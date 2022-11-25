Nikola Jokic's Status For Nuggets-Clippers Game

Nikola Jokic is listed as probable for Friday's game between the Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Clippers.

On Friday night, the Denver Nuggets will be in California to take on the Los Angeles Clippers.

For the game, their best player Nikola Jokic is on the injury report listed as probable.

Underdog NBA: "Nikola Jokic (hip) listed probable for Friday."

Jokic had missed three games in a row due to health and safety protocols before returning to play in each of the last two games.

On the season, he has been brilliant, with averages of 22.7 points, 9.5 rebounds and 9.0 assists per contest (on 62.7% shooting from the field).

The former second-round pick has won the MVP Award in each of the last two seasons.

Coming into the night, the Nuggets are 11-7 in their first 18 games, which has them tied with the New Orleans Pelicans for the second seed in the Western Conference.

On the road, they have been very solid, with a 7-5 record in their first 12 games outside of Colorado.

The Nuggets have one of the best rosters in the NBA, but they have dealt with injuries over the last two seasons.

Yet, Jokic still got them to the NBA Playoffs as the sixth seed in the west in 2022.

Meanwhile, the Clippers are 11-8 in their first 19 games, which has them as the sixth seed in the Western Conference.

They are 6-4 in their first ten games at home and 6-4 in their last ten games overall.

In their last game, they lost to the Golden State Warriors (on the road) 124-107.