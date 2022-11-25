ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redding, CA

CHP: Woman killed trying to help crash victim on I-5 south of Redding

By David Benda, Redding Record Searchlight
 4 days ago

A woman was killed Thanksgiving evening on Interstate 5 while she was trying to help a motorcyclist who had hit a deer on the freeway south of Redding, the California Highway Patrol said.

The collision happened around 5:35 p.m. Thursday on northbound I-5 south of Balls Ferry Road.

According to the CHP, a man riding a motorcycle hit a deer, which caused him to lose control and slide into the center median.

A woman saw the crash, stopped her vehicle in the center median and got out to help the motorcyclist, the CHP said in a news release.

A man driving a 2018 Toyota Camry did not see the injured motorcyclist or the woman and hit them both, investigators said.

Both the motorcyclist and woman died at the scene, the CHP said.

The CHP did not release their names.

Drugs and alcohol were not a factor in the collision, the CHP said.

The crash closed northbound I-5 in the area as authorities did their investigation. The freeway has since reopened.

Anyone with more information is asked to call the CHP at 530-225-0500.

fuck_california
3d ago

Why are we not required to put orange triangles or flares when stopping on the freeway like in first world countries? America is one of the most dangerous countries in the world to drive.

