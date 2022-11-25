ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Bill would toughen punishment for people who assault law enforcement officers

The bill would expand penalties for assaulting law enforcement officers and require offenders to be tested for disease if bodily fluids are involved. (Photo by Dana DiFilippo | New Jersey Monitor) Several New Jersey lawmakers have introduced legislation that would strengthen penalties against people who assault correctional officers and other...
Retiring Rep. Brian Sims finds next act with LGBTQ business, policy group

When F. Scott Fitzgerald mused that there are no second acts in American lives, state Rep. Brian Sims had not yet been born. As one of the first out, gay members of the state Legislature, Democrat Sims represented Philadelphia’s 182nd District from 2012-2022. During the last election cycle, he ran an unsuccessful primary campaign for lieutenant governor, taking second place in the contest.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Betsy Johnson attracted voters in regions where she has strong ties

Betsy Johnson won less than 9% of the vote in the gubernatorial election. (Campaign photo) The core support for Betsy Johnson, the unaffiliated candidate for governor in the election, was almost surely a lot different six months ago than it was when the ballots were cast. Polling from last spring...
OREGON STATE
This program is blazing a trail for women in wildland firefighting

Tricia Andrews, 25, shares a laugh with her fellow all-women wildland fire crew. Originally from Compton, Andrews joined the California Conservation Corp and said it changed her life. (Jennifer Emerling for The 19th) On a sunny morning in early August, a group of seven women dressed in hard hats and...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Missouri state budget is bulging with $6 billion in surplus cash

The Missouri Capitol in Jefferson City on May 13, 2022 (Photo by Tessa Weinberg/Missouri Independent). For the first time in its history, the only real limit on what Missouri can buy on a cash-and-carry basis is the imagination of the people spending the money. The state treasury is bulging with...
MISSOURI STATE
Oregon Legislature’s racial diversity continues to grow after 2022 election

A Pride flag, Oregon flag and U.S. flag rest on a desk in the Oregon Capitol. (Ron Cooper/Oregon Capital Chronicle) The Oregon Legislature will again have a record number of people of color next year after voters elected five Vietnamese-Americans and a second Indigenous woman. In January 2021, there were...
OREGON STATE
What’s next in the fight over regulating short-term rentals in Michigan?

New Buffalo Mayor John Humphrey has been outspoken about his opposition to the rise of Airbnb-style rentals in his community, which held several packed public meetings in 2021 as the City Council took up the issue. Tackling short-term rentals was a tumultuous two-year process that included a moratorium on city-issued...
MICHIGAN STATE
3 more constitutional amendments for Louisiana to consider Dec. 10

Voters talk outside a polling place at Edward Hynes Charter School in New Orleans' Lakeview neighborhood on Nov. 8, 2022. (Greg LaRose/Louisiana Illuminator) After considering eight amendments to the Louisiana Constitution on the Nov. 8 ballot — and rejecting five of them – voters will decide the fate of three more changes to the state charter Dec. 10. The early voting period for the election is currently underway.
LOUISIANA STATE
Reflection, celebration and fond memories should mark Thanksgiving season in Kansas

This Thanksgiving season, writes Mark McCormick, let's remember those who aren't here fondly, rather than grieve their loss. (Getty Images) Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Mark McCormick is the former executive director of The Kansas African American Museum and a member of the Kansas African American Affairs Commission.
KANSAS STATE
We can declare a winner in the Maryland Matters election contest!

Congratulations to Ken Stevens, a Democratic activist in Columbia, for winning the Maryland Matters election contest in dramatic fashion. Stevens proved to be an expert prognosticator, correctly guessing 17 of the 20 questions we asked readers about the election. But it took the first tie-breaker to put him ahead of the contest runner-up, Nick Copper, who also made 17 correct predictions.
MARYLAND STATE
Idaho legislators to select caucus leadership teams and committee chairs

The House in session at the Idaho Capitol on April 6, 2021. (Otto Kitsinger for Idaho Capital Sun) Idaho legislators will set the stage for the 2023 legislative session this week in Boise by selecting critical leadership positions for the Idaho House of Representatives and Idaho Senate. Legislative leaders will...
IDAHO STATE
Voluntary grant program aims to restore Sandhills grasslands, wetlands

LINCOLN — A voluntary grant program will provide $4 million to landowners in the Sandhills region to remove invasive eastern red cedar trees and restore grasslands and wetlands, the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission recently announced. The four-year program, funded by the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation, is aimed...
NEBRASKA STATE
Vogel, Long first Gen Zers elected to Maryland General Assembly

A view of the House of Delegates from the visitor's gallery on a sunny Saturday. Photo by Bennett Leckrone. Joe Vogel and Jeffrie Long Jr. became the first members of Gen Z elected to the Maryland General Assembly this month. Vogel, a 25-year-old political activist, immigrated from Uruguay to Rockville...
MARYLAND STATE

