SCOREBOARD: Texas High School Football playoffs round three

HARLINGEN, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — The Rio Grande Valley is hoping for a strong showing from its remaining teams this week as Texas high school football continues.

In this third week of playoff, who will advance?

The Harlingen Cardinals face the Dripping Springs Tigers at 11 a.m. Friday.

The McAllen Bulldog will clash with the Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial Eagles at 2 p.m. Friday.

The San Benito Greyhounds will take on the Westlake Chaparrals at 2 p.m. Friday.

And two Valley teams will run up against each other at 6 p.m. Friday: PSJA North Raiders versus the Brownsville Veterans Memorial Chargers could prove to be an epic matchup.

Scores can be viewed below:

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.