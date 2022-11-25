Read full article on original website
Trump mocks ‘loser’ Mitch McConnell after reprimand over Fuentes meeting
Donald Trump ridiculed Republican colleague Mitch McConnell as “a loser for our nation” after the senate minority leader joined a chorus of Republicans reprimanding him for meeting with avowed antisemites Nick Fuentes and Kanye West.“Mitch is a loser for our nation and for the Republican Party who would not have been re-elected in Kentucky without my endorsement, which he begged me for because he was going down,” Mr Trump told Fox News.“His well-financed opponent had $93m ready to spend when I drove him from two points down to 21 points up in a matter of days,” boasted the one-time...
Trump news – live: Mitt Romney slams Trump’s ‘disgusting’ dinner with white supremacist Nick Fuentes
Criticism continues to pour in after the former president hosted a meeting at Mar-a-Lago with Kanye West, who has gone on an antisemitic rampage of late, and his associate Nick Fuentes, one of the US’s most notorious white supremacist activists – and it seems top Jewish Republicans are turning against the former president.One leader of a right-wing pro-Israel lobby group told The New York Times that “Donald Trump is not an antisemite. He loves Israel. He loves Jews. But he mainstreams, he legitimizes Jew hatred and Jew haters. And this scares me.”Meanwhile, a federal judge has dismissed Donald Trump’s...
Macron kicks off US state visit, with trade dispute looming
French President Emmanuel Macron was set to meet President Joe Biden on Wednesday, at the start of a state visit highlighting the countries' strategic ties but also fears of a transatlantic trade war. Largely due to Covid disruptions, this is the first formal state visit to the White House during the Biden presidency.
