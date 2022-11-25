Read full article on original website
Get Free Whataburgers at Toys for Tots Benefit in Lufkin, Texas
In the words of Sheriff Buford T. Justice from the movie "Smokey & the Bandit", that is an attention-getter. On Saturday, November 26, you'll be able to do a good deed and get a free Whataburger. Helping Out Toys for Tots. The holidays are here and every year the United...
KTRE
East Texas Ag News: Growing snow peas at home
ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - There is always a favorite variety of fruit or other food I love that proves difficult to grow. Snow peas are one such vegetable for me: difficult yet highly desired. Snow peas won’t take heat and won’t tolerate a freeze. They can, however, tolerate light...
KTRE
Boil water notice rescinded for Redland Water Supply customers
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - A boil water notice issued on Nov. 21 for Redland Water Supply System customers has been rescinded. This notice affects all of FM 2021 east and west of Highway 59, including Winston 8 Ranch Road, Doubletree and Redland Estates. The public water system has taken the...
KTRE
Nacogdoches man opens Loblolly Train Display for public viewing
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - For the last decade the Loblolly Train Display has been a tradition in Nacogdoches, and on Nov. 11, it opened for everyone to see. This massive miniature train project has been a passion for the host, George Ellis, and many pieces of the nine-section railroad town were his toys when he was a child.
KTRE
Boil water notice rescinded for City of Zavalla
ZAVALLA, Texas (KTRE) - The Zavalla public water system has rescinded a boil water notice issued on Nov. 14. The public water system has taken the necessary corrective actions to restore the quality of the water and boiling is no longer necessary. If you have questions concerning this matter, you...
kjas.com
Fireworks tonight at Sandy Creek Park
The City of Jasper's Annual Fireworks Show and lighting of the lights will be tonight at Sandy Creek Park. Festivities begin at 11:00 with live entertainment on stage and fireworks at 6:00 pm.
KTRE
Nacogdoches County robbery suspect accused in Flint incident
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Rusk man accused of robbing someone in Nacogdoches County is now accused of also robbing a man outside a Dollar General store in Flint. According to an arrest affidavit from the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, Kadarius Martez Neal, 27, is accused of robbing a man at gunpoint outside the Dollar General in the 20000 block of State Highway 155 on at 11 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 11. The affidavit states that the victim told investigators he was attempting to get into his vehicle outside the store when a black male placed a silver-colored pistol into his side and demanded his wallet. The victim said the suspect then left the scene in a four-door silver car while wearing a black hoodie and mask. The incident took place four days before the Nacogdoches County robbery, also outside a Dollar General, in which Neal is also accused.
KTRE
Regents approve SFA joining University of Texas system
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The SFA Board of Regents has accepted a recommendation for the school to join the University of Texas system. The university heard offers from three other systems as part of a process which started in August. Regents Chair Karen Gantt said the university and all systems...
OFFICIALS: Man shot by law enforcement after holding wife, daughter hostage in Cherokee County
TYLER, Texas — One person has been hospitalized following a shooting involving a law enforcement official in Cherokee County. According to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, officials received a call around 11:50 a.m., from a man stating he was holding his wife and daughter hostage in the 36000 block of Highway 69.
inforney.com
DPS: Officers shot armed suspect while responding to hostage situation in Cherokee County
A suspect authorities said was holding his own family hostage was shot by law enforcement officers over the weekend in Cherokee County. Just before noon on Saturday, a man called 9-1-1 and said he was holding his wife and daughter hostage, according to a news release from Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Adam Albritton.
Lufkin and Hudson Among East Texas Basketball Teams in Top 25
High school basketball season is well underway across Deep East Texas, and many area teams have started out hot. The girls' and boys' teams at Hudson High School are undefeated through a combined eleven games. Likewise, both varsity teams at Dallardsville Big Sandy have put up nothing but wins so far in the season.
kjas.com
Severe thunderstorms possible Tuesday night through Wednesday morning
The National Weather Service in Lake Charles, LA and the NOAA Storm Prediction Center in Norman, OK says that severe thunderstorms are possible Tuesday night through Wednesday morning as a cold front moves across the region. The Jasper and Newton area is in the “slight risk zone”, just south of...
kjas.com
Jasper police chief’s wife gives update on his condition following heart attack
As Jasper Police Chief Gerald Hall remains hospitalized following a Thanksgiving Day heart attack, his wife, Judy, has given an update on his condition. Judy says when Gerald was stricken on Thursday, she took him to Jasper Memorial Hospital, and from there he was flown by medical helicopter to St Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont, where he remains in the intensive care unit.
