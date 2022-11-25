ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Post

I bought a suitcase at the thrift store — it tested positive for explosives at the airport

By News.com.au
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Q79C3_0jNSCY9H00

A woman has warned travelers to be mindful when purchasing suitcases from a thrift store after her daughter’s bag tested positive for explosives.

The mom took to TikTok explaining that while on their way to Istanbul, Turkey, her daughter was stopped by security and her bag checked.

“My daughter gets stopped and scanned as the case has evidence of explosive products for making bombs which resulted in a 30-minute search and investigation,” she said in the clip.

The shocked woman warned travelers about buying a suitcase from a second-hand store before saying “thankfully” her daughter made it past security following the investigation and into Istanbul.

Previous 1 of 3 Next
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HwmoY_0jNSCY9H00
A TikTok mom posted about how buying her daughter a used suitcase went horribly awry at the airport.
TikTok/@zoeehoyle
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Vwufq_0jNSCY9H00
The woman's daughter was searched for thirty minutes after her suitcase tested positive for explosives.
TikTok/@zoeehoyle
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rTkUC_0jNSCY9H00
The daughter managed to make it to Istanbul after she was cleared by security.
TikTok/@zoeehoyle

“I was trying to laugh it off but I was worried,” the mom said.

Her clip has been viewed 383,000 times with fellow TikTok users also sharing similar experiences.

“This happened to me with my daughter’s pram [stroller] handles! Turns out it’s what’s used to keep them in storage,” one woman wrote.

Another mom said her daughter was detained for the same reasons.

“It worked out to be traces of fertilizer on her body,” she continued.

“I had the same when I used my lad’s old rucksack [backpack] which he had used to carry fireworks,” another traveler wrote, while a third added: “I copped the same thing coming into Sydney from Bali.”

One woman said her hand luggage also showed evidence of explosives but it turned out to be the acrylic from her nails.

“Sometimes it can just be certain products that’s been kept in the suitcase like acetone, nail polish or even certain cleaning products,” another person added.

Others advised to only use new suitcases – or thoroughly wash the bag if it is second-hand.

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Non-binary Biden official used ‘stolen’ suitcase for month after dumping woman’s clothes

A non-binary Biden administration nuclear official accused of stealing a woman’s suitcase from the Minneapolis airport allegedly emptied out the clothes and used the bag for a month — despite insisting it was picked up by accident. Sam Brinton — one of the federal government’s first gender non-binary officials — allegedly snatched the $2,325 Vera Bradley suitcase from baggage claim at Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport back on Sept. 16, court documents say. When Brinton, who uses they/them pronouns, was confronted by police nearly a month later, they initially denied stealing the bag — insisting their clothes were inside the suitcase at...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
New York Post

‘What I did?’ NYC mom accused of hiding murdered sons in tub ranted outside shelter: sources

Cops left a Bronx home unaware the bodies of two little boys were in the family’s bathtub — partly because the killer mom apparently used clothes to cover them up, police sources said Sunday. The officers saw water on the bathroom floor, but the tub was filled with clothing that concealed the tiny corpses — and cops had no reason to think the kids were in the home since a neighbor told police they were with their dad,  sources said.The boys’ inconsolable father discovered his dead children in the bathtub about a half-hour later, after cops had carted off the ranting mom, sources said. The new details in Saturday’s heartbreaking case emerged as a witness...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Hoarder abandoned house with ‘thousands’ of urine bottles, trash piles

Urine trouble. A hoarder allegedly left a “ton” of trash as well as several thousand beer bottles that allegedly contain urine behind after abandoning a home in the UK — much to the horror of its new owner. The Rubbish Removers — who were hired out to clean the mess — found the property in a state of total disrepair. According to the new owner, he had hoped to sell the property but said it was impossible to do so in its current state. “You had to duck down to get in the doorways because it was piled up so high. A lot...
New York Post

Hunter accidentally shot dead by his own dog in freak accident

A new dad tragically died after he was accidentally shot by his own dog during a hunting excursion in Turkey over Thanksgiving weekend. The freak accident occurred while Ozgur Gevrekoglu, 32, was pursuing game with his pals on the Kizlan Plateau in Samsun Province last weekend, Newsflash reported. While the expedition went off without a hitch, disaster struck while the big game hunter was packing up to leave. Gevrekoglu was reportedly putting his pet dog in the trunk of the car, when its paw inadvertently touched the trigger of the still-loaded shotgun, causing the weapon to discharge into the hunter at close...
NEW MEXICO STATE
New York Post

Erratic NYC tenant runs amok, allegedly stabs neighbor: ‘She has been nothing but trouble’

A Queens woman who allegedly spent months harassing her neighbor and landlord was arrested Saturday for stabbing her fellow tenant, police and witnesses told The Post. The alleged attacker and the victim each rented separate units in the multi-family home in South Ozone Park, where the landlord lived downstairs. The bloody assault unfolded just before 8 a.m. when Najia M. Vaughn allegedly knocked on her neighbor’s door, began arguing with the woman inside, then pulled out a knife and cut the 31-year-old victim on the forehead, chest and leg, residents and authorities said. Vaughn, 28, fled and was arrested about a block away, police...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Oh rats! Police say rodents stole marijuana stash worth $500K

Lord help us if they get the munchies. Colonies of rats scurried their way through Indian police warehouses, eating hundreds of kilograms worth of seized marijuana that was locked away as criminal evidence, CNN reported. Authorities estimate that over 700 kilograms of pot were potentially noshed on by the furry obstructions to justice in the city of Mathura, according to Judge Sanjay Chaudhary per the BBC. “All of it was under danger of infestation by rats,” he warned. The edible evidence was valued at $500,000, reported Indy100. The court is also aware that the ravenous burglars are anything but fearful of justice, according to...
New York Post

Family-of-seven forced to live in a tent due to rental crisis

A family of seven has revealed how they were forced to live in a tent after being booted from their home that needed repairs. Patricia Thompson took to the social media app TikTok to document the family’s struggles during Australia’s horrific rental crisis. The family needed to leave their home in August after the property was required to have much-needed repairs. In the time since, the family applied for homes between Nowra, on the NSW south coast, and the Victorian border. “We stayed in mum’s backyard for a bit, but in the end, her real estate didn’t want a big family staying there, so...
New York Post

Thai Buddhist temple emptied after all the monks test positive for meth

It’s a bad abbot. Four Buddhist monks in Thailand have been shipped off to rehab after they all tested positive for meth. The holy men — including the temple’s abbot, or head monk — failed the drug tests in the Phetchabun province’s Bung Sam Phan district on Monday, an official told Agence France-Presse. “The temple is now empty of monks and nearby villagers are concerned they cannot do any merit-making,” said the official, Boonlert Thintapthai. Police forced the monks to undergo urine tests after they raided the temple as part of the province’s crackdown on drugs. The monks, who haven’t been named, have since...
New York Post

Stowaways found on ship’s rudder after surviving 11-day trip

Three stowaways were captured sitting on the giant rudder of an oil tanker after they survived a remarkable 11-day voyage from Nigeria to the Canary Islands. The Spanish coast guard posted a dramatic photo of the three men precariously perched atop the rudder of the Maltese-flagged Alithini II as it arrived in Las Palmas, Gran Canaria, on Monday. Their feet are seen dangling just inches above the water behind the massive hull. The ship — which left Lagos, Nigeria, on Nov. 17 — covered some 2,000 miles during the 11-day journey to the Spanish territory off northwest Africa, according to tracking website Marine...
New York Post

Archaeologists discover mummies with solid-gold tongues in Egypt

Archaeologists in Egypt have uncovered several ancient mummies with solid-gold tongues in their mouths. The bizarre finding was made when preserved corpses were unearthed at the Quweisna necropolis in the central Nile Delta, about 40 miles north of Cairo, dating between 300 BCE and 640 BCE. Experts investigating tombs at the site found several mummies with gold chips shaped like human tongues in their mouths, said Dr. Mustafa Waziri, secretary-general of the Supreme Council for Archeology, in a press release. Experts believe the real tongues of the dead were cut out during the embalming process and replaced with a piece of gold resembling...
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
81K+
Followers
64K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy