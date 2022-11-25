LSU gets caught looking ahead to their Atlanta trip and drops a rough one to Texas A&M. Let’s be clear, A&M has had a bad year, but they were talented enough that their best can beat your worst, and that’s exactly what happened. If you can run the ball and limit big plays, you always have a chance to control and win a football game and that’s exactly what A&M did tonight. LSU’s issues fitting the run, both structural and technical, finally cost them a game tonight.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO