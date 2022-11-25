LULU OF A DEBUT: BHS Bruins to face top-tier Texas 5A team

For the ninth time since 2014 Clent Stewart will guide the Bartlesville High School varsity boys program into a new season. It starts at 11:30 a.m. Saturday in Duncanville, Texas., when the Bruins will take on South Oak Cliff High (Dallas, Texas).

This is a marshmallow opener for the Bartlesville Bruins — South Oak Cliff is ranked in the top five in Class 5A in Texas and has aspirations of winning the state title. One of its point guards is committed to Cal-State Fullerton.

Even though the November debut could be an arduous venture, this season could be extra special for Bartlesville — a culmination of battle-honed exceptional skill, depth in the forward line, the return of the top two leading scorers from last year, the boost of a transfer from another 6A program, and several battlers with varsity experience.

The Bruins could use last year’s winning season (12-11) as launching pad to a higher trajectory toward the elite level of Class 6A.

But, as long-time savvy observers of the Bruins, Class 6A ball and the Frontier Valley Conference know, every season is a journey not an event.

Even though it’s tempting to savor the delectable odors coming out of the kitchen of possibilities, its more important to patiently set the table, stir together the punch of chemistry, butter with undivided purpose the rough-hewn bread of grainy challenges and munch with desire on every appetizer of competition.

In other words, as according the old adage states, attitude might well determine the Bruins’ altitude this year.

Providing the primary firepower will be three-year starters David Castillo and Aadhi Ayyappan, last season’s top and second-leading offensive producers.

Castillo comes in with more than 1,000-point career total and a 25-points-per-game average his first two seasons. He will be listed as the point guard, even though he might play more off the ball this season, Stewart said.

Ayyappan turned in some prolific scoring consistency that helped counter the efforts of opposing defenses to smother Castillo’s offense.

Rounding out Stewart’s announced starters for Saturday are returning first-stringer Dayton McCall, along with Caleb Rogers and transfer Michael Smith.

McCall will be listed as a small forward/big guard, Smith as a power forward and Rogers as the center.

The sixth man rotation could be between Riley Duong, Jack Wahl and Chance Sumner.

Duong provides another shooter, especially from long-distance, Wahl adds height to the mix and is the defending Class 6A high jump state champion, and Sumner is a scrambling, hustling, varsity-experienced weapon with a six-foot-plus stature.

Stewart also is happy to have three varsity players off the football field — forward Cooper Wood, forward Shaun Lickliter and guard Dontae Horn.

Wood, (6-foot-4 or taller) the most experienced of the three, is dealing with an ankle injury, Stewart said.

The most rewarding thing about entering his ninth year as head coach is “We have a lot of guys back this year,” Stewart said. “We’ve been building up to this year. Most the guys in the program know what our expectation is.”

Stewart’s biggest concern is the team maintain an attitude of toughness every night.

“We want to be bringing it from every jump,” he said, adding the Bruins had an uneven outing last Saturday in an out-of-town scrimmage.

“Westmoore kicked our tails the first quarter, but before the second quarter we talked about the toughness aspect,” Stewart said.

The boys competed with much more hardness in the second quarter, he added.

Fans are invited to next Tuesday’s Basketball Hype Night at the Bruin Fieldhouse, where the players from the boys’ and girls’ teams will be introduced and participate in some activities. The starting time has yet to be firmed up but will be either 5:30 p.m. or 6 p.m.

The season opener is set for next Friday (Dec. 2) when Sapulpa High teams invade the Bruin Fieldhouse. The girls play at 6:30 p.m., followed by the boys.

Note: South Oak Cliff has produced more than 20 NFL players, including Harvey Martin (Dallas, 1973-83), Rod Jones (Tampa Bay, Cincinnati, 1986-96), Mike Livingston (Kansas City, 1968-79) and JaMarcus Ingram (Buffalo, 2022).