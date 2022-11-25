ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elgin, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WYFF4.com

New report shows leading cause of deadly crashes in South Carolina

GREENVILLE, S.C. — A new report shows South Carolina ranks second in the nation for the most dangerous places for drivers. The report from Forbes Advisor shows a state-by-state analysis of dangerous driving. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF News 4 ) The report showed South Carolina and Colorado...
COLORADO STATE
WYFF4.com

Heavy rain expected Wednesday in parts of South Carolina

GREENVILLE, S.C. — It's a quiet Tuesday in our area with highs near the 60s, but things change tonight into Wednesday. A front arrives late Tuesday night into early Wednesday, bringing another round of heavy rain to the area. Some of us could have thunderstorms overnight and into the...
GEORGIA STATE
Outsider.com

South Carolina Residents Shaken Up as Earthquake Hits the Area

South Carolina residents were shaken up this week when a Thanksgiving earthquake hit the Elgin area. According to reports, the earthquake hit the area late morning at around 11:20 EST. It was a minor shake-up, reports say, but enough to startle residents as they were preparing their holiday feasts. Thankfully, no damages have been reported.
ELGIN, SC
WBTW News13

Fire damages South Carolina chicken processing plant

WARD, S.C. (AP) — A fire at a South Carolina processing plant for chicken byproduct, which is used as an ingredient for pet food, has been extinguished, authorities said Friday. The fire started Thursday at Valley Proteins Inc. in Saluda County, news outlets reported. No one was injured. Darling Ingredients, which acquired Valley Proteins in […]
SALUDA COUNTY, SC
iheart.com

Fire Displaces More Than 60 From Senior Living High Rise

(Columbia, SC) -- Dozens of residents of a senior living high rise in Columbia were displaced after a fire Sunday afternoon. Columbia Fire Chief Aubrey Jenkins said its believed the fire at Christopher Towers was started after a candle fell on a couch. The blaze injured one person and damaged...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Lexington Toys for Tots event happening through Dec. 8

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— The Town of Lexington’s annual Marine Toys for Tots Foundation collection begins today!. According to Chief Terrance Green with the Lexington Police Department, donation events are planned now through December 8 at the Lexington Police Department, Learning Express, the. Icehouse Amphitheater Pavilion, Target at Lexington...
LEXINGTON, SC
greenvillejournal.com

Pennies from heaven? More like the state of South Carolina

If you’ve noticed an extra chunk of change in your bank account lately, it’s likely not an oversight from the bank. It’s more likely a tax rebate from the state of South Carolina that’s depositing as much as $800 in taxpayers’ accounts thanks to the state’s $2 billion budget surplus.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
coladaily.com

23-year-old motorcyclist identified in West Columbia accident

One person died in a wreck involving a motorcycle and another vehicle Saturday night in West Columbia. According to Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher, Christian Michael Turner, 23, of West Columbia was traveling southbound on Emmanuel Church Rd. when he collided with a vehicle attempting to turn onto the road around 8 p.m.
WEST COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Orangeburg Dept. of Public Safety introduces program to prevent car theft

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety is introducing a new program today to help keep your vehicles safe from being stolen. The Hide Lock Take program encourages you to hide your things, lock your vehicle, and take your keys when you leave your vehicle unattended for a period of time.
ORANGEBURG, SC
live5news.com

Thanksgiving earthquake strikes the Midlands

ELGIN, S.C. (WCSC) - The United States Geological Survey is reporting a small earthquake hit the Midlands on Thursday. According to the USGS, the 1.9 magnitude quake hit at 11:22 a.m. Thursday morning around four miles east-southeast of Elgin. The quake is the latest in a string of shakers in...
ELGIN, SC
live5news.com

‘We are bracing for this’: Lowcountry doctors warn ‘tripledemic’ could worsen after Thanksgiving

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Thanksgiving has come and gone but the risk of respiratory illness is still here, after families gathered together for the holiday. “I think we will probably see a significant rise in infections across the country including here in South Carolina, but that remains to be seen,” MUSC Children’s Health Chief of Pediatric Critical Care Dr. Elizabeth Mack said. “We still are seeing large numbers of children even requiring hospitalization and even ICU care with multiple different types of respiratory viruses.”
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Overturned tractor trailer delays I-26 traffic Monday morning

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — An overturned tractor trailer on I-26 westbound is causing substantial traffic delays Monday morning. The trailer is around the 195 mile marker, near Jedburg Road. It’s in the median but slowing traffic westbound towards Columbia.
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Camden gets ready for the holidays with tinsel, lights

CAMDEN, S.C. — Decking the streets with holiday cheer. Camden's been hanging lights and greenery for the last month to get ready for Christmas. "It gets me excited for the Christmas season, it makes me want to go shopping, get together with friends, enjoy the restaurants and it really just puts a smile on my face," says Maria Springs a Camden resident.
CAMDEN, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy