Reeds Spring, MO

Skaggs Foundation grants benefit Reeds Spring students

Reeds Spring Middle School students and Gibson Technical Center students will benefit from grants given to school programs from the Skaggs Legacy Endowment Grants. The EMT program at Gibson Technical Center received a $5,000 grant to cover the student membership fees for HOSA, an organization for future healthcare professionals. The grant also allowed 10 students to attend the Missouri HOSA leadership conference in Columbia, where they received training on professionalism, soft skills, and teamwork.
REEDS SPRING, MO
Reeds Spring hosts 7th annual Miracle on Wolf Lane

The Reeds Spring High School will host its 7th Annual Miracle on Wolf Lane event on Saturday, Dec. 10. This is a free event from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Reeds Spring High School. It will feature crafts, games, and snacks for the community. The students in the RSHS...
REEDS SPRING, MO
Table Rock Lake Rotary continues dictionary tradition

Stone County third graders now have words at their fingertips after a gift from the Rotary Club of Table Rock Lake. The Rotary Club continued their annual tradition of providing personal dictionaries, which began in 2011, to all third graders in Stone County schools.There were approximately 225 dictionaries given to third graders attending schools in Reeds Spring, Blue Eye, Galena, and Crane.
STONE COUNTY, MO
Forsyth Mayor not seeking re-election in spring

The city of Forsyth will see at least one new face after the April General Municipal Election in 2023. Forsyth Mayor Kelly Dougherty officially announced she will not seek re-election during the upcoming April election during the Monday, Nov. 22, Forsyth Aldermen meeting. Dougherty stepped into the role of mayor...
FORSYTH, MO
Trout Hollow to host Inaugural Hooked On Vets Tournament

It’s o-fish-al; Trout Hollow Lodge and Marina will be hosting the inaugural Hooked on Vets Trout Tournament on Saturday, Dec. 10. Trout Hollow Lodge, located at 1458 Acacia Club Rd. in Hollister, is hosting the fishing tournament which will include a day of fishing, food, gifts and fun. Tournament registration will take place the morning of the tournament. Veterans and non-veterans are welcome to participate.
HOLLISTER, MO
Before I was old enough to begin school

This is the second in a series of stories written by Guy Howard Jr. about his time growing up in the Branson, Missouri area and his experiences as the son of the Walkin’ Preacher of the Ozarks, Guy Howard. I was born in Schell City, in Vernon County, Missouri....
BRANSON, MO
Liberty to raise electric rates

Liberty electric customers in Stone and Taney counties will see an increase in their bills starting on Dec. 1. The Missouri Public Service Commission said there will be an increase to the Fuel Adjustment Clause charge on bills. PSC officials say Liberty filed for an adjustment to reflect their actual...
Branson Police participate in No Shave November

Citizens who see their police officers suddenly showing facial fuzz or with a blue streak in their hair don’t need to worry if the department has changed their grooming standards; the officers are taking part in a fundraising campaign called “No Shave November.”. The annual event allows police...
BRANSON, MO
Adventure Cave Tours partners with Southern Stone Fire District

A Stone County adventure experience business gives local firefighters a unique training opportunity. The Southern Stone County Fire Protection District and Rescue Team have partnered with Adventure Cave Tours for training in caves, while giving the business a chance to have firefighters and rescuers to evaluate tour safety protocols. The Stone County Fire Department and Rescue Team participated in training on Sunday, Oct. 16, to make sure Adventure Cave Tours, located at 423 Fairy Cave Lane, is as safe as possible.
STONE COUNTY, MO
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Missouri

If you love to go out with your close friends or family members from time to time, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Missouri that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit.
MISSOURI STATE
Mizumoto Japanese Stroll Garden hosts 4th Annual Gardens Aglow

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - If you find your way to the Mizumoto Japanese Stroll Garden before New Year’s Eve, you will find the garden decked out with over 175,000 festive lights. The display is part of the 4th Annual Gardens Aglow event at the garden. Along with the lights,...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Missouri small town known globally for Christmas tradition

NOEL, Mo. — Once a year, a city in McDonald County changes its name for a very special postage stamp. It’s the city of Noel—which becomes “Noel” (no-ell) this time of year for the annual Christmas postmark. The 90-year tradition lives on, as volunteers work in the Post Office lobby from Thanksgiving to Christmas Eve […]
MCDONALD COUNTY, MO
Long stretch of road in Nixa to close this week for major road extension project

NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - Some Nixa residents will need to find an alternate route leaving their neighborhoods this week due to the closure of Norton Rd. According to Nixa officials, Norton Rd. will be closed on November 28 and remain closed until the Truman Blvd. Extension Project is complete. Norton will be closed from S. West Street through W. Butterfield Dr.
NIXA, MO
Birthday of a King Christmas to open in Branson on Friday

Kings Chapel Branson’s production of Birthday of a King Christmas opens this weekend for six select performances in December at Music City Centre. Birthday of a King shares the story of a whimsical village and its residents as they prepare to throw an annual birthday bash. When it’s discovered they have no idea who the birthday celebration is actually for, the new school teacher gives the villagers a history lesson. Through the teacher’s lesson, the villagers learn the true story of The King, a rebellious Royal Herald turned Jester turned King of Strings, a broken Ballerina and a young Prince who sacrifices himself to save her and the world.
BRANSON, MO

