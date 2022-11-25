Read full article on original website
Britain’s ghost towns: Streets are deserted across the country as millions watch England v Wales
Streets across the UK's city centres are empty as millions of football fans pack out pubs and sofas as England take on Wales in a crunch World Cup game. Jubilant workers made swift exits from the office, with many heading straight to the pub to watch the Battle of Britain.
The World Cup's wildest bets: Aussie punter loses more than $181,000 after Costa Rica's surprise win over giant-killers Japan while Cameroon's inspired comeback against Serbia saw another better cough up $20,000!
An Australian gambler has lost a small fortune on what appeared to be an absolute no-brainer of a result at the World Cup. The unnamed punter went all in on Japan after they earned a Shock of the Tournament contender against Germany in their opening game, while their Matchday 2 opponents Costa Rica had been on the receiving end of a 7-0 thumping by Spain last time out.
Bale makes early exit for Wales against England
AL RAYYAN, Qatar — (AP) — Wales captain Gareth Bale was substituted at halftime of the team's match against England at the World Cup on Tuesday because of an injury. While it was unclear when Bale was hurt, it appeared he was struggling late in the first half of the team’s final Group B match. He was replaced by Brennan Johnson.
