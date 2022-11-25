I bought a suitcase at the thrift store — it tested positive for explosives at the airport

A woman has warned travelers to be mindful when purchasing suitcases from a thrift store after her daughter’s bag tested positive for explosives.

The mom took to TikTok explaining that while on their way to Istanbul, Turkey, her daughter was stopped by security and her bag checked.

“My daughter gets stopped and scanned as the case has evidence of explosive products for making bombs which resulted in a 30-minute search and investigation,” she said in the clip.

The shocked woman warned travelers about buying a suitcase from a second-hand store before saying “thankfully” her daughter made it past security following the investigation and into Istanbul.

A TikTok mom posted about how buying her daughter a used suitcase went horribly awry at the airport.

The woman's daughter was searched for thirty minutes after her suitcase tested positive for explosives. TikTok/@zoeehoyle

The daughter managed to make it to Istanbul after she was cleared by security. TikTok/@zoeehoyle

“I was trying to laugh it off but I was worried,” the mom said.

Her clip has been viewed 383,000 times with fellow TikTok users also sharing similar experiences.

“This happened to me with my daughter’s pram [stroller] handles! Turns out it’s what’s used to keep them in storage,” one woman wrote.

Another mom said her daughter was detained for the same reasons.

“It worked out to be traces of fertilizer on her body,” she continued.

“I had the same when I used my lad’s old rucksack [backpack] which he had used to carry fireworks,” another traveler wrote, while a third added: “I copped the same thing coming into Sydney from Bali.”

One woman said her hand luggage also showed evidence of explosives but it turned out to be the acrylic from her nails.

“Sometimes it can just be certain products that’s been kept in the suitcase like acetone, nail polish or even certain cleaning products,” another person added.

Others advised to only use new suitcases – or thoroughly wash the bag if it is second-hand.