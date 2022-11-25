Read full article on original website
Related
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Attorney General Says Park County Cannot Count Ballots By Hand
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. An effort to trigger a hand count audit of 2020 election ballots in Park County has been, for the most part, exhausted and rejected. The Wyoming Attorney General’s office has determined that Park County doesn’t have a right to allow a...
Sheridan Media
Governor Gordon: ‘Government in Wyoming is Leaner Than it Has Been for a Generation’
The message from Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon during a recent media conference on the release of his supplemental budget proposal, was that of maintaining an efficient government now, and in the future. Gordon said that government in Wyoming is leaner than it has been for a generation. Gordon said his...
cowboystatedaily.com
Rex Rammell In Trouble Again; Accused Of Illegally Driving RV On Federal Land
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Perennial Republican candidate Rex Rammell, a fixture on Wyoming and Idaho ballots for two decades, is accused of breaking the law on the road during this past election season. Rammell, who ran for Wyoming governor in the August primary election, has...
What the rise of Wyoming’s Freedom Caucus means for liberty
Wyoming politics has always had more than its fair share of fringe thinkers. Luckily, we also have a long, proud tradition of pragmatists serving as effective counterweights in both the Legislature and governor’s office. Sure, the radicals make lots of noise, but when push comes to shove, there’s usually been an adult in the room keeping things on the rails.
Where Montana voted red and blue in 2022, precinct by precinct
The more than 468,000 Montanans who cast ballots in November 2023 by and large leaned Republican — electing two GOP candidates to represent Montana in the U.S. House and handing the GOP a historic supermajority in the state Legislature. As is typically the case in Montana, though, the state’s...
cowboystatedaily.com
Rod Miller: Unsolicited Advice to Wyoming Democrats
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. As a young Republican, coming of age in Wyoming’s U. P. Corridor during the sixties and seventies, I’m here to testify that the Wyoming Democratic Party was once a force to be reckoned with. Back in the day, it produced political titans that left their bootprints all over the Cowboy State.
mybighornbasin.com
Trustee Stefanie Bell’s Letter to Rep. Rachel Rodriguez-Williams
On October 18th, 2022, Cody conservatives held a Lunch Hour Rally — “Pushing back against sexualizing children in K-12 public education.” The event was meant to marshal support to limit certain kinds of content from public schools regarded as overly sexualized, which includes specific books available in school libraries.
county17.com
U.S., Wyoming flags to fly at half-staff Tuesday in honor of U.S. Rep. Donald McEachin, who died Monday
CASPER, Wyo. — Flags are to be flown at half-staff across Wyoming on Tuesday in honor of Virginia’s former U.S. Rep. Donald McEachin, who died on Monday. Governor Mark Gordon has ordered both U.S. and Wyoming flags to be flown at half-staff until sunset Tuesday, pursuant to a directive from President Joe Biden.
You Won’t Find These Unofficial WY Driving Rules On Any Test
There are the "Official Rules" for driving in Wyoming. Then, there are the "Unofficial Rules." Even the cops in Wyoming know that these unofficial rules are in play, but like everybody else, they don't talk about it. If you are a teenage taking the official WYDOT test to get your...
kiowacountypress.net
Getting priorities on track to foster healthy elk populations in Wyoming
(Wyoming News Service) After receiving input from stakeholders earlier this year, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department has released a list of priorities guiding its initial draft of a management plan for the controversial practice of feeding wild elk at winter feedgrounds. Kristin Combs - executive director of Wyoming Wildlife...
NBC News
Full Colorado gov.: To stop gun violence, ‘the answer needs to be national as well’ as local
In an interview with Meet the Press, Gov. Jared Polis (D-Colo.) discusses the state’s response to a mass shooting in Colorado Springs including the use of red-flag laws, magazine limits and the need for federal legislation.Nov. 27, 2022.
How High Can You Really Have Your Truck In Wyoming?
If you ask some folks in Wyoming, they're immediate reaction is...YES. Others will not have an opinion and brush off the question, and their answer will be along the lines of....It's not size of the truck that makes the Wyomingite, it's how you drive the truck that really matters. Of...
UPDATE: No Unnecessary Travel Restriction Cheyenne South Lifted
UPDATE 8:30 a.m.--The restriction on unnecessary travel between Cheyenne and the Colorado line has been lifted. ORGINAL POST: As of 6 a.m., Interstates 80 and 25 were open in southeast Wyoming despite a storm that dumped several inches of snow on the region. But WYDOT was urging people to avoid...
cowboystatedaily.com
Before Moving To Wyoming, Couple Will Visit All 74 Libraries; Will Make Decision Based On Favorite
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Vern and Shireen Liebl are looking for their permanent home, and hope it’s in Wyoming. But a must-have for their next hometown is a good library. For the last three and a half months, the Liebls have been crisscrossing the...
oilcity.news
Chain law in effect on I-80 near Evanston; heavy snow to spread into southeast Wyoming
CASPER, Wyo. — With snow falling in southwest Wyoming, Chain Law – Level 1 is in effect as of 3:20 p.m. Monday on Interstate 80 from Evanston to Exit 30, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. I-80 is seeing slick conditions with snowfall between Utah and Quaely...
High Winds Expected in Casper and Wyoming Through Monday
According to the Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT), gusts of over 60 miles per hour are expected from Sunday evening into Monday morning between Casper, Cheyenne, Rawlins, and Wheatland. Poor visibility and slick roads due to plowing snow are also expected around Teton County into Monday, while slick spots were...
cowboystatedaily.com
Hunters Keep Shooting Each Other In Nebraska; Wyoming Hunters Say That Can Be Avoided
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Three accidental shootings in three days during Nebraska’s deer season, and the memory of a fatal hunting accident in Wyoming last year, bring home the point that hunters can’t ever take gun safety for granted. “I won’t allow a...
cowboystatedaily.com
Biden’s Goal To Eliminate Oil Industry Jeopardizes Nearly $2 Billion For National Parks
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Biden’s war on fossil fuels may reduce funding for America’s national parks, according to the Western Energy Alliance, a nonprofit energy industry association for the U.S. West. The Great American Outdoors Act (GAOA), which was passed in August 2020,...
svinews.com
State backs rare earth industry
CASPER – Wyoming leaders are continuing to invest in rare earth elements. The Wyoming Energy Authority announced this week that it awarded a $4.4 million grant to Rare Element Resources, one of two companies hoping to use a Wyoming rare earths deposit to jump-start the emerging industry. Rare Element...
wyo4news.com
Wyo4News Insights – United Way of Southwest Wyoming
Welcome to Wyo4News Insights, a weekly feature highlighting community issues and events that shape our lives in Southwest Wyoming. Wyo4News insights airs each Sunday on 96.5 FM at 7:00 am, 106.7 FM at 9:00 am, 99.7 FM at 8:00 am, and 1360 AM at 8:00 am. Insights is sponsored by Genesis Alkali.
Comments / 0