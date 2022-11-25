Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Detroit Police Commissioners Blame Each Other Over Failure to Legally Fill Two Key PositionsNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Detroit, MI
This Huge Flea Market in Michigan is a Must-VisitJoe MertensRomulus, MI
MI Hindus give back to the CommunityRajender SandadiDetroit, MI
Longstanding Salvation Army Store to Permanently Close on November 26Joel EisenbergTaylor, MI
4 Great Seafood Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Related
Veteran NFL Quarterback Released On Monday
Previously suspended quarterback Deshaun Watson is primed to return to the Cleveland Browns on Monday. Head coach Kevin Stefanski only has 53 roster spots at his disposal, meaning of the players had to go. Veteran reserve QB Josh Dobbs was the pink slip recipient, and the 27-year-old may wind ...
Jets CB Sauce Gardner throws shade at Zach Wilson after Mike White takes flight vs. Bears
Following a disastrous loss against the New England Patriots in Week 11, the New York Jets found themselves embarrassed and needed significant change. However, with quarterback Mike White under center in Week 12, the Jets emerged victorious over the Chicago Bears by a score of 31-10 on Sunday. Following the game, Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner threw shade in the direction of recently-benched quarterback Zach Wilson, according to Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic.
NFL Team Has 'Lost Confidence' In Their Starting Quarterback
You know things are going poorly for you when you get the dreaded "loss of confidence" report. The New York Jets benched starting quarterback Zach Wilson this week. The AFC East franchise will be starting Mike White on Sunday afternoon. According to FOX Sports NFL insider Jay Glazer, the franchise...
brownsnation.com
Cleveland Browns Vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Score Predictions
The (3-7) Cleveland Browns matchup with the (5-5) Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 12 of the NFL season. The Browns enter this matchup coming off a tough loss against the Buffalo Bills. Let’s take a look at our writer’s bold predictions for this Sunday’s matchup. Writer: Wendi...
Detroit News
Lions' Jameson Williams, Romeo Okwara long shots to play against Jaguars
Allen Park — Rookie wide receiver Jameson Williams and veteran defensive end Romeo Okwara are both inching closer to returning to the filed for the Detroit Lions, but it sounds like neither is likely to play this Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars. "Yeah, man, I think that would be...
Dan Campbell's weekly Monday news conference for Detroit Lions: Watch replay
Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell is set to speak Monday at 2:15 p.m. in Allen Park as the Lions return to action this week after a 28-25 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Thanksgiving. The loss snapped a three-game winning streak, but was still a positive moment for the team, as the...
Breaking: NFL Starting Quarterback Injured During Warmups
An NFL starting quarterback has reportedly suffered an injury during pregame warmups and he will not play on Sunday afternoon. Bears starting quarterback Trevor Siemian, who was set to start for Justin Fields, suffered an injury during pregame warmups. He will not be able to play on Sunday afternoon. Chicago...
NFL World Wants Prominent Coach Fired Tonight
The NFL World wants a prominent head coach to be fired on Sunday night. The Arizona Cardinals lost again on Sunday afternoon, falling to the Los Angeles Chargers, 25-24, this weekend. Arizona dropped to 4-8 on the season with the loss on Sunday afternoon. Cardinals fans are ready to fire...
ESPN’s Booger McFarland has 1 word to describe Ohio State’s defensive gameplan
Ohio State has been hearing it from all comers after losing 45-23 to Michigan on Saturday in “The Game.” ESPN analyst Booger McFarland had some very interesting criticism for the Buckeyes. ESPN was playing highlights from the day in college football during halftime of Saturday night’s Notre Dame-USC...
2023 NFL Draft: Seattle Seahawks and Detroit Lions are Big Winners of Week 12, Even Though They Lost
The Seahawks and Lions may have lost in 2023, but they are already winning the 2023 NFL Draft because the Broncos and Rams are losing more. The post 2023 NFL Draft: Seattle Seahawks and Detroit Lions are Big Winners of Week 12, Even Though They Lost appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
PFF Grades: Where the Minnesota Vikings stand after 12 weeks
The Minnesota Vikings are sitting in a really good place with a 9-2 record and the ability to clinch the NFC North division this weekend with a win over the New York Jets. They need some help with a loss by the Detroit Lions and it would be great to have one hurdle finished so they can focus on getting prepared for the playoffs.
Quandre Diggs picks Derek Carr again, but Geno Smith gives ball back on bad decision
If you live in Seattle you know that when it rains it pours. After not posting an interception in 11 months, Seahawks free safety Quandre Diggs has two in the first quarter against the Raiders. Diggs’ first pick of the day was just a brilliant diving play on the ball....
NBC Sports
Eagles snap counts: Not getting much from Robert Quinn
Robert Quinn quietly played his fifth game as an Eagle on Sunday night without much to show for it. The 32-year-old veteran played 11 snaps (22%) in the Eagles’ 40-33 win over the Packers and didn’t make much of an impact again. In the five games since the...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
NFL Transactions for November 26, 2022 | Presented by the Hula Bowl
Cardinals signed WR Andre Baccellia to their active roster. Cardinals elevated WR Pharoh Cooper and TE Maxx Williams to their active roster. Cardinals placed TE Zach Ertz and OL DJ Humphries on I/R. Atlanta Falcons. Falcons eleveated OL Jonotthan Harrison to their active roster. Baltimore Ravens. Ravens signed DB Daryl...
Seahawks' Quandre Diggs on Run Defense: 'I Thought We Fixed It' After Loss vs. Raiders
Seattle Seahawks safety Quandre Diggs had a pair of interceptions Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders, but had to watch as running back Josh Jacobs breezed by him for the game-winning touchdown.
Robert Saleh is exactly who NY Jets thought they were getting
There should be no doubt about the Jets’ head coach anymore. In the NFL, head coaches are almost exclusively judged by wins and losses. Great record? Coach of the Year votes (see: Nick Sirianni). Bottom feeder? Job is on the line (Matt Rhule, Frank Reich, and counting). After the...
Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Detroit Lions odds: NFL Week 13 point spread, moneyline, total
The Jacksonville Jaguars and Detroit Lions play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 13 schedule. What do the odds say about the game? The Lions are a...
'Road to the Victors': The Heisman Trophy, the Rose Bowl and the split national championship
• Host:/producer Andrew Hammond. • Technical support: Robin Chan. • Executive producers: Anjanette Delgado, Kirkland Crawford. • Guest: Keith Gave, former Free Press sports writer. • Email: ahammond@freepress.com. On this episode: In this final episode, Andrew Hammond breaks down how competing bowl organizations led to a split championship. Later, we...
The Flint Journal
Flint, MI
23K+
Followers
25K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT
The Flint Journal and MLive.com www.mlive.com/flint Part of Michigan's #1 media organization.https://www.mlive.com/flint/
Comments / 0