Prisma Health releases 2022 “Trouble in Toyland Report”

Prisma Health held a virtual press conference this week announced the findings this week in this year’s “Trouble in Toyland Report.”

In the press conference, Prisma Health pediatricians warned parents of potential hazards for some toys as many begin Christmas shopping this weekend, most notably recalled or counterfeit toys.

Katie Craig, the State Director of the North Carolina Public Interest Research Group was also part of the virtual press conference, explained that roughly 26 toys have recently been recalled due to potential hazards.

"I think we never want to see these toys that are meant for fun and play to be causing harm to our children, and so we're releasing this report as a way to continue to educate consumers and also bring about change," Craig said. "We've come a long way in seeing both recalls and injuries are down, but we still have a ways to go to make sure that every child is safe."

However, she explained that, during the study, some of these toys were still found available on the second-hand market despite the recalls.

You can watch the full livestreamed press release here: