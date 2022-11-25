Bring back ur steel mills n coal miners.. get back the pipeline.. all that’s here r nursing homes ,shopping stores ,fast food .. there’s nothing here
REALLY NI ONE WANTS TO DEAL WITH RETAIL CUSTOMER SERVICE OUT OF FEAR customers can be really rude and threatening...fast food and deli workers catch hell
the people or person who wrote this column has "NO CLUE" As to what they're talking about!!! Fact #1 the low unemployment rate in Pa is due to fact that we the employed whom work a seasonal job sometimes need unemployment but can't file because we can't get through...Fact #2 Pa. Dept. of Labor statistics don't show how many people give up in frustration that we can't get through...And the list goes on and on !!!! So when you want to compare Pa. to other states unemployment get your facts straight first!!!!!!
