When F. Scott Fitzgerald mused that there are no second acts in American lives, state Rep. Brian Sims had not yet been born. As one of the first out, gay members of the state Legislature, Democrat Sims represented Philadelphia’s 182nd District from 2012-2022. During the last election cycle, he ran an unsuccessful primary campaign for lieutenant governor, taking second place in the contest.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO