Are Medical Stocks Lagging Acadia Healthcare (ACHC) This Year?
ACHC - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.
5 Quality ETFs for Outperformance This Holiday Season
Higher inflation, Fed’s aggressive rate hikes and China’s zero-COVID policy continue to wreak havoc on the stock market and are feared to retain the momentum for the rest of this year. However, optimism around the holiday season is expected to fuel stocks (read: 5 ETFs That Deserve Special Thanks in Rotten 2022).
Best Value Stocks to Buy for November 28th
SLCA - Free Report) : This company that produces and sells commercial silica in the United States carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.8% over the last 60 days. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus. U.S. Silica...
Is Trending Stock Hologic, Inc. (HOLX) a Buy Now?
HOLX - Free Report) has recently been on Zacks.com's list of the most searched stocks. Therefore, you might want to consider some of the key factors that could influence the stock's performance in the near future. Over the past month, shares of this medical device maker have returned +12%, compared...
Are Finance Stocks Lagging BancFirst (BANF) This Year?
BANF - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Finance peers, we might be able to answer that question. BancFirst is one of 885 companies in the Finance group. The Finance group currently sits at #1...
2 Auto Replacement Parts Stocks on the Right Track Amid Industry Odds
GPC - Free Report) and LKQ Corporation (. LKQ - Free Report) appear better-positioned, thanks to their strategic buyouts and investor-friendly moves. The Zacks Automotive - Replacement Parts industry comprises companies that engage in the production, marketing and distribution of replacement components for the automotive aftermarket. The industry players offer replacement systems, components, equipment and parts to repair as well as accessorize vehicles. A few of the important auto replacement components include engine, steering, drive axle, suspension, brakes and gearbox parts. The auto replacement market is somewhat less exposed to business downturns as consumers are more inclined to spend on replacement parts to maintain their vehicles rather than splurge on new ones. Consumers can either opt for repairing vehicles on their own or can avail professional services for the same. The industry is undergoing a radical change, with evolving customer expectations and technological innovation acting as game changers.
Bear of the Day: Light & Wonder (LNW)
LNW - Free Report) is a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) and recently missed earnings. Despite the recent earnings miss, has continued higher. Most times, when a company misses earnings the stock will trade lower, so this is a very interesting case. This article will look at why this stock is a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) as it is the Bear of the Day.
3 Medical Instruments Stocks With Potential to Outperform
In recent years, the medical instrument industry, part of the wider Medical sector, has seen a transformation in the nature of its business, leading to higher research and development activities for developing cutting-edge technologies. The industry’s landscape changed further with the onset of the COVID-19 crisis that put robotic and remote services in the limelight. Although the majority of economies have opened up following strict lockdowns in the past couple of years, the demand for robotic and remote services is likely to remain.
Can OFS Capital (OFS) Run Higher on Rising Earnings Estimates?
OFS Capital (. OFS - Free Report) could be a solid addition to your portfolio given a notable revision in the company's earnings estimates. While the stock has been gaining lately, the trend might continue since its earnings outlook is still improving. The upward trend in estimate revisions for this...
BlackBerry (BB) Stock Moves -0.83%: What You Should Know
BB - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $4.80, moving -0.83% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.54%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.45%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.16%. Heading into today, shares of...
5 Valuable Price-to-Book Stocks in the Spotlight
While price-to-earnings and price-to-sales are the first to cross one’s mind while using valuation metrics, the price-to-book ratio (P/B ratio) is also a convenient valuation metric. The P/B ratio measures how much an investor needs to pay for each dollar of the book value of a stock. It determines...
How Much Upside is Left in Biohaven Ltd. (BHVN)? Wall Street Analysts Think 54%
BHVN - Free Report) closed the last trading session at $15.85, gaining 3.4% over the past four weeks, but there could be plenty of upside left in the stock if short-term price targets set by Wall Street analysts are any guide. The mean price target of $24.33 indicates a 53.5% upside potential.
STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It
STM - Free Report) has recently been on Zacks.com's list of the most searched stocks. Therefore, you might want to consider some of the key factors that could influence the stock's performance in the near future. Over the past month, shares of this chip company have returned +19.9%, compared to...
How Much Upside is Left in Patterson-UTI (PTEN)? Wall Street Analysts Think 26%
PTEN - Free Report) closed the last trading session at $17.58, gaining 1.6% over the past four weeks, but there could be plenty of upside left in the stock if short-term price targets set by Wall Street analysts are any guide. The mean price target of $22.22 indicates a 26.4% upside potential.
Here is Why Growth Investors Should Buy Insperity, Inc. (NSP) Now
Growth stocks are attractive to many investors, as above-average financial growth helps these stocks easily grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. But finding a great growth stock is not easy at all. In addition to volatility, these stocks carry above-average risk by their very nature. Also, one could...
Are You Looking for a High-Growth Dividend Stock?
All investors love getting big returns from their portfolio, whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities. However, when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments. While cash flow can come from bond interest or interest...
HDSN or ASHTY: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
HDSN - Free Report) and Ashtead Group PLC (. ASHTY - Free Report) . But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now? We'll need to take a closer look. There are plenty of strategies for discovering value stocks, but we have...
Clearwater Analytics (CWAN) Moves to Strong Buy: Rationale Behind the Upgrade
CWAN - Free Report) appears an attractive pick, as it has been recently upgraded to a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). This upgrade is essentially a reflection of an upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices. The Zacks rating relies solely on...
Investors Heavily Search Lennar Corporation (LEN): Here is What You Need to Know
LEN - Free Report) has recently been on Zacks.com's list of the most searched stocks. Therefore, you might want to consider some of the key factors that could influence the stock's performance in the near future. Shares of this homebuilder have returned +5.3% over the past month versus the Zacks...
3 Top-Ranked Stocks Stealing The Spotlight In November
NINE - Free Report) , Tecnoglass, Inc. (. ROST - Free Report) – precisely fit the criteria. Below is a chart illustrating the month-to-date performance of all three stocks, with the S&P 500 blended in as a benchmark. As we can see, all three stocks have gone on a...
