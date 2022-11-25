Read full article on original website
LISTEN LIVE: Supreme Court hears arguments over Biden enforcement of Trump-era border policy
The Supreme Court will hear arguments Tuesday over a blocked Biden administration policy that would prioritize deportation of people in the country illegally who pose the greatest public safety risk. The arguments are scheduled to start at 10 a.m. ET. Listen in the player above. Republican-led states sued and won...
Biden calls on Congress to prevent rail shutdown: ‘The economy’s at risk’
President Biden on Tuesday told Democratic and Republican congressional leaders that the House and Senate must pass legislation to avert a rail shutdown, warning of risks to the economy. Biden met with Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.), and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) […]
Virginia Democrat Rep. McEachin dies at 61
WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. Rep. A. Donald McEachin, D-Va., died Monday after a battle with colorectal cancer, his office said. He was 61. Tara Rountree, McEachin’s chief of staff, said in a statement late Monday: “Valiantly, for years now, we have watched him fight and triumph over the secondary effects of his colorectal cancer from 2013. Tonight, he lost that battle.”
We asked 57 Republican lawmakers if they condemn Trump’s dinner with Fuentes and Ye. Here’s what they said.
One week after former President Donald Trump announced he would seek reelection, he dined at his Mar-a-Lago home with two men known for their racist and antisemitic beliefs: Nick Fuentes and Ye, the musician formerly known as Kanye West. The Department of Justice identified Fuentes as a white supremacist last...
After loss of Alaska House race, next moves for Sarah Palin
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Republican Sarah Palin re-emerged in Alaska politics over a decade after resigning as governor with hopes of winning the state’s U.S. House seat. She had a lot going for her: unbeatable name recognition, the backing of former President Donald Trump in a state he carried twice, an unrivaled ability to attract national media attention.
WATCH: Jill Biden shows off White House ‘We the People’ holiday decorations
WASHINGTON (AP) — “We the People” is Jill Biden’s holiday theme with White House decorations designed for “the people” to see themselves in the tree ornaments, mantel displays, mirrors and do-it-yourself creations that have turned the mansion’s public spaces into a winter wonderland.
WATCH LIVE: Senate votes on Respect for Marriage Act to protect same-sex and interracial unions
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate is set to vote Tuesday on legislation to protect same-sex and interracial marriages, putting Congress one step closer to passing the landmark bill and ensuring that such unions are enshrined in federal law. The vote is scheduled to start at 12 p.m. ET. Watch...
White House to host second democracy summit next March
The White House announced Tuesday it will host a second summit on democracy next year, following up on efforts to push back on authoritarianism and present a united front among democratic nations. “As President Biden has said, we know democracy remains the best tool humankind has to unleash our collective potential and deliver our security…
Business groups pressure Congress to block potential rail strike
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Business groups are increasing the pressure on lawmakers to intervene and block a railroad strike before next month’s deadline in the stalled contract talks. A coalition of more than 400 business groups sent a letter to Congressional leaders Monday urging them to step into...
Congress must protect the nation from a politicized civil service
There is a reason Congress has passed laws to create a federal workforce selected by merit rather than political loyalty.
WATCH LIVE: Biden discusses jobs and manufacturing at Michigan computer chip plant
President Joe Biden will visit a Michigan computer chip plant Tuesday and give remarks on jobs and manufacturing. President Biden is expected to speak at 3:30 p.m. ET. Watch the event in the player above. Biden is expected to highlight a $300 million expansion of a semiconductor manufacturing plant. The...
“He is so done”: Ann Coulter trashes Trump over election “losing streak”
This article originally appeared on AlterNet. For months, far-right author Ann Coulter has been saying that the Republican Party needs to abandon former President Donald Trump and look to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for the 2024 election. And with Trump having officially announced that he is seeking the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, Coulter is doubling down on her assertion that Trump has become a major liability for the GOP.
State GOP-backed ‘election integrity’ units find few voter fraud cases after midterms
WASHINGTON (AP) — State-level law enforcement units created after the 2020 presidential election to investigate voter fraud are looking into scattered complaints more than two weeks after the midterms but have provided no indication of systemic problems. That’s just what election experts had expected and led critics to suggest...
Walmart shooter appeared to target certain people, witness says
CHESAPEAKE, Va. (AP) — The Walmart supervisor who shot and killed six co-workers in Virginia seemed to target people and fired at some victims after they were already hit and appeared to be dead, said a witness who was present when the shooting started. Jessica Wilczewski said that workers...
Walmart shooting only latest in workplace attacks, experts say more needed to prevent violence
NEW YORK (AP) — The mass shooting Wednesday at a Walmart in Virginia was only the latest example of a workplace shooting perpetrated by an employee. But while many companies provide active shooter training, experts say there is much less focus on how to prevent workplace violence, particularly how to identify and address worrisome behavior among employees.
In-person early voting underway in Georgia runoff election
ATLANTA (AP) — In-person early voting for the last U.S. Senate seat is underway statewide in Georgia’s runoff, with Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock working to get the jump on Republican challenger Hershel Walker who is putting less emphasis on advance balloting. After winning a state lawsuit to allow...
Mom of child killed in Uvalde shooting sues police, gunmaker
WASHINGTON (AP) — The last conversation Sandra Torres had with her 10-year-old daughter was about her nervous excitement over whether she’d make the all-star softball team. Hours later, Eliahna Torres was one of 19 children and two teachers massacred at their elementary school in Uvalde, Texas. With little...
US taps interim manager for struggling Jackson water system
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The federal government filed a proposal Tuesday to appoint a manager for the troubled water system in Mississippi’s capital city, which nearly collapsed in late summer and continues to struggle. The Justice Department said in a news release that the proposal is meant to...
U.S., Iran face off in World Cup amid heightened political tensions
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The last World Cup clash between the United States and Iran 24 years ago is considered one of the most politically charged matches in soccer history. This time, the political overtones are just as strong and relations perhaps even more fraught as the U.S. and Iran face off once again on Tuesday in Qatar.
Rep. Mary Peltola, 1st Alaska Native in Congress, wins Alaska’s at-large congressional district
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — U.S. Rep. Mary Peltola has been elected to a full term in the House, months after the Alaska Democrat won a special election to the seat following the death earlier this year of longtime Republican Rep. Don Young. Peltola defeated Republicans Sarah Palin and Nick...
