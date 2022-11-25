ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pleasanton, CA

Slow start to Black Friday in spite of expectations

By Camila Barco
 4 days ago

PLEASANTON, Calif. ( KRON ) – It’s a slow start to Black Friday at Stoneridge Shopping Center but the stores are open and there are people spending.

Lego is one of the many stores offering deals and there have been plenty of people who have already walked put of this store with a set.

There are no lines, and the parking lot is not full — but that could change in the next few hours as the director or marketing expects a lot of foot traffic this year.

Best Black Friday 2022 deals under $100

This is the first year where there is no required masking and COVID-19 restrictions are no more.

But the shoppers who are out said they are keeping the tradition going by waking up early and starting their shopping now.

