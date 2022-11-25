ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Comments / 1

Related
NBC Connecticut

CT Legislators Vote to Extend Gas Tax Holiday

Connecticut legislators have voted to extend the state's gas tax holiday through the end of the year and increase funding for the Hero Pay program. Several initiatives were considered under one bill, HB 6001. It's described as "an act concerning the suspension of certain gas taxes, the expansion of free bus service, bottle deposit labels and funding for the Connecticut Premium Pay program and energy."
CONNECTICUT STATE
The Center Square

Connecticut lawmakers seek hearings over energy rate hikes

(The Center Square) – Connecticut lawmakers are calling for regional public hearings over a proposal by one of the state's largest utilities to dramatically hike electricity rates. In a letter to the state Public Utility Regulatory Authority, a group of 20 state senators wrote that they are "profoundly disturbed" by Eversource's proposed rate increase, and called for hearings on the "exorbitant and punishing" rate increase. The hearings should include Massachusetts...
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

More state funding coming to energy assistance programs to help Eversource and UI customers in Connecticut

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut leaders have reached deals with Eversource and United Illuminating (UI) to provide relief as customers face increases of as much as 50% in their monthly electric bills. The customer relief plan will provide immediate relief to low and middle-income families ahead of winter. However, Eversource and UI customers will still […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
NBC Connecticut

Governor Announces Plan to Help Residents Amid High Utility Prices

The State of Connecticut is trying to help residents mitigate the high cost of energy as the weather gets colder. Gov. Ned Lamont released new information on Monday about the gas tax and energy and electric prices. Gas Tax Holiday Continues Through 2022. Lamont said an agreement has been reached...
CONNECTICUT STATE
milfordmirror.com

Number of CT families seeking fuel assistance 'just unbelievable'

As state lawmakers prepared to return to Hartford Monday to consider more funding for energy assistance programs, social service organizations in Connecticut are reporting an increase in people seeking help paying their heating bills this winter. Joanne Balaschak, director of energy programs at New Opportunities, Inc., in Waterbury, said the...
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Connecticut governor signs bill extending gas tax cuts and fare-free bus service, increasing funding for energy assistance and ‘hero pay’ program

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Gov. Ned Lamont (D-Conn.) signed legislation Tuesday extending several cost-saving measures to help Connecticut residents. Lamont signed House Bill 6001 into law after the General Assembly passed it during a special session Monday night. “We’re extending the gas tax holiday a little bit longer, providing energy assistance for those in need, and increasing […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
a-z-animals.com

First Snow in Connecticut: The Earliest & Latest First Snows on Record

First Snow in Connecticut: The Earliest & Latest First Snows on Record. Do you know when the first snow in Connecticut typically falls? How much snow does this state experience on average, and what might some extreme winter weather conditions bring to this location? Bordered by New York and Massachusetts, Connecticut is well-known for its idyllic New England towns and coastline. But what are the winters like in this particular state?
CONNECTICUT STATE
newsfromthestates.com

It’s time to extend low-cost health coverage to all

About 5% of Oregonians have no health insurance and even more are underinsured. (Maj. W. Chris Clyne/ Oregon National Guard Public Affairs) In this month’s election in Oregon, pro-health care legislators won up and down the ballot, and Measure 111 passed, guaranteeing all Oregonians access to cost-effective and affordable health care as a right within the state constitution.
OREGON STATE
newsfromthestates.com

What’s next in the fight over regulating short-term rentals in Michigan?

New Buffalo Mayor John Humphrey has been outspoken about his opposition to the rise of Airbnb-style rentals in his community, which held several packed public meetings in 2021 as the City Council took up the issue. Tackling short-term rentals was a tumultuous two-year process that included a moratorium on city-issued...
MICHIGAN STATE
WTNH

First flu death of the season reported in Connecticut

NEW LONDON COUNTY, Conn. (WTNH) – The Connecticut Department of Public Health has confirmed the first flu death of the year in Connecticut. The resident was an adult between the ages of 50 to 59 from New London County. “This is a tragic reminder that the 2022-23 flu season is already an active one. As […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
morethanjustparks.com

10 MUST-SEE Historic Sites In Connecticut (Guide + Photos)

Historic Sites In Connecticut. More Than Just Parks has 10 incredible must-see sites for you to visit. I’ve been to so many of these amazing places since retiring from teaching in 2018. Did I mention that I taught history? I spent a lifetime teaching about the history behind these momentous sites. Then I got to see them firsthand. And now I’m sharing the stories of these incredible places with you. It doesn’t get any better than that!
CONNECTICUT STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Kansas community corrections programs decry underfunding, seek $11.5 million increase

Randy Regehr, director of community corrections in Reno County and leader of a statewide organization of corrections officials, requested $11.5 million to improve prospects of preventing recidivism among felons by adding officers and upgrading mental health services. (Kansas Reflector screen capture from Kansas Legislature YouTube channel) TOPEKA — The network...
KANSAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy