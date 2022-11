Colorado State head coach Jay Norvell watches the first half of an NCAA college football game against Washington State, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Pullman, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak) Young Kwak

Every day the Denver Gazette sports staff will publish its best bets:

1. New Mexico at Colorado State (-7.5, -110): The Rams are on an ATS roll, three straight Ws.

2. Utah State (+17, -110) at Boise State: The Aggies show three straight ATS wins.

3. Arizona State at Arizona (-4, -110): Sun Devils have dropped four straight games ATS.

-Odds from SuperBook Colorado

Paul Klee’s Best Bets ATS record: 28-18-1