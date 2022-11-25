Read full article on original website
3 Places To Get Sandwiches in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
3 Places To Get Wings in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Local Model Connie Taylor-Ware Inspired By Ebony Fashion Fair, Family, Cartoon Character Veronica of Archie's ComicsBrown on ClevelandCuyahoga County, OH
Congressman-Elect Max Miller of the 7th District Joins Local Church to Serve Thanksgiving Meal in Cleveland Ward Two.Brown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
Looking for Latin Cuisine in North Olmsted, Ohio? You Should Check Out This PlaceIsla ChiuNorth Olmsted, OH
Avon Lake High School Drama Club invites you to ‘The Little Town of Christmas’
AVON LAKE, Ohio -- The Avon Lake High School Drama Club will present “The Little Town of Christmas” at 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday (Dec. 1-3) and 2 p.m. Sunday (Dec. 4) at the Dr. Daniel B. Ross Performing Arts Center at Avon Lake High School, 175 Avon Belden Road.
Chagrin Falls Historical Society presents ‘The Joy of Toys: 1890 & Beyond’
CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio -- Before there were Nintendo Switches and Squishmallows, there were puzzles, dolls and Walkman cassette players -- all of which are on display at the new “The Joy of Toys: 1890 & Beyond” exhibit at the Chagrin Falls Historical Society. The exhibit showcases the museum’s...
Historical Medina Homes House Tour
MEDINA – The Medina Community Design Committee will be hosting a Holiday House Tour on December 4 from noon-5 p.m. The tour will feature historical homes with their halls decked in holiday cheer. “The Design Committee started doing this a number of years back for two reasons really. One...
Hidden in plain sight: History of Cleveland’s abandoned attractions
Grabowski is one of the creators of the online encyclopedia of Cleveland history. He says the history of Cleveland in many ways comes down to the everyday place and things that people remember and use.
Here’s (almost) everywhere ‘White Noise’ was filmed in Northeast Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Northeast Ohio is ready for its closeup once again. “White Noise” opens at the Cedar Lee Theatre on Friday before premiering on Netflix on Dec. 30. Director Noah Baumbach (“Marriage Story”) and stars Adam Driver and Greta Gerwig filmed the movie last year in places like Cleveland, Cleveland Heights, Peninsula, Wellington and several local college campuses.
A Brewer’s Eve beer tasting event set for next weekend in Lorain
LORAIN, Ohio – A Brewer’s Eve is set for Saturday, Dec. 3, in downtown Lorain. The second annual event is scheduled for 5 to 10 p.m. at The Shipyards, the refurbished state-of-the-art event center and complex along the Black River. A Brewer’s Eve will feature a Christmas/holiday ale...
Holiday festivities ramp up in Bay Village, Rocky River and Westlake: West Shore Chatter
BAY VILLAGE, Ohio -- Bay Village Kiwanis, in cooperation with the Bay Village Historical Society, has announced that Santa Claus will be coming to town Sunday (Dec. 4). He will leave Bay Lodge at 2 p.m. that day and ride through the city’s streets aboard a fire truck before arriving at the Cahoon Park gazebo at about 4 p.m.
What a restaurant redesign involves: Blue Canyon Kitchen & Tavern undergoing massive project (photos)
TWINSBURG, Ohio – Blue Canyon Kitchen & Tavern is getting more than a makeover – a complete renovation of the rustic lodge’s design, inside and out, one room at a time. It’s a multiyear project that will add space, overhaul its Great Room, highlight the wine selection, offer a refurbished patio and much more.
Akron Snow Angels extends mission season to meet demand for winter clothing, essentials
AKRON, Ohio – The Akron Snow Angels, an all-volunteer nonprofit that offers winter clothing, shoes, toiletries and food to people experiencing or facing homelessness, has added mission trips this year to help meet demand. “We used to start our missions in November, but this year started in October because...
Christmas lights worth seeing this season
The wonder of the Christmas season is here so it's time to take in the sights of holiday light displays across Northeast Ohio.
Will sale of Nela Park affect its 2022 holiday light show?
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Generations of Northeast Ohioans have made the dramatic holiday light display at Nela Park in East Cleveland part of their December ritual. The well-loved, 98-year tradition will continue this year and beyond. Nela Park, a collection of office buildings in East Cleveland, was, at one time,...
15 Best Things to Do in Lakewood, OH
Lakewood is a city on the coast of Lake Erie, just west of Cleveland, Ohio. This small lakeside city in Cuyahoga County is known for many exciting things. As a historical suburb of Cleveland, Lakewood has numerous attractions that will fascinate you. This suburban city is home to gorgeous parks,...
Brecksville will connect Cleveland Metroparks to Ohio 82 with a mile of trails, sidewalks
BRECKSVILLE, Ohio -- The city will build an asphalt trail through municipally owned Blossom Hill and a sidewalk on Oakes Road. Together, they will connect Cleveland Metroparks south of Oakes to Ohio 82 near Interstate 77. A third key element of the connection is a new sidewalk along Glenwood Trail...
Cleveland Magazine highlights ways to enjoy winter fun across Northeast Ohio
CLEVELAND — Northeast Ohio is home to so many fun and exciting attractions year-round and the fun doesn’t stop when the cold weather arrives. 3News' Kierra Cotton met up with Cleveland Magazine Editor Dillon Stewart, who shared the nearly 50 ways they're encouraging Northeast Ohioans to embrace this year's winter season.
Explore Little Italy During Its Holiday Art Walk
Sun 12/4 @ noon-5PM Cleveland’s Little Italy is a charming neighborhood in any season, but it’s especially lovely during the holidays when a meal at one of its multitude of both traditional and contemporary restaurants or a drink in one of its many bars feels cozy and reassuring.
Brecksville Planning Commission approves Julie Billiart branch in former Chippewa school building
BRECKSVILLE, Ohio -- The Planning Commission has approved a proposal by Julie Billiart Schools to open a branch in the former Chippewa Elementary School on Wiese Road. Julie Billiart needed a conditional use permit to occupy the former Chippewa school. That’s because the school is in a residential zoning district where schools are allowed only on a case-by-case basis.
Seeking the Snowy Owl on Lake Erie’s Winter Shores
In the age of COVID-19, birdwatching has taken off in Northeast Ohio, drawing new, young bird enthusiasts to the hobby. And it doesn’t slow down during the winter, when animals like the snowy owl arrive in Cleveland. By Annie Nickoloff. The snow was falling, and Alex and Jon Eisengart...
Medina City Council continues discussion on recreation center expansion
MEDINA, Ohio -- Discussion of the Medina Community Recreation Center expansion continued at Monday’s City Council meeting after the Medina Board of Education approved part of the plan last week. The topic came up in the form of a resolution allowing the city to execute a proposal with Fanning...
Medina school board hears plans for recreation center expansion
MEDINA, Ohio -- The Medina Community Recreation Center expansion was a topic of discussion at last week’s school board meeting when city officials presented the project to the board. The building is owned and operated by both entities.
Greater Cleveland’s largest non-profits, ranked 1 to 100 based on annual revenue
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Like people and businesses, non-profits took a hard hit during the first year of the pandemic. However, out of the more than 2,900 non-profits in Greater Cleveland, 100 still managed to generate more than $15 million in revenue, according to the latest federal tax documents. Four organizations...
