounts in the last week, making it one of the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals. If you picked up a Fold 4 during the sales or if you've had one since launch, keeping it protected should be a priority, considering how expensive it is to repair a device like this. Thankfully, the Cyber Monday deals apply to cases and accessories. These are the best-discounted cases you can get for the Fold 4 today.
You won't find a better Google Pixel 7 deal this Cyber Monday
Considering the sheer number of Black Friday deals we've encountered over the past week, it's been hard to keep track of them all. Moreover, given how quickly deals run out of stock during the annual shopping extravaganza, it's understandable why people wait until Cyber Monday to pick up their favorite smartphones on sale. Well, if you've missed out on the Pixel 7 deals over the weekend, we have some good news for you. Online retailers are offering big discounts on unlocked models of the Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, and the mid-range Pixel 6a, with a maximum of $150 in savings.
The best OnePlus camera phone is available for $250 less this Cyber Monday
There's a lot to love about the OnePlus 10 Pro. From its stellar triple cameras to the 120Hz AMOLED screen, it's a flagship that offers something for everybody. Sure, it has been usurped by the newer OnePlus 10T, but the OnePlus 10 Pro offers an incredible value with the $250 discount for Cyber Monday.
6 best Google Black Friday deals: Pixel phones, Pixel Watch, Nest & more
Black Friday weekend is a great time to buy Google's hardware as they are usually heavily discounted during the shopping event. The best part is that Google is offering hefty discounts on almost all its products, including the recently launched Pixel 7 series, the new 4K Chromecast, and more. Check out the best deals on Google's hardware that you should not miss this weekend.
Get work done from anywhere with these Cyber Monday deals on portable and capable Chromebooks
Convenience, portability, and affordability make Chromebooks an excellent choice for travelers, students, and plenty of other computer users. Thanks to Cyber Monday, they cost less than ever. And although the hardware in most entry-level Chromebooks isn't exactly professional-grade, it doesn't need to be since Chrome OS requires little processing power.
5 best Apple Cyber Monday deals: AirPods Pro 2, M2 iPad Pro, and MacBooks
Shopping events like Black Friday and Cyber Monday provide a great opportunity to buy new Apple products at heavily discounted prices. We might prefer Android smartphones over iPhones, but it is tough to beat the fantastic performance of some Apple products like MacBooks, iPads, and AirPods Pro.
Get these great Google Nest products for up to $66 off during these fantastic Cyber Monday deals
Many deals that began last week are continuing through Cyber Monday. Google's devices have received excellent discounts, including the Nest Hub and the Nest Hub Max. The Nest Hub Max tops our list of the best Google Assistant-compatible smart home devices, but for those unwilling to shell out the $164 price, the cheap-but-excellent Nest Hub is only $50.
Amazon’s huge Echo Show 15 smart display is on sale for the lowest price ever for Black Friday
The Echo Show 15 is Amazon's newest and largest smart display. It has a 15-inch HD display and a built-in camera and will soon add Fire TV functionality. Its customizable widgets are perfect for viewing useful information at a glance, such as calendar appointments, current weather, and to-do or grocery lists.
Slash $100 off Sony's premium earbuds with this Black Friday deal
Sony's best ANC earbuds are equipped with all-day battery life, provided you don't mind plugging them back into the charging case every eight hours or so. It's also IPX4-rated to sustain occasional splashes of water. At $178, the WF-1000XM4 is at its lowest price yet, and worth every dime considering what it brings to the table.
TP-Link Kasa smart plugs and multicolor bulbs are heavily discounted this Black Friday
TP-Link is known for its Wi-Fi routers, networking gear, and smart home products. It is among the few companies that sell an array of smart home-compatible bulbs, switches, LED strips, and security cameras. For Black Friday, TP-Link has heavily discounted its entire smart home product lineup, giving you the perfect excuse to splurge on them and finally turn your home into a smart one.
Samsung's best mid-range phones are on sale for Cyber Monday — which should you pick?
When it comes to Cyber Monday deals, it's not always about the latest and greatest. While you'll occasionally see sales on new releases, you're better off looking at older gadgets. Retailers look to the holidays as a method for clearing out their warehouses, which can help you score great products at killer prices — and Samsung is no exception.
Check out these amazing Black Friday deals on Roborock vacuums
Hurry and check out these amazing Black Friday weekend deals on Roborock vacuums! You won't believe the savings!. Whether you're looking for a powerful vacuum...
The best Google Pixel 7 and 7 Pro cases are a steal this Cyber Monday
Whether you bought one at launch or snagged your shiny new Google Pixel 7 or Pixel 7 Pro sometime between Black Friday and today, it would be prudent to protect your Pixel. Cases aren't just good for keeping your phone safe from sinister scratches and scuffs; some cases look downright stylish while doing it. If you want to save some green at the same time, there are plenty of fantastic Cyber Monday deals, Pixel cases included. Whether you want full-blown fashion accessories, or something more spartan, plenty of the best Pixel 7 and 7 Pro cases also happen to have some of the best discounts.
