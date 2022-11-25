Read full article on original website
pistolsfiringblog.com
Bowl Projections: A Look at Oklahoma State’s Potential Postseason Partners and Landing Spots
With the regular season in the rearview, the postseason became just a little bit more clear. As far as Oklahoma State and the rest of the bowl-eligible Big 12 teams are concerned, we could still be some movement based on what happens Saturday in Arlington, and whether or not TCU makes the College Football Playoff.
pistolsfiringblog.com
Daily Bullets (Nov. 29): Coaching Carousel Turns around OSU, Big 12/SEC Challenge Ending
Thanks for stopping by – here’s your daily dose of Oklahoma State sports news. • Is time to be done with (Kasey) Dunn? Mike Gundy says it’s more about lack of personnel. • Marcus Arroyo was fired by UNLV yesterday – ace recruiter out there floating around....
pistolsfiringblog.com
Friday Night Highlights: Franklin Pushes Oak Grove to Louisiana Semis, Sanders, Stillwater Make Title Game
A pair of Oklahoma State commits’ senior seasons are still going. Here is a look at how Kam Franklin and JaKobe Sanders weekends went. Kam Franklin and the Oak Grove Tigers continued their magical run this past weekend by knocking off then-10-1 Kentwood 20-14 to advance to the semifinals of the Division IV Non-Select Louisiana Playoffs.
pistolsfiringblog.com
Transfer Portal: Five Cowboys Mike Gundy Needs to Keep in Stillwater
The rumor wheel is spinning full blast with coach firings and players entering the portal with one free chance to transfer and play. As you keep an eye on social media for announcements for which Cowboy might hit the transfer portal, who are the five players you would block from transferring out of Stillwater (if you could)?
pistolsfiringblog.com
10 Thoughts on Oklahoma State’s 24-19 Loss to West Virginia
STILLWATER — With rain falling from the heavens, the Cowboys sputtering regular season finally, mercifully came to a close. Oklahoma State fell to West Virginia 24-19 on Saturday in Boone Pickens Stadium, as OSU finished the regular season winning only one of its final five games. Here are 10 Thoughts from Saturday’s contest.
pistolsfiringblog.com
Grades: OSU’s Stumble in Regular-Season Finale Makes for Ugly Report Card
On a rainy, dreary and cold day in Stillwater on Saturday against 4-7 West Virginia, Oklahoma State — led by true freshman QB Garret Rangel — attempted 42 passes in a 24-19 loss to end the regular season. Forty-two pass attempts. In the rain. With a true freshman...
pistolsfiringblog.com
The Rundown: Everything Mike Gundy Said after Oklahoma State’s Loss to West Virginia
STILLWATER — Mike Gundy’s Cowboys finish the regular season 7-5, the worst they’ve done in a regular season since going 6-6 in 2018. Oklahoma State fell to West Virginia 24-19 on Saturday in Boone Pickens Stadium. Here is everything Gundy said after the game. Opening statement. “I...
