Penguins Locker Room: Frustration Oozes From Every Corner
Frustration, spoken, unspoken and widely eluded to, permeated the Pittsburgh Penguins’ public thoughts Saturday after their 4-1 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs at PPG Paints Arena. Winger Rickard Rakell actually used the word. Others were less direct. None were as indirect as center and team captain Sidney Crosby,...
Blueger Isn’t Perfect, But Penalty-Kill With Him is
Perhaps it’s a coincidence that the Pittsburgh Penguins haven’t given up a power-play goal in the seven games since Teddy Blueger joined the lineup. Maybe it’s entirely happenstance that the sun rises in the east every day, too. Probably not, though. In either case. And while Blueger’s...
Dan’s Daily: Penguins Frustrations, Oilers Looking for Trade Partner
The Pittsburgh Penguins wrong-footed it on Saturday night. They were off from the first shift, as Sidney Crosby changed up despite the Toronto Maple Leafs having the puck at center ice. The Edmonton Oilers are on the NHL trade hunt, but don’t have cap space to absorb anything beyond the dollars they send out. The Montreal Canadiens are dangling a couple of defensemen on the NHL trade block, but are in no hurry to make a move, and the Philadelphia Flyers fans let GM Chuck Fletcher know how they felt about the team toward the end of their loss to the Penguins on Friday.
The Ice Guys NHL Betting Show – Monday, November 28
The Ice Guys NHL Hockey betting show presented by National Hockey Now for Monday, November 28 as Ian Cameron and Alex B. Smith preview and analyze the Sunday NHL card from a betting perspective. Subscribe on your favorite platform. DraftKings Sportsbook Ice Guys. States: PA, NY, NJ, MA. DEPOSIT BONUS.
Pittsburgh Player Violently Slams Helmet To His Forehead, The Bench Squirms In Horror
It was a great night last night if you’re a Pitt Panthers fan. Although the season didn’t quite go as successfully as Pitt had planned, the Panthers whooped the Miami Hurricanes by a final score of 42-16 to finish the regular season 8-4, and it was never even close.
Celtics handed worrisome Jayson Tatum injury news
The Boston Celtics are taking a cautious approach to Jayson Tatum’s sprained left ankle, and rightfully so. The team released its injury report for Sunday’s game against the Washington Wizards on Saturday, with the superstar forward listed as out due to his balky left ankle. Tatum was questionable...
Penguins practice: Kapanen Gets Another Chance; Crosby Explains
It looks as if Kasperi Kapanen will have a place in the Pittsburgh Penguins’ lineup when they face Carolina Tuesday night at PPG Paints Arena. He bumped Danton Heinen off the third line and the No. 2 power play during the team’s 45-minute workout at the Hunt Armory in Shadyside Monday.
Who Cares About Line Changes? Until One is Botched, Anyway
Line changes are choreographed chaos for the Pittsburgh Penguins. Every other team at just about every level of the sport, too. Hockey is the only major sport — and perhaps the only sport, period — in which players enter and leave play while it is in progress, rather than during a stoppage.
Penguins Outplayed, Outworked & Out of Luck, 4-1
The Pittsburgh Penguins played some pretty good hockey during their recent five-game winning streak. However, they apparently had gotten it out of their system — at least for a few hours — by Saturday night, based on their performance during a 4-1 loss to Toronto at PPG Paints Arena.
Searching Bad Contracts; Can Penguins Find Kapanen Trade?
The NHL trade market is different than it was one year ago. NHL GMs have overspent en masse, perhaps not expecting so much company and so few teams with the salary cap space to create soft landings for their overspending mistakes. Moving bad contracts and regrets now costs a first-round pick. It’s not fair, but if the Pittsburgh Penguins want to move Kasperi Kapanen, his value is no longer a first-round pick in return but includes a tethered first-rounder to facilitate the deal.
Penguins Takeaways: An Evening of Gaffes, Blunders & Breakdowns (+)
The Pittsburgh Penguins did at least one thing really well during their 4-1 loss to Toronto Saturday night at PPG Paints Arena. They made mistakes. Lots of ’em. Errors of omission. Errors of commission. Letdowns. Breakdowns. If it’s possible to do something wrong, the Penguins found a way to...
Penguins Wrap: Lots of Positives, One Clunker
The Pittsburgh Penguins elevated themselves back into playoff contention by winning their first three games last week. Although those seven days ended on a down note, with a 4-1 loss at home to Toronto Saturday, it was, in general, a positive week for them. Here’s a look back at the...
Yardbarker
76ers: Doc Rivers Explains Saben Lee Signing
The Philadelphia 76ers entered the 2022-2023 NBA season with two rookies in their available two-way slots. St. John’s product Julian Champagnie was the first to net a two-way deal from the 76ers this year, and former G League Ignite prospect Mike Foster Jr. became the second. While Champagnie remains...
Chicago Bulls gave Billy Donovan extension before season
Billy Donovan agreed to a contract extension with the Bulls before the start of the season, the team announced Tuesday.
Philadelphia Eagles versus Titans: Week 13 NFL Odds, Prediction
Hopefully, these past few weeks haven’t stressed you out too much. The Philadelphia Eagles are 10-1 following 12 weeks and 11 games. Had we been guaranteed that at the beginning of training camp, we all would have signed up, so we should be satisfied to some degree, correct? Where is all of the negativity coming from? Perhaps a home win versus the Tennessee Titans will do the trick.
