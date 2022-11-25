ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

pistolsfiringblog.com

Friday Night Highlights: Franklin Pushes Oak Grove to Louisiana Semis, Sanders, Stillwater Make Title Game

A pair of Oklahoma State commits’ senior seasons are still going. Here is a look at how Kam Franklin and JaKobe Sanders weekends went. Kam Franklin and the Oak Grove Tigers continued their magical run this past weekend by knocking off then-10-1 Kentwood 20-14 to advance to the semifinals of the Division IV Non-Select Louisiana Playoffs.
STILLWATER, OK
pistolsfiringblog.com

Transfer Portal: Five Cowboys Mike Gundy Needs to Keep in Stillwater

The rumor wheel is spinning full blast with coach firings and players entering the portal with one free chance to transfer and play. As you keep an eye on social media for announcements for which Cowboy might hit the transfer portal, who are the five players you would block from transferring out of Stillwater (if you could)?
STILLWATER, OK
pistolsfiringblog.com

10 Thoughts on Oklahoma State’s 24-19 Loss to West Virginia

STILLWATER — With rain falling from the heavens, the Cowboys sputtering regular season finally, mercifully came to a close. Oklahoma State fell to West Virginia 24-19 on Saturday in Boone Pickens Stadium, as OSU finished the regular season winning only one of its final five games. Here are 10 Thoughts from Saturday’s contest.
STILLWATER, OK

