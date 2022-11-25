Read full article on original website
Chair of Housing Initiatives of Princeton thanks ‘generosity’ of supporters for successful annual Rent Party
Housing Initiatives of Princeton (HIP) held its annual Rent Party on Saturday, Nov. 5 when our sold-out crowd of over 175 people gathered on a gorgeous night at the beautiful Updike Farmstead to help us “raise the rent” to assist low-income working families in our community. Through the generosity of our supporters – including the more than 80 event sponsors – HIP raised more than $90,000 which we will use to provide transitional housing with family-focused supportive services and emergency rental assistance to help individuals and families experiencing housing insecurity build toward a sustainable future. To learn more about what we do, please visit our website: www.housinginitiativesofprinceton.org.
Tri-Town News Datebook, Nov. 30
• The Ocean County Society of Model Railroaders, 500 Country Club Road, off County Line Road, Kuser Hall, Pine Park, Lakewood, is inviting the public to a Christmas train show at Sheldon Wolpin Historical Museum (in Pine Park) on Dec. 10 and Dec. 11 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Enjoy seeing modern and traditional trains, passenger and freight, dual gauge, HO, S, O gauge trains. Thomas the Tank Engine will make an appearance. Admission is free, but donations are gladly accepted. Details: Contact Ted Bertiger, president, at captnkraft@aol.com.
Here’s an NJ Santa event for kids with autism and sensory issues
If you have kids with special needs, or you know people who do, you know how challenging it can be to organize activities for them sometimes. Especially during the Christmas season, which is sometimes insanely hectic and overstimulating. For a child with autism or sensory issues, hanging out with Santa...
Puppy rescued off the streets of Asbury Park recovering at Monmouth County SPCA
Officials say Rosie, who was found on Nov. 18, had an ear infection, hypothermia and dehydration.
Community Bulletin Board: Middlesex County: Nov. 29
New Jersey Blood Services (NJBS), a division of New York Blood Center, which provides blood for local patients, is looking for a few good volunteers. The blood drive volunteer is an integral member of our team whose tasks include assisting donors with registration and/or at the refreshment area. No medical background necessary. Volunteers should be outgoing to provide friendly customer service, be able to perform tasks as needed and must provide proof of COVID Vaccination prior to volunteering. Must have transportation. All training is provided including additional precautions for the safety of our team and blood donors. For additional information call or text Sharon Zetts, manager of NJBS Volunteer Services at 732-850-8906 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Thursday.
Tinton Falls officials authorize emergency purchase of boiler for town hall
TINTON FALLS — The members of the Tinton Falls Borough Council recently awarded a $132,000 contract to Miller & Chitty Co. Inc., Kenilworth, for the purchase of a new boiler for the municipal building. The contract was awarded without public bidding due to an emergency condition, as permitted by...
Through grant funds, Metuchen Downtown Alliance purchases thousands of meals from local restaurants for those in need
METUCHEN – The Metuchen Downtown Alliance has been “quietly and without fanfare” purchasing thousands of meals from local restaurants to feed those in need throughout Middlesex County. Using a $390,000 grant from the New Jersey Economic Development Authority (NJEDA) and working in partnership with local restaurants in...
News Transcript Datebook, Nov. 30
• The Glee Club from the United States Military Academy at West Point, N.Y., will perform at 7:30 p.m. March 18 at the First Presbyterian Church of Freehold, 118 W. Main St., Freehold Borough. This will be the Glee Club’s third appearance at the church. The concert is free to the community. Early arrival is recommended. There are 500 seats in the church.
Amazing! Check Out the New Jersey’s Largest Animated Christmas Light Drive-Thru
There are well over one million lights at this Christmas drive-thru. There's something magical about having my car filled with family and friends and driving around looking at Christmas lights. It's something I've always done when I was younger with my family and I continue the tradition, it melts my...
Holiday Fun The 2nd Annual Downtown Toms River Winter Wonderland Weekend
We are heading straight to Christmas now that Thanksgiving weekend is over and there are many fantastic holiday events to enjoy here at the Jersey Shore. This coming weekend area residents can enjoy a winter wonderland weekend of fun in Ocean County. It's a three-day holiday weekend in Downtown Toms...
Beloved Monmouth County, NJ staple closing its doors forever
Goodbyes are sad. We love consistency in an uncertain life, don’t we? It is comforting to have a place where everyone knows your name but unfortunately, we have one more local staple closing its doors. Does anyone else hear the Cheers theme song playing in their heads right now?
The Most Amazing Old Fashioned Christmas Town Is Right In New Jersey
This town has a Santa Run, a beautiful Christmas house tour, and train rides, and is a great day trip from Ocean and Monmouth counties!. Are you finally getting into the Christmas spirit?. Decorating the house, putting up the tree, listening to your favorite Christmas songs, and making cookies are...
Annual ‘Richard & Nola’ event provides more than 900 families with Thanksgiving meals
MONROE – MTN nonprofit organization’s 12th annual “Richard & Nola” event provided more than 900 families across New Jersey with Thanksgiving meals. Families gathered from Trenton to Paterson to receive a basket with all the essentials to make a proper dinner including a turkey at Old Ship of Zion Baptist Church in Monroe on Nov. 19.
Update: What We Hope is Coming to This New Shopping Center in Galloway, NJ
It could be one store or many stores, but whatever this structure is on West White Horse Pike in Galloway next to CVS is slowly coming together. Now, we're speculating what businesses could be moving in, and what we're secretly hoping for. Maybe YOU know what's going there? If you've...
Office Evolution offers ‘One Stop Shop’ for entrepreneurs and business professionals
EAST BRUNSWICK – In the aftermath of the pandemic, businesses and communities are embracing the return to normalcy after years of lockdowns and restrictions. Yet for many people, the shift towards remote work has introduced new challenges. With hybrid schedules replacing traditional commutes and in-person meetings, many office-based companies have struggled to balance overhead costs and employee cohesion.
What’s no longer allowed: Monmouth County, NJ town updates beach rules
It's not always aesthetically pleasing, perhaps obtrusive in nature, but more so a matter of safety when it comes to tents, canopies and certain umbrellas on the beach. The governing body in Monmouth Beach this month adopted an ordinance updating its beach rules. "We have an ordinance that handles our...
HomeFront panel to discuss what poverty, homelessness looks like in 2022
What do poverty and homelessness look like in 2022? What can be done to help the working poor and the homeless?. HomeFront is holding a panel discussion Dec. 1 to answer those questions and to explain how it helps families break out of the cycle of poverty. It will be held at Labyrinth Books at 122 Nassau St. in Princeton at 6 p.m.
This Street in Toms River, NJ Has A lot of Magical and Amazing Christmas Inflatables
I love the Christmas lights in my neighborhood and every neighborhood in Ocean County. I love checking out different Christmas lights in all towns. I pretty much stay in Ocean County when we're driving around. This past weekend, the lights came alive in my neighborhood of Bayville. There's nothing better...
Metuchen School District’s bond referendum passes: Full-day kindergarten, improvements on horizon
The Middlesex County Clerk’s Office has finalized election results. Voters headed to the polls to decide on three referendum ballot questions, which Metuchen school officials said would essentially move the district forward for the next 20 to 30 years, during the general election on Nov. 8. Question 1 involved...
Princeton to hold open house on Master Plan
Princeton residents can weigh in on the town’s Master Plan, which is a work in progress, at a special open house at the Princeton Public Library. The open house will run from 4-7 p.m. Nov. 30 in the Princeton Public Library’s Community Room, officials said. The library is located at 65 Witherspoon St.
