Oklahoma City, OK

okctalk.com

Tesla looking at Native American land to bypass sales bans

Oklahoma has laws that ban direct-to-consumer automobile sales which have stopped Tesla from opening a dealership in the state. There are currently Tesla service centers in both Oklahoma City and Tulsa but they are prohibited from selling cars. However, the popular electric vehicle manufacturer has found a workaround in New...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Z94

This Must See Christmas Movie Was Filmed in Oklahoma

Hit play on this holiday favorite that was filmed right here in Oklahoma. You'd be surprised at how many movies were shot in the Sooner State, including several Christmas movies. We're quickly becoming the premier location for Hollywood studios and filmmakers. Oklahoma is known for its diverse land types and scenery which makes it the perfect location to accommodate various environments all in one place.
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Penn Square Mall Reopened Following Commercial Fire

Oklahoma City Fire crews are investigating what sparked a fire Sunday at the Penn Square Mall in Oklahoma City. Firefighters say they received a call about smoke coming from the food court's roof. The three-alarm commercial fire forced shoppers and workers to leave the mall during a busy day for...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Living Oklahoma Presents: Holiday Gift Guide 2022

Malcolm, Kayla, and Amy check out some local businesses. in search of great holiday gift ideas. Dead People's Stuff-Architectural Antiques and Design. 1900 Linwood Blvd in OKC. Camera Guys- Custom surveillance. 1005 N. Flood Avenue, Suite 113 , Norman. 405-310-0006. CameraGuysOK.com. Mathis Home. 3434 W. Reno Avenue, Oklahoma City. (405)...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma

Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. What is your favourite comfort food? If the answer is a nice burger and some fries on the side, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oklahoma that will keep you coming back for more, because their food is absolutely delicious.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Proposed Oklahoma bill looks to lower age to legally carry firearms

OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma lawmaker wants to lower the age to legally carry firearms from 21 to 18. State Rep. Jim Olsen authored House Bill 1001 for the 2023 legislative session. The bill would amend the requirements to carry firearms as long as they are a lawful permanent resident of Oklahoma.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Some shoppers swearing off Oklahoma mall after gallery display

SHAWNEE, Okla. — Shoppers at the Shawnee Mall said they were shocked after art portraying prominent politicians and media personalities as Nazis was displayed out in the open. Mall management said this happened because a vendor went back on an agreement. "It was a very shocking display of antisemitism...
SHAWNEE, OK
KFOR

Tracking Arctic Front moving south across Oklahoma!

Good Morning Oklahoma! Tracking a strong cold front. As you can see from this hour by hour temp forecast for OKC our high temp occurs around 1 PM with falling temps by afternoon and evening! You can expect strong shifting winds from SW to N but no precipitation expected with front. For OKC the cold front hits about 1 PM with winds shifting north and falling temps this afternoon. High near 63 with temps dropping into 30s after 7 PM. The wind chill will be a factor tonight!
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Car wash some call an institution in OKC will close doors after decades in business

OKLAHOMA CITY — A car was some call an institution in Oklahoma City will be closing its doors after decades in business. Red Carpet Car Wash is in the process of closing its Pennsylvania Avenue location. For over three decades, the Red Carpet Car Wash sat on the corner of Penn but owners said that could change in the next few years because of the growing development across the street.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

