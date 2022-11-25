Read full article on original website
cowboystatedaily.com
University Of Wyoming Kicks Starting Running Back Titus Swen Off Team
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Titus Swen, the University of Wyoming’s starting running back, has been dismissed from the team for what the university says are “violations of team rules.”. The junior from Fort Worth, Texas, had been a workhorse for the Cowboys’ offense,...
Sheridan Media
Cowboy Running Back Titus Swen has Been Kicked off the Team / Cowboy Hoops Back on the Court Wednesday / Junior Hawks two More on the Road This Weekend
JUNIOR HOCKEY – The Sheridan Junior Hawks winning streak is now six games they will play in Bozeman, Montana this weekend with their next home games December 9th and 10th against Great Falls, Montana. COWBOY FOOTBALL – The Wyoming football Cowboys are now waiting to see which bowl game...
Snowy Mountain Christmas Bazaar Happening In Laramie
How's the holiday shopping going? Still got some on that list, but couldn't find anything during Black Friday and missed the bazaar last weekend?. Well, don't fret. We have another bazaar coming! The Snowy Mountain Christmas Bazaar is coming to Laramie this weekend. Join us for a day of shopping...
oilcity.news
Chain law in effect on I-80 near Evanston; heavy snow to spread into southeast Wyoming
CASPER, Wyo. — With snow falling in southwest Wyoming, Chain Law – Level 1 is in effect as of 3:20 p.m. Monday on Interstate 80 from Evanston to Exit 30, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. I-80 is seeing slick conditions with snowfall between Utah and Quaely...
cowboystatedaily.com
No “Smash And Grabs” But Shoplifting In Wyoming Is Increasing And Driving Prices Up
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A shoplifter took $500 in merchandise from the Lander Safeway store at 5 p.m. Nov. 5, getting away in a Jeep Cherokee. A vehicle matching that description turned up later in Riverton, where hundreds of dollars worth of meat were reported...
UPDATE: No Unnecessary Travel Restriction Cheyenne South Lifted
UPDATE 8:30 a.m.--The restriction on unnecessary travel between Cheyenne and the Colorado line has been lifted. ORGINAL POST: As of 6 a.m., Interstates 80 and 25 were open in southeast Wyoming despite a storm that dumped several inches of snow on the region. But WYDOT was urging people to avoid...
cowboystatedaily.com
Despite Decades Of Neglect & Abandonment, Trees At Century-Old Cheyenne Arboretum Refuse To Die
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. On the northwestern edge of Cheyenne, a piece of the state’s wild history still lives in a hidden gem that’s nearly a century old. Its history is important not only for the state of Wyoming, but High Plains states...
Tuesday snowstorm: Timing, totals, temperatures
The Pinpoint Weather team has issued a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day for Tuesday for another round of snow that will impact travel across the Denver metro area.
capcity.news
Local craftsmen and vendors to gather at Cowboy Christmas Market in Cheyenne
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The biggest craft fair in Cheyenne will be taking place at the beginning of December, and it offers the perfect opportunity to buy Christmas presents while supporting the local community, organizers said. The Cowboy Christmas Market will take place on Dec. 10 and Dec. 11 from...
Northern Colorado City Ranked The #1 Place To Live In The State
Major bragging rights are in order for one Northern Colorado city and its residents, courtesy of Forbes and its latest Colorado-related rankings list. In October, Forbes Advisor released its annual rankings list rounding up the best places to live in the state of Colorado in 2022. How Forbes Determined The...
Northern Colorado snow closures, delays and alerts
The first snows of the season always bring a sense of excitement — and a little trepidation — in Northern Colorado. Children hoping for a snow day eagerly pay attention to the forecast. Parents and businesspeople watch closely to see how Mother Nature may shift their plans as they deal with canceled school days and delayed commutes.
agjournalonline.com
Colorado Simmental breeders meet
Colorado Simmental members toured Colorado State University’s interactive educational buildings under construction at the National Western Stock Show complex as part of their Fall Focus planning meeting. This content is for Print in county – Includes Online Access (1 Year), Print out of county – Includes Online Access (1...
Winter Weather Advisory Posted For Parts Of SE Wyoming
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has posted a winter weather advisory for parts of southeast Wyoming for Saturday evening into Sunday morning. As of 9 a.m. Saturday, Laramie and the summit on I-80 were included in the advisory, but Cheyenne was not. The agency posted this statement...
Storm Could Hit Cheyenne, Laramie With Over Six Inches of Snow
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says Cheyenne and Laramie could get up to six inches of snow with a winter storm that is expected to hit the area later today. The agency says higher elevations of the Sierra Madre and Snowy Range mountains could get up to...
Public’s Help Sought In Finding Missing Laramie County Teen
The Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation is asking for the public's help in finding a Laramie County teenager who has been missing since November 15. The Wyoming Missing Persons website, which is operated by the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation [DCI] includes the following listing for Christian Jenkins:. Missing Person,...
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Cheyenne housing projects in the works
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Cheyenne city planners gear down the 2022 construction season, but that doesn’t mean that building has stopped completely. As weather permits, they still work on current housing units and anticipate next spring’s projects. “The total number of, between pre-application meetings or submitted...
sweetwaternow.com
WyHy Credit Union and Sweetwater FCU Merge for a Greater Member Experience & Expanded Commitment to Local Communities
With this merger, WyHy’s combined assets are now approximately $370 million with financial services and conveniences provided to over 22,000 members in Wyoming. All locations of the merged credit unions will be designated as WyHy Credit Union offices with the corporate headquarters remaining in Cheyenne. This merger is a...
capcity.news
Cheyenne to see snow Monday and Tuesday
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — There is a slight chance of snow in Cheyenne today, but that probability will grow to a near certainty in the coming days, with the National Weather Service in Cheyenne forecasting snowfall on Monday and Tuesday. Today, Nov. 27, the NWS in Cheyenne reports a slight...
capcity.news
Public hearing for liquor license transfer from Poor Richard’s on Cheyenne council agenda
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — There is a public hearing scheduled for tonight regarding the transfer of ownership of a retail liquor license from Poor Richard’s Restaurant to Andiamo 307. Poor Richard’s Restaurant previously stood at 1808 O’Neil Ave. until its demolition in June 2021 following its permanent closure during...
capcity.news
Black Dog Animal Rescue working to give the gift of a forever home to its fosters
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — With the holiday season around the corner, Black Dog Animal Rescue is there to help give the gift of a new home to one of its fosters. Founded in 2008, Black Dog Animal Rescue is devoted to promoting, providing, and advocating for the needs of companion animals. It strives to make sure all animals which come to it are with a loving foster until they find their forever homes.
