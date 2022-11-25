Read full article on original website
Christmas in Dushore will offer day of holiday fun
Family-friendly activities include Cookie Walk, Scavenger Hunt, Tree Walk. Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Christmas in Dushore will return to the Sullivan County community on Saturday, Dec. 10, with holiday activities planned from morning until night. The day includes plenty of family-friendly festivities like the annual...
Annual FFF Christmas Parade held in Renovo
RENOVO, PA- The annual FFF Christmas Parade was held Saturday afternoon. The parade was originally scheduled for Sunday but was moved up due to the anticipated weather. Over a dozen participants made this the largest parade yet. Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus were among the many parade participants. They greeted those in attendance after the parade for photos and a chance to talk with Santa. Enjoy the slideshow below of some highlights of the parade.
A festive holiday Saturday in Lock Haven
LOCK HAVEN, PA – Saturday was a delight in downtown Lock Haven. It was Small Business Saturday and stores were busy from open to close. Perfect weather was part of the day and made for perfect conditions for horse-drawn carriage rides, followed by the annual Christmas parade presented by Downtown Lock Haven Inc.
Enjoy 'Joy Through the Grove' at Knoebels
ELYSBURG, Pa. — No rides are running at Knoebels Amusement Resort, but the park near Elysburg is busy with activity. "Joy Through the Grove" opened this past weekend for the third straight year. "It's still in its early stages, its infancy, but it's growing, and we've added a lot...
Festival of Lights Underway at McKean County Fairgrounds
The McKean County Fair Association’s Festival of Lights is officially underway. Beginning last night, the third annual Festival of Lights was opened to the public at the McKean County Fairgrounds. According to the Bradford Era, the festival looks to showcase Christmas light displays from event organizers, local organizations, and clubs. The third installment of the festival will include a lights and display contest between participating organizations and clubs.
Bloomsburg hosts 4th Annual Winterfest
BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Thousands of people headed to the Bloomsburg Fairgrounds on Friday to check out the fourth annual Winterfest. Winterfest has over 180 vendors selling everything from holiday-themed crafts, decorations, and clothing to wine and food. As well as a few local breweries. “I’m glad it’s not raining, the good lord let […]
1920s theater in Williamsport to receive renovations
WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A nearly century-old theater is getting a much-needed makeover. With help from a grant, the theater will get upgrades to improve the quality of performances. The Community Arts Center in downtown Williamsport received a $150,000 grant that will go toward modernizing its equipment and enhancing this historic theater. Formerly known […]
Heaven Lee-Angel Stahl DeHaas
Heaven Lee-Angel Stahl DeHaas, age 22, of Long Run Road, Mill Hall, PA passed away, November 27, 2022 at the Lock Haven Hospital. She was born in Lewisburg, PA March 8, 2000, the daughter of Patrick and Michelle Engel DeHaas. Heaven was a 2018 graduate of Central Mountain High School...
Possible revitalization coming to Lycoming Mall
LYCOMING COUNTY, Pa. — The Lycoming Mall near Williamsport may soon get a makeover thanks to an investment group from State College. Lycoming County officials tell Newswatch 16 that the group known as FAMVEST intends to acquire the mall for around $15 million. "The buyers are looking at closing...
SPCA Pets of the week: Chase and Marshall
NorthcentralPa.com and the Lycoming County SPCA have partnered to bring you the Pet of the Week, featuring shelter animals in need of a forever home. Think adoption, think SPCA. Cat Name: Chase Chase showed up at an outside cat colony and was so sweet that his colony caregiver, who also happened to be an SPCA volunteer, could not help but notice that he could adapt to living as an inside...
Riss's Place opens in Montoursville
Montoursville, Pa. — Montoursville has another dining option—Riss's Place sub shop. The restaurant, located at the site of the former Cellini's sub shop at 378 Broad St., opened for business on Monday, Nov. 14. This is the second Riss's Place sub shop in the area. The first opened in Muncy a year ago on N. Main Street. "We were given an opportunity to open a second shop in our hometown....
Families can still sign up for local police department's Operation Christmas Program
Pine Creek Township, Pa. — There are two weeks remaining for families in need to sign up for Pine Creek Township's Operation Christmas Program. The Pine Creek Township Police Department will be accepting families for the program, a help fund designed to provide Christmas gifts to families in need in the Avis Borough, Dunnstable Township, Wayne Township, and Pine Creek Township areas. Application forms can be found on our page,...
Here. For Good. Provides Relief for Single Mom of Three
MILTON – A single mom of three is navigating this holiday season a little easier, thanks to help from the Salvation Army’s Here. For Good. campaign. 26-year-old Hillary Whipple says of Milton this is her third time benefiting from the campaign and first found out about it on social media, “It just helps to know that your kids will have more than what you can give them by yourself. So when they wake up in the morning, they see more under the tree. It’s just nice.”
PennDOT continues roadwork in Centre, Columbia counties
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has provided updates on road work and construction projects this week: Centre County updates One lane on a section of Route 150 (South Water Street) in Bellefonte remains closed following a recent wall collapse between West High and Mill streets. Southbound traffic is being routed through the area in the northbound lane. ...
Theresa A. Sample
Theresa A. Sample, 62, of Lock Haven, passed away Tuesday, November 22, 2022 at UPMC Susquehanna Williamsport Hospital. Born June 18, 1960 in Lock Haven, she was the daughter of the late Robert D. and Mary Katherine Krape Lachat. Theresa was a 1979 graduate of Lock Haven High School. She...
Pie Day 5-K in Billtown
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — For the sixth year in a row, Cecilia Fink has organized the Pie Day 5-K run on Thanksgiving Day in Williamsport. "They are going to start over here on Pine Street and they will run straight out by Penn College, cut down a street and come back. It is a pretty easy loop," said Fink.
Jack E. DeGarmo
Jack E. DeGarmo, 58, of Lock Haven passed away Friday, November 25, 2022 at his home. Born May 2, 1964, he was the son of the late John and Natalie Gardner DeGarmo. Jack was a graduate of Lock Haven High School. He proudly served in the United States Navy, earning...
Clair William “Jim” Jones, Jr.
Clair William “Jim” Jones, Jr, 98, of Centre Hall passed away on Wednesday, November 24, at Susque-View Home Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Lock Haven. He was born in Huston, Walker Township, Pennsylvania, the son of the late Annabelle Showers Rogers, and grew up in the Lester Thomas Rogers family in Nittany. He graduated from Walker Township High School in 1942. On June 25, 1948, In Tylersville, he married Elinor Lorraine Nicholas, who survives in Centre Hall.
Kevin Lee Foringer
Kevin Lee Foringer, 56, of Flemington passed away Monday, November 21, 2022 at The Gatehouse of UPMC- Divine Providence Hospital. Born January 4, 1966 in Norristown, he was a son of the late Harold Guy Foringer, Jr. and JoAnne Showers Foringer who survives in Flemington. Kevin was a graduate of...
Here. For Good. campaign helps single mother in Shamokin
SHAMOKIN — For single mother Holly Madden, the Here. For. Good. is a blessing. The 32-year-old Shamokin woman said this is her second year in the program and it’s been helpful. “I am so thankful for this program, especially in these times of need,” she said. “I can’t...
