Ocean County, NJ

centraljersey.com

Chair of Housing Initiatives of Princeton thanks ‘generosity’ of supporters for successful annual Rent Party

Housing Initiatives of Princeton (HIP) held its annual Rent Party on Saturday, Nov. 5 when our sold-out crowd of over 175 people gathered on a gorgeous night at the beautiful Updike Farmstead to help us “raise the rent” to assist low-income working families in our community. Through the generosity of our supporters – including the more than 80 event sponsors – HIP raised more than $90,000 which we will use to provide transitional housing with family-focused supportive services and emergency rental assistance to help individuals and families experiencing housing insecurity build toward a sustainable future. To learn more about what we do, please visit our website: www.housinginitiativesofprinceton.org.
PRINCETON, NJ
centraljersey.com

Tri-Town News Datebook, Nov. 30

• The Ocean County Society of Model Railroaders, 500 Country Club Road, off County Line Road, Kuser Hall, Pine Park, Lakewood, is inviting the public to a Christmas train show at Sheldon Wolpin Historical Museum (in Pine Park) on Dec. 10 and Dec. 11 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Enjoy seeing modern and traditional trains, passenger and freight, dual gauge, HO, S, O gauge trains. Thomas the Tank Engine will make an appearance. Admission is free, but donations are gladly accepted. Details: Contact Ted Bertiger, president, at captnkraft@aol.com.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
East Brunswick Sentinel

Community Bulletin Board: Middlesex County: Nov. 29

New Jersey Blood Services (NJBS), a division of New York Blood Center, which provides blood for local patients, is looking for a few good volunteers. The blood drive volunteer is an integral member of our team whose tasks include assisting donors with registration and/or at the refreshment area. No medical background necessary. Volunteers should be outgoing to provide friendly customer service, be able to perform tasks as needed and must provide proof of COVID Vaccination prior to volunteering. Must have transportation. All training is provided including additional precautions for the safety of our team and blood donors. For additional information call or text Sharon Zetts, manager of NJBS Volunteer Services at 732-850-8906 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Thursday.
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NJ
Criterion Sentinel

Through grant funds, Metuchen Downtown Alliance purchases thousands of meals from local restaurants for those in need

METUCHEN – The Metuchen Downtown Alliance has been “quietly and without fanfare” purchasing thousands of meals from local restaurants to feed those in need throughout Middlesex County. Using a $390,000 grant from the New Jersey Economic Development Authority (NJEDA) and working in partnership with local restaurants in...
METUCHEN, NJ
News Transcript

News Transcript Datebook, Nov. 30

• The Glee Club from the United States Military Academy at West Point, N.Y., will perform at 7:30 p.m. March 18 at the First Presbyterian Church of Freehold, 118 W. Main St., Freehold Borough. This will be the Glee Club’s third appearance at the church. The concert is free to the community. Early arrival is recommended. There are 500 seats in the church.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
East Brunswick Sentinel

Office Evolution offers ‘One Stop Shop’ for entrepreneurs and business professionals

EAST BRUNSWICK – In the aftermath of the pandemic, businesses and communities are embracing the return to normalcy after years of lockdowns and restrictions. Yet for many people, the shift towards remote work has introduced new challenges. With hybrid schedules replacing traditional commutes and in-person meetings, many office-based companies have struggled to balance overhead costs and employee cohesion.
EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ
centraljersey.com

Princeton to hold open house on Master Plan

Princeton residents can weigh in on the town’s Master Plan, which is a work in progress, at a special open house at the Princeton Public Library. The open house will run from 4-7 p.m. Nov. 30 in the Princeton Public Library’s Community Room, officials said. The library is located at 65 Witherspoon St.
PRINCETON, NJ
Princeton, NJ

centraljersey.com

