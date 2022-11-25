Read full article on original website
WSAW
First Alert Weather Day issued for Tuesday
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A winter storm system will approach the region on Tuesday, causing hazardous travel conditions as moderate snow & a wintry mix falls. A mix of rain/sleet, and snow arrives on Tuesday during the mid-morning hours. Later in the day, the main storm system arrives and will bring all snow from Eau Claire, Medford, to Minocqua. The Wausau area will see mainly rain before a slow changeover to snow around 4-7 pm on Tuesday.
WJFW-TV
Christmas Train Village Show returns to Minocqua
MINOCQUA, Wis. (WJFW) - The Northwoods Model Railroad Club is hosting their annual Christmas Train Village Show. The show features two different layouts, an "O" gauge and an “N" gauge. Kids operate all the trains themselves with just the push of a button. Skip Tosch the president of the club says setting up the village for this year took 70 hours to complete. “Same building but they’re in different positions every year, people come in and it looks different every year,” said Skip Tosch.
WJFW-TV
A longtime family tradition returns for the 56th year in the middle of gun deer hunting season
LAC DU FLAMBEAU, Wis. (WJFW) - Time may be running out for some hunters who are out late in the season. For some folks, there's something more important things to do than bag a buck. Since 1966, two hunting shacks from an extended family take on each other in their card tournament. While the game can get intense, the experience isn't about winning or losing.
wnmufm.org
Suspect in Green Bay stabbing death took selfies with body
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — An Upper Peninsula man arrested in the August stabbing death of a Green Bay man is accused of taking selfie videos and photos with the victim’s body, writing a Bible verse on the victim’s wall and leaving a handwritten apology. Twenty-three year...
UPMATTERS
Two cabins in northern Wisconsin vandalized, Sheriff asking for public’s help
MERRILL, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities are asking for the public’s help in relation to two separate incidents of cabins getting vandalized, one of which had multiple items stolen. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page about two separate cabin incidents that happened in Merrill. The...
95.5 FM WIFC
New restaurant owners to continue Thanksgiving meal tradition
RHINELANDER, WI (WSAU-WXPR) – A Northwoods restaurant may be under new ownership, but it will continue a Thanksgiving tradition set by the previous owners. Dave Holt and his wife Traia bought Backwaters Bar and Grill just north of Rhinelander last April. They plan to give out free to-go dinners just as the previous owners did. “We both thought it was a fantastic idea that the previous owners had done. One of the biggest excitements for us about becoming business owners in the community was the ability to donate.”
Merrill man sentenced to prison in toddler’s death
A Merrill man is the second person to be sentenced to prison in connection with the death of a 15-month-old boy who had dozens of lesions on his body and methamphetamine in his system when he died. A Lincoln County judge on Monday sentenced Cody Gene Robertson, 26, to five...
WSAW
Merrill man gets 5 years prison in young son’s 2020 death
MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - A 26-year-old man convicted of neglect in his son’s 2020 death will spend 5 years in prison followed by 6 years of extended supervision. In August, Cody Robertson agreed to the terms of a plea agreement and pleaded no contest to neglecting a child resulting in death. He will receive credit for 558 days already spent in custody.
