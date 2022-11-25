Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma
Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. What is your favourite comfort food? If the answer is a nice burger and some fries on the side, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oklahoma that will keep you coming back for more, because their food is absolutely delicious.
KOCO
Proposed Oklahoma bill looks to lower age to legally carry firearms
OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma lawmaker wants to lower the age to legally carry firearms from 21 to 18. State Rep. Jim Olsen authored House Bill 1001 for the 2023 legislative session. The bill would amend the requirements to carry firearms as long as they are a lawful permanent resident of Oklahoma.
Stolen & burned vehicle is returned to its owner
An Oklahoma City woman was asleep at home with no idea that her car was not only stolen, but in flames just a mile away. The Oklahoma City Police Department is investigating the situation that happened early Friday morning.
First-of-its-kind implant to help heart failure performed in OKC
An Enid man was one of the first heart failure patients to receive a new implant.
KOCO
Some shoppers swearing off Oklahoma mall after gallery display
SHAWNEE, Okla. — Shoppers at the Shawnee Mall said they were shocked after art portraying prominent politicians and media personalities as Nazis was displayed out in the open. Mall management said this happened because a vendor went back on an agreement. "It was a very shocking display of antisemitism...
KFOR
Tracking Arctic Front moving south across Oklahoma!
Good Morning Oklahoma! Tracking a strong cold front. As you can see from this hour by hour temp forecast for OKC our high temp occurs around 1 PM with falling temps by afternoon and evening! You can expect strong shifting winds from SW to N but no precipitation expected with front. For OKC the cold front hits about 1 PM with winds shifting north and falling temps this afternoon. High near 63 with temps dropping into 30s after 7 PM. The wind chill will be a factor tonight!
It’s a girl! Emily Sutton, KFOR welcome adorable new addition to family
We have a baby warning in Oklahoma City!
KOCO
Oklahoma Department of Commerce announces nonprofits can apply for financial relief
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Department of Commerce announced nonprofits will now be able to apply for financial relief. Officials said the $25 million for nonprofit relief is needed because of the increased burden that was placed on nonprofits during the COVID-19 pandemic. Starting Dec. 1, the commerce department...
KOCO
Car wash some call an institution in OKC will close doors after decades in business
OKLAHOMA CITY — A car was some call an institution in Oklahoma City will be closing its doors after decades in business. Red Carpet Car Wash is in the process of closing its Pennsylvania Avenue location. For over three decades, the Red Carpet Car Wash sat on the corner of Penn but owners said that could change in the next few years because of the growing development across the street.
