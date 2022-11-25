ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
klkntv.com

U-Stop Market celebrates new location with ribbon cutting, giveaways

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)– U-Stop Market celebrated its newest location Monday with a ribbon cutting ceremony. The new store is located on Highway 77 and W Denton Road. The Lincoln Chamber of Commerce and Team U-Stop (Nebraska athletes) helped kick off the grand opening week celebrations Monday morning in the new store.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Avoiding holiday fire hazards: Tips for Christmas light safety

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – We all love driving through the streets taking in the light extravaganza this time of year, but you don’t want to ruin that Christmas spirit by having your home go up in flames. According to the National Fire Protection Association, 770 fires related to...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Hickman Anytime Fitness welcomes members of closed Lincoln gyms

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – When the Anytime Fitness locations in Lincoln closed their doors last week, members were notified that they could transfer their membership to neighboring locations. The closest location to Lincoln is in Hickman. The owner there is now welcoming those with Anytime Fitness memberships to join...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Saro Cider in Lincoln hosts small business art fair

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Guests of Saro Cider on the edge of downtown Lincoln got to partake in different types of crafts from art to cider Saturday. Walking into the brewery guests were greeted by local artists that filled out the entire venue. Each artist brought their own unique...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Historic Pershing mural finds new home

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The iconic mural that once donned the Pershing Center no longer lives in downtown Lincoln. Piece by piece, it was taken down and now we know where it will be going - just a short drive east on ‘O’ Street. A major fundraising campaign...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Submit your photos of winter storm in Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Most of Nebraska is under a winter weather advisory on Tuesday. In parts of the Panhandle, up to 6 inches of snow is possible. Lincoln is likely to get less than an inch. If you have any photos from the storm, submit them below.
NEBRASKA STATE
klkntv.com

Inside the $4.5 million renovation of Head Start space in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The $4.5 million renovation of an early childhood education center in Lincoln is well underway. Located at the intersection of K Street and Antelope Valley Parkway, the Home for Head Start will be a new facility for children 5 and under from at-risk backgrounds, according to officials from Community Action Partnership of Lancaster and Saunders Counties.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Yu-Gi-Oh fans donate to food bank in place of tournament entry fee

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — For most card game fans in Lincoln, their Sundays are spent playing at the Hobbytown in the Pioneer Woods Center. While admission is normally $5 to play in an official tournament, this week’s entry fee was a little different. Instead, players were asked to bring five cans of non-perishable food to enter the tournament.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Lincoln YMCA seeks to raise $5,000 for Strong Kids campaign on Giving Tuesday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – We’ve seen Black Friday and Cyber Monday, and now Giving Tuesday is here. Yhe YMCA of Lincoln is working out for those in need. Throughout the day, the Fallbrook, Copple, Cooper, and Northeast YMCA locations will be accepting donations for the “5K The Hard Way” challenge, an annual Giving Tuesday donation drive.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

CHI Health opens one-stop-shop clinic in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A new CHI Health clinic in Lincoln celebrated its grand opening with a ribbon-cutting on Monday. The clinic is located at 40th Street and Yankee Hill Road and opens for business on Thursday. Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird attended the event to congratulate the hospital...
LINCOLN, NE
birchrestaurant.com

20 Best Restaurants in Omaha, NE

It can be difficult to find a perfect restaurant for an evening. You may not know what you want to eat, what the best deal for your money is, or even what is nearby. Omaha, Nebraska is home to many fine restaurants, and, at first glance, the sheer number of restaurants might feel overwhelming.
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Warmest of the week come Monday

Winds Saturday evening through Sunday morning were gusting upwards of 30 miles per hour, but it continued to calm down as the clouds worked their way out of our area. By Sunday night, skies will be mostly clear as temperatures drop into the lower 20s. Winds are expected to pick up once again through the morning hours of Monday for a breezy start to the week.
NEBRASKA STATE
klkntv.com

Freezing drizzle transitioning to light snow Tuesday

Following warmer weather and sunshine on Monday, winter looks to makes its presence known with a stronger system pushing through the state Monday evening through the day on Tuesday. A wintry mix along with impacts to the morning commute are possible for central and eastern Nebraska early Tuesday. As for...
NEBRASKA STATE
klkntv.com

Turning drier and cooler on Sunday

Clouds have been increasing for much of the day on Saturday. As of Saturday evening, a band of showers has been moving into the area. We expect showers to remain possible for some on Saturday night, with the best chance being for areas in the southeast corner of the state. The farther northwest you go, the lower your odds of seeing rain.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Vehicles slide off slick, snowy roads across Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The York County Communications Center said early Tuesday morning that it was already getting calls of vehicles sliding off the interstate. It’s urging everyone to be careful if you have to travel. There have also been several reports of crashes around Buffalo County, including...
LINCOLN, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy