ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bartlesville, OK

LULU OF A DEBUT: BHS Bruins to face top-tier Texas 5A team

By Mike Tupa, Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise
Examiner Enterprise
Examiner Enterprise
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BPYdZ_0jNSDOkI00

For the ninth time since 2014 Clent Stewart will guide the Bartlesville High School varsity boys program into a new season. It starts at 11:30 a.m. Saturday in Duncanville, Texas., when the Bruins will take on South Oak Cliff High (Dallas, Texas).

This is a marshmallow opener for the Bartlesville Bruins — South Oak Cliff is ranked in the top five in Class 5A in Texas and has aspirations of winning the state title. One of its point guards is committed to Cal-State Fullerton.

Even though the November debut could be an arduous venture, this season could be extra special for Bartlesville — a culmination of battle-honed exceptional skill, depth in the forward line, the return of the top two leading scorers from last year, the boost of a transfer from another 6A program, and several battlers with varsity experience.

The Bruins could use last year’s winning season (12-11) as launching pad to a higher trajectory toward the elite level of Class 6A.

But, as long-time savvy observers of the Bruins, Class 6A ball and the Frontier Valley Conference know, every season is a journey not an event.

Even though it’s tempting to savor the delectable odors coming out of the kitchen of possibilities, its more important to patiently set the table, stir together the punch of chemistry, butter with undivided purpose the rough-hewn bread of grainy challenges and munch with desire on every appetizer of competition.

In other words, as according the old adage states, attitude might well determine the Bruins’ altitude this year.

Providing the primary firepower will be three-year starters David Castillo and Aadhi Ayyappan, last season’s top and second-leading offensive producers.

Castillo comes in with more than 1,000-point career total and a 25-points-per-game average his first two seasons. He will be listed as the point guard, even though he might play more off the ball this season, Stewart said.

Ayyappan turned in some prolific scoring consistency that helped counter the efforts of opposing defenses to smother Castillo’s offense.

Rounding out Stewart’s announced starters for Saturday are returning first-stringer Dayton McCall, along with Caleb Rogers and transfer Michael Smith.

McCall will be listed as a small forward/big guard, Smith as a power forward and Rogers as the center.

The sixth man rotation could be between Riley Duong, Jack Wahl and Chance Sumner.

Duong provides another shooter, especially from long-distance, Wahl adds height to the mix and is the defending Class 6A high jump state champion, and Sumner is a scrambling, hustling, varsity-experienced weapon with a six-foot-plus stature.

Stewart also is happy to have three varsity players off the football field — forward Cooper Wood, forward Shaun Lickliter and guard Dontae Horn.

Wood, (6-foot-4 or taller) the most experienced of the three, is dealing with an ankle injury, Stewart said.

The most rewarding thing about entering his ninth year as head coach is “We have a lot of guys back this year,” Stewart said. “We’ve been building up to this year. Most the guys in the program know what our expectation is.”

Stewart’s biggest concern is the team maintain an attitude of toughness every night.

“We want to be bringing it from every jump,” he said, adding the Bruins had an uneven outing last Saturday in an out-of-town scrimmage.

“Westmoore kicked our tails the first quarter, but before the second quarter we talked about the toughness aspect,” Stewart said.

The boys competed with much more hardness in the second quarter, he added.

Fans are invited to next Tuesday’s Basketball Hype Night at the Bruin Fieldhouse, where the players from the boys’ and girls’ teams will be introduced and participate in some activities. The starting time has yet to be firmed up but will be either 5:30 p.m. or 6 p.m.

The season opener is set for next Friday (Dec. 2) when Sapulpa High teams invade the Bruin Fieldhouse. The girls play at 6:30 p.m., followed by the boys.

Note: South Oak Cliff has produced more than 20 NFL players, including Harvey Martin (Dallas, 1973-83), Rod Jones (Tampa Bay, Cincinnati, 1986-96), Mike Livingston (Kansas City, 1968-79) and JaMarcus Ingram (Buffalo, 2022).

Comments / 0

Related
KTUL

University of Tulsa parts ways with coach Philip Montgomery

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The University of Tulsa and football head coach Philip Montgomery are parting ways, NewsChannel 8 confirmed Sunday. TU decided to make a change to the leadership of the Golden Hurricane football program, according to a press release from the university's athletics department. “This was an...
TULSA, OK
The Spun

College Football Starting Quarterback Transferring After Final Game

A college football starting quarterback has reportedly decided to transfer. Davis Brin, the starting quarterback at Tulsa, has reportedly entered the transfer portal. Tulsa's starting quarterback threw for 2,138 yards and 17 touchdowns this season. He added two rushing touchdowns. On3 first reported the news. "Brin will be immediately eligible...
TULSA, OK
heartlandcollegesports.com

TCU vs. K-State Big 12 Championship Odds, Points Total Released

The Big 12 Championship Game is all set between the TCU Horned Frogs and K-State Wildcats on Saturday and Vegas has announced the odds and points total for the game. TCU has opened up as a 2.5-point favorite in this match up and the over/under point total opened at 60.5 points.
FORT WORTH, TX
247Sports

Promising '25 QB Wyatt Becker breaks down recent visits to Oregon and TCU

Sherman Oaks (Calif.) Notre Dame sophomore quarterback Wyatt Becker has been active on the travel circuit and was able to check out Oregon and TCU earlier this month. Becker is among the nation’s most coveted quarterbacks in the ’25 class. He’s a player we’ve been watching since before he even stepped foot on a high school campus and he did some really good things this past season.
EUGENE, OR
oklahoma Sooner

Sooners Swept in Senior Night Loss to TCU

NORMAN – While the OU volleyball team didn't come away with a victory Saturday night, the team sent off its seniors with some individual achievements and in front of Sooner Nation at McCasland Field House this season to cap off their OU careers at home. In their regular season...
NORMAN, OK
247Sports

TCU rises to No. 3 in both the AP and Coaches Poll

TCU has moved up to the top 3 programs in the nation following their dominating 62-14 win over Iowa State on Saturday night. The Frogs moved up to No. 3 in both the AP and Coaches Polls, rising up one spot. Michigan defeated Ohio State on Saturday, moving up to No. 2, also allowing the Frogs to move up. The Frogs finished the regular season 12-0 and 9-0 in Big 12 play. It is the first time since 2009 that a Big 12 team has finished undefeated. Texas was the last program to do so.
FORT WORTH, TX
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Texas

Photo byPhoto by behrouz sasani on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Texas and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are around and want to see what a really delicious steak should taste like.
TEXAS STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma

Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. What is your favourite comfort food? If the answer is a nice burger and some fries on the side, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oklahoma that will keep you coming back for more, because their food is absolutely delicious.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Ash Jurberg

This Tulsa billionaire is giving away his fortune

I have been writing a series of articles on entrepreneurs and business leaders who are being charitable with their wealth and giving back to their local communities. Today I wanted to write about George Kaiser- a Tulsa billionaire who promised to give away most of his fortune.
TULSA, OK
Dallas Observer

Eagles Brought Fort Worth to Hotel California This Black Friday Evening

On Black Friday evening, Eagles fans entered Dickies Arena to a stage shrouded by a gray curtain, as classic folk rock songs played low as the venue’s walk-in music. It was an older crowd, and many audience members shared their personal experiences with the band over the last 50 years. Some remembered the late Glenn Frey, the Eagles guitarist who died in 2016, leaving drummer-turned-guitarist Don Henley at the band’s helm.
FORT WORTH, TX
Local Profile

If You See A Bobcat Or Coyote, Here’s What To Do

Last Tuesday a Plano resident spotted a bobcat while taking a walk with her dog in Plano near State Highway 121 and Independence Parkway. The Dallas Morning News reported that Dawn Sun immediately picked up her Chihuahua to protect it as soon as she noticed the bobcat had a squirrel dangling in its mouth.
PLANO, TX
CW33

These are the best cake shops in North Texas

DALLAS (KDAF) — Saturday, Nov. 26 is National and International Cake Day, so why not treat yourself to a slice?. This transcendent dessert has its roots dating all the way back to the 1600s-1700s. What started out as bread as transformed into one of the best foods there ever was.
DALLAS, TX
eastcoasttraveller.com

Grave Site of Bonnie Parker in Dallas TX

Bonnie And Clyde Were Outlaws Who Committed Crimes. Bonnie Parker's headstone is a simple upright stone that states, "Tyner." Bonnie's grave is next to a row of shrubs and giant spruce trees. Her gravesite is easy to miss, but visitors enjoy coming to pay their respects. Bonnie and Clyde were...
DALLAS, TX
Examiner Enterprise

Examiner Enterprise

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
123K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Bartlesville, OK from Examiner-Enterprise.

 http://examiner-enterprise.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy