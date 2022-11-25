The Pittsburgh Penguins wrong-footed it on Saturday night. They were off from the first shift, as Sidney Crosby changed up despite the Toronto Maple Leafs having the puck at center ice. The Edmonton Oilers are on the NHL trade hunt, but don’t have cap space to absorb anything beyond the dollars they send out. The Montreal Canadiens are dangling a couple of defensemen on the NHL trade block, but are in no hurry to make a move, and the Philadelphia Flyers fans let GM Chuck Fletcher know how they felt about the team toward the end of their loss to the Penguins on Friday.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO