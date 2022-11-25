ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SCOREBOARD: Texas High School Football playoffs round three

By Ryan Henry
 4 days ago

HARLINGEN, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — The Rio Grande Valley is hoping for a strong showing from its remaining teams this week as Texas high school football continues.

In this third week of playoff, who will advance?

  • The Harlingen Cardinals face the Dripping Springs Tigers at 11 a.m. Friday.
  • The McAllen Bulldog will clash with the Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial Eagles at 2 p.m. Friday.
  • The San Benito Greyhounds will take on the Westlake Chaparrals at 2 p.m. Friday.
  • And two Valley teams will run up against each other at 6 p.m. Friday: PSJA North Raiders versus the Brownsville Veterans Memorial Chargers could prove to be an epic matchup.

Scores can be viewed below:

