Emily Ratajkowski Walks on Wild Side in Zebra Print Knee-High Boots With Vibrant Yellow Coat
Emily Ratajkowski made a case for animal print. After a night spent watching The Knicks play at Madison Square Garden with Pete Davidson, the model stepped out in New York on Monday. For her outing, she wore a long yellow coat cinched in at the waist with a matching tie belt. Under the jacket, Ratajkowski added black pants. She added a few simple accessories, including a necklace, a black leather shoulder bag and black rectangle sunglasses. The author added a pop of print to the look with her shoes. She wore black and white zebra print boots. Her knee-high boots featured a...
Rijksmuseum Authenticates Three Vermeer Paintings Ahead of Blockbuster Exhibition in 2023
Ahead of its blockbuster survey of Johannes Vermeer, the Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam has authenticated three paintings with contested attributions, expanding the Dutch artist’s small oeuvre. The three additions include Girl with a Flute, which made headlines in November when the Rijksmuseum reversed a decision by the National Gallery of Art in Washington, DC to strip its authentication. In October, the curator of the National Gallery of Art, Marjorie Wieseman, said it was likely produced by “an associate of Vermeer—not by the Dutch artist himself, as was previously believed.” The announcement followed a long scientific and artistic analysis. The team of curators,...
