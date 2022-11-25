Read full article on original website
CT Legislators Vote to Extend Gas Tax Holiday
Connecticut legislators have voted to extend the state's gas tax holiday through the end of the year and increase funding for the Hero Pay program. Several initiatives were considered under one bill, HB 6001. It's described as "an act concerning the suspension of certain gas taxes, the expansion of free bus service, bottle deposit labels and funding for the Connecticut Premium Pay program and energy."
Connecticut lawmakers seek hearings over energy rate hikes
(The Center Square) – Connecticut lawmakers are calling for regional public hearings over a proposal by one of the state's largest utilities to dramatically hike electricity rates. In a letter to the state Public Utility Regulatory Authority, a group of 20 state senators wrote that they are "profoundly disturbed" by Eversource's proposed rate increase, and called for hearings on the "exorbitant and punishing" rate increase. The hearings should include Massachusetts...
More state funding coming to energy assistance programs to help Eversource and UI customers in Connecticut
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut leaders have reached deals with Eversource and United Illuminating (UI) to provide relief as customers face increases of as much as 50% in their monthly electric bills. The customer relief plan will provide immediate relief to low and middle-income families ahead of winter. However, Eversource and UI customers will still […]
Governor Announces Plan to Help Residents Amid High Utility Prices
The State of Connecticut is trying to help residents mitigate the high cost of energy as the weather gets colder. Gov. Ned Lamont released new information on Monday about the gas tax and energy and electric prices. Gas Tax Holiday Continues Through 2022. Lamont said an agreement has been reached...
Number of CT families seeking fuel assistance 'just unbelievable'
As state lawmakers prepared to return to Hartford Monday to consider more funding for energy assistance programs, social service organizations in Connecticut are reporting an increase in people seeking help paying their heating bills this winter. Joanne Balaschak, director of energy programs at New Opportunities, Inc., in Waterbury, said the...
Connecticut governor signs bill extending gas tax cuts and fare-free bus service, increasing funding for energy assistance and ‘hero pay’ program
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Gov. Ned Lamont (D-Conn.) signed legislation Tuesday extending several cost-saving measures to help Connecticut residents. Lamont signed House Bill 6001 into law after the General Assembly passed it during a special session Monday night. “We’re extending the gas tax holiday a little bit longer, providing energy assistance for those in need, and increasing […]
Connecticut lawmakers set to convene Monday for special session
HARTFORD, Conn. — State lawmakers will head back to work at the Capitol Monday for a special session. The Connecticut General Assembly was called into special session by Governor Lamont to address several issues that will affect residents this winter. A special session is a period when the legislative...
Face the Facts: Hero Pay – What Qualifying Essential Workers Can Expect
The promise of a $1,000 bonus for frontline workers who headed to work when everyone else was in the safety of their homes during the pandemic, what has been dubbed Hero Pay, has turned into quite a headache for state lawmakers recently, and now they're trying to fix it. State...
Connecticut State Police handed out fewer speeding tickets this year compared to Thanksgiving 2021
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut State Police issued about 265 speeding violations from 12 a.m. Wednesday through 11:59 p.m. Sunday, according to statistics released by the law enforcement agency. In total, state police responded to 6,569 calls for service during that time period, which included helping 297 motorists...
First flu death of the season reported in Connecticut
NEW LONDON COUNTY, Conn. (WTNH) – The Connecticut Department of Public Health has confirmed the first flu death of the year in Connecticut. The resident was an adult between the ages of 50 to 59 from New London County. “This is a tragic reminder that the 2022-23 flu season is already an active one. As […]
Connecticut health officials warn of early flu season, confirm 1st death in state
Connecticut Department of Public Health have confirmed the state's first flu-related death of the season – a patient in their 50s from the New London area.
Opinion: CT Republicans tried to prevent heating crisis. 'Many of our residents will be left shivering in the dark'
Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol’ is not on any playbill in Hartford this holiday season, but the specter of Connecticut’s past, present, and future political and economic ghosts are taking center stage at the state Capitol. The House and Senate are expected to convene in special...
