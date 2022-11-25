Read full article on original website
Related
Popculture
Netflix Bumps up New Season Premiere of Fan-Favorite Show to Earlier Date
Good news for Penn Badgley fans – Netflix has moved up the release date for You Season 4. The crime thriller will now premiere on Thursday, Feb. 9 rather than the previously scheduled Feb. 10, according to a report by Deadline. The release date for the second part of the season has been moved up accordingly.
Popculture
'Love & Hip Hop': Amara La Negra Dishes on 'Misunderstanding' With Co-Star While Filming 'Family Reunion'
Amara Le Negra was excited to participate in the third season of VH1 Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop. The Afro-Latina burst onto the scene as a cast member of the Miami franchise. Since then, she's released music, toured, embarked on real estate ventures, written children's books, and recently became a mother to twin girls. Now, she's happy she had the chance to appear in the mashup series to settle differences with her co-stars. The show's third season joined cast members from Atlanta, New York, and Miami to spend time together in Jamaica. But it wasn't all rum punch and sandy beaches. There was some drama. But Le Negra went into it with one agenda. "Here's my thing, I promised myself to be what I am: a queen," she told a Miami news station in a recent interview.
Popculture
'Dancing With the Stars' Finalist Gabby Windey Open to Dating Fellow Contestant
The Bachelorette star Gabby Windey did not win the mirror ball trophy on Dancing With the Stars last week, but she may have met a new man. After getting fun and flirty with Vinny Guadagnino on social media, Windey admitted she would go on a date with the Jersey Shore star, who also competed on DWTS Season 31. Windey, 31, is single after she and Erich Schwer called off their engagement.
Popculture
'The Good Doctor' Star and Ben Platt Reveal Engagement
Ben Platt and Noah Galvin are engaged! The Broadway star and The Good Doctor actor announced that Platt had popped the question in a sweet Instagram announcement Friday featuring photos from the proposal and showing off Galvin's ring. "He agreed to hang out forever," Platt, 29, captioned his post, while Galvin, 28, wrote on his own, "I said yeehaw and then cried for like 7 hours."
Popculture
'Love & Marriage' Couple Quits the Show
When Monique Samuels left The Real Housewives of Potomac, she vowed she'd never do reality television again. But famed producer Carlos King was able to get the Bravo alum to reconsider. She and her husband, former NFL star Chris Samuels, signed on for the spinoff of the OWN reality series Love & Marriage: Huntsville. Love & Marriage: D.C., starring the Samuels and two other couples, premiered earlier this year and was renewed for a second season. Set to premiere in Jan. 2023, fans were eager to catch up with the Samuels and were hopeful their marriage was in a better place. But after a promo of the show didn't show the Samuels, fans wondered why. According to a report, it's because Monique and Chris will not be appearing in the forthcoming season…at all.
Popculture
Jon and Kate Gosselin's Son Collin Opens up About Estrangement From Kate
Former Jon & Kate Plus 8 star Collin Gosselin has finally opened up about his estrangement from his mother, Kate Gosselin. In a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, the 18-year-old said he was open to reconciling with Kate, 47. Kate previously revealed that Gosselin spent time in an institution because of alleged "behavioral issues." After he left, he chose to live with his father, Jon Gosselin, 45.
Popculture
Madonna Shares Rare Photo With All 6 of Her Kids
Madonna spent the Thanksgiving holiday with the people she loved the most, her six children. In a rare photo of the large family, the "Like a Virgin" singer shared a snap of her alongside her kids Lourdes "Lola" Leon, 29; Rocco Ritchie, 22; David Banda, 17; Mercy James, 16; and twin daughters Stella and Estere, 10. The singer posted the photo to her Instagram account for her 18.6 million followers. She captioned a series of snaps of her with her children individually and collectively, "What I'm thankful for…………. 💛 @lourdesleon @maisonrhed."
Popculture
Pop Singer Reveals Painful Bruise After Falling off Stage
Westlife's Nicky Byrne is on the mend after a terrifying on-stage incident left him with a few painful injuries. The Irish pop singer, songwriter, and radio and television presenter was performing at Glasgow's OVO Hydro on Saturday, Nov. 19 when he accidentally fell off stage, leaving him with a massive bruise on his side.
Popculture
'Below Deck' Star Kyle Dickard Arrested
Below Deck Adventure star Kyle Dickard was arrested after charging onto a soccer field in Fort Lauderdale, Florida on Nov. 19. The 24-year-old also allegedly tried to bribe the police officers who arrested him. Dickard joked about the incident on Instagram, although police and security found nothing funny about it.
Popculture
'The Witcher: Blood Origin': Trailer, Release Date, and Cast
Fans can finally go back to the Continent next month in The Witcher: Blood Origin. The spinoff series premieres on Sunday, Dec. 25, Netflix has confirmed. Even as the day draws closer, some details on the show are still scarce, so here's a look at all the news we have about it so far.
Popculture
'1923': Trailer Released for New 'Yellowstone' Origin Story
The official trailer has dropped for 1923, the latest prequel in the Yellowstone saga coming to Paramount+ later this month. In the trailer for Taylor Sheridan's new drama series, which stars Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford as Cara and Jacob Dutton, fans get their first extended look at the Dutton's early conflict with Timothy Dalton's Donald Whitfield, who moves into the ranch next to theirs.
Popculture
Tom Pelphrey Cradles Kaley Cuoco's Baby Bump in Adorable Photo
Kaley Cuoco is showing off her growing baby bump as she and boyfriend Tom Pelphrey eagerly await the birth of their first child. The Flight Attendant actress got some support from the Ozark actor over the weekend, posting an adorable Instagram Story showing Pelphrey holding her belly while they smiled for the camera. "M & D," Cuoco wrote simply over the photo of the expectant parents.
Popculture
'That '90s Show' Gets Trailer, Premiere Date at Netflix
Welcome back to the basement. That '90s Show is officially making its Netflix debut on Jan. 19, the streamer announced Tuesday, dropping the first trailer for the highly-anticipated That '70s Show reboot. Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp prove their characters Red and Kitty Forman haven't changed at all in the first look at That '90s Show, welcoming 15-year-old granddaughter Leia and her friends into their Point Place home for the summer with varying enthusiasm.
Popculture
'RHOA': Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia Just Got Married for the Second Time This Weekend
Porsha Williams couldn't just have one wedding ceremony, The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum had two. On Nov. 25, she said "I Do" in a Nigerian wedding to Simon Guobadia. Despite their controversial engagement, they've proven naysayers wrong and made it down the aisle. The former radio personality became engaged to the Atlanta businessman last year after a month-long courtship. Their engagement caused side eyes from co-stars and fans due to Guobadia being separated from his previous wife, Falynn Pina, who was on Season 13 of the Bravo reality series as Williams' friend. They insists their engagement had nothing to do with the dissolution of Guobadia's marriage. This is the second union for Williams, who was previously married to Kordell Stewart. Guobadia was has been married three time before.
Popculture
Antonio Banderas Speaks on Returning for New Zorro Movie
Antonio Banderas is about to reprise his most famous swashbuckling, rapier-wielding role, but he is also interested in reprising his role as Zorro. Banderas stars as Puss in Boots in The Last Wish, which premieres in theaters next month. In a new interview with Comicbook.com, he confirmed that he would return for a Zorro revival if he was asked.
Popculture
Kate Bosworth Says She's 'So Grateful' for Boyfriend Justin Long in Thanksgiving Message
Kate Bosworth knows exactly what she's grateful for – her boyfriend Justin Long. Bosworth's Thanksgiving post on Instagram was an outpouring of praise for Long, who she has been dating since at least May. Followers went wild for this adorable display of affection. "HAPPY THANKSGIVING," Bosworth wrote with a...
Popculture
Best Fantasy Movies on Netflix
Historical fantasy, high fantasy and epic fantasy are having a moment right now, but at times it can be hard to determine what really falls into these genres. The explosive success of Game of Thrones led to many new fantasy book adaptations, and that surge began to bear fruit on our screens this year. However, there are already some titles lurking in your queue that might be worth a look as well.
Popculture
'90s Rock Band Postpones Tour After Drummer Breaks Hand
Sunny Day Real Estate has been forced to postpone a string of upcoming concerts after one bandmate suffered a serious injury. The band announced Tuesday, Nov. 22 that the upcoming December leg of their North American tour has been postponed after drummer William Goldsmith broke his hand. The '90s rock band is currently on a reunion tour, marking the first time they have played together since 2010.
Popculture
'Yellowstone': John Dutton's Emotional Funeral Speech Has Fans in Tears
Yellowstone Season 5 is already proving to be an emotional experience for fans. As Sunday night's newest episode saw Monica and Kayce continuing to work through their grief following the tragic loss of their son, who lived for just an hour before dying after Monica was involved in a car accident at 37 weeks pregnant, fans were left in a puddle of tears over John Dutton's funeral speech. Warning: This post contains spoilers for Yellowstone Season 5, Episode 4, "Horses in Heaven."
Popculture
'Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special' Features '90s Band in Surprising Role
The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special dropped on Disney+ this weekend, and one cameo may have gone over the younger viewers' heads. Near the beginning of the special, Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) is approached by a band of space aliens playing musical instruments from earth. You could feasibly watch this entire special without realizing that this is a real 1990s indie band all dressed up.
Comments / 0