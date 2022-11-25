Shop Black Friday & Cyber Monday deals from Oprah’s ‘favorite’ things lists

You get a deal, you get a deal — everybody gets a deal!

Oprah Winfrey’s long heralded the start of the holiday season with her extensive roundup of present-ready picks , ranging from her fashion “favorites” to makeup must-haves and household staples.

And with Black Friday already upon us , a slew of the star’s “Favorite Things” are up for grabs for a steal — ranging from the Spanx pants she called “ultra-flattering” to Cozy Earth classics that appeared on a whopping four lists.

After all, while Winfrey’s a billionaire, her famous favorites don’t always cost big bucks. (For further proof, look no further than the under-$50 gifts on this year’s roundup .)

No need to check under your seat to find the best Black Friday deals on the former talk show host’s faves, just look below for 15 Oprah-loved items to shop on sale.

Cozy Earth

Run don’t jog to score savings on these joggers, which Oprah called “oh so soft” on her 2020 Favorite Things List , writing, “I’m a sucker for anything that feels like a second skin.”

It’s far from the only Oprah-approved Cozy Earth pick on sale, as she’s also praised the brand’s Bamboo Long Sleeve Pajama Set ($130, originally $185), Plush Lounge Sock ($34, originally $48), Waffle Bath Towels ($84 originally $120) and Bamboo Sheet Set ($192, originally $310).

Orolay

This cold weather style staple not only scored Oprah’s stamp of approval, it also became so popular it’s often dubbed simply “the Amazon coat.”

“It’s flattering, warm, comes in sizes up to 5X, has adjustable side zips, and costs way less than it appears,” Winfrey wrote on her 2019 list.

Bombay

Whether you’re ringing in the holidays with ringlets or loose curls, this Oprah-approved curling wand has a tool for that.

“I’m always up for trying a new hairstyle,” Winfrey wrote on her 2021 list, “With one wand and five interchangeable barrels, this texturizing tool lets you style everything from tight ringlets to beachy waves.”

Spanx

It’s not a stretch to say Oprah’s a huge fan of Spanx’s stretchy styles. She called the Perfect Pants “ultra-flattering” on her 2019 “Favorite Things List,” three years before praising the AirEssentials Half Zip ($94, originally $118) and Wide Leg Pant ($94, originally $118) in 2022.

Looking for the perfect fit for your style? The brand’s 20% off Black Friday sale also inludes the smoothing ponte fabric pant in a range of styles — plus the bestselling Perfect Pant Jogger ($118, originally $148).

Lands' End

Top off your shopping list with the Lands’ End coat Oprah called “a good topper for active on-the-go days.”

“Here’s a puffer with panache that’s also surprisingly sleek,” she raved on her 2021 list . “It’s designed to keep you warm in temps as low as 6 degrees Fahrenheit.”

Emu

buy now

Oprah’s long slipped some slippers into her picks, including these criss-cross ones which made her 2017 list . “Give a pair to a stylish friend and make her day,” she recommended.

Girlfriend Collective

buy now

Winfrey often takes inspiration from bestie Gayle King when it comes to her picks, and this year’s roundup was no exception. “[Girlfriend Collective’s] pieces are sweat-wicking, high-compression and high-waisted, and 79 percent of the fabric is made from recycled plastic bottles,” she wrote of these leggings, which Gayle is also “a huge fan” of.

They’re hardly the only famous fans of the brand, so don’t forget to check out the other celeb-loved styles on sale , too.

Sterling Forever

No need to jump through hoops to score this Oprah-approved bling for 20% off — just add it to your Amazon cart.

APL

buy now

Another of Oprah’s go-to brands? APL. She called its leather slides a “post-workout treat for feet” on her 2021 list, years after praising the also-on-sale TechLoom Bliss Sneaker ($175, originally $220). Shop the styles in a range of colors in both men’s and women’s shoe sizes.

Old Saint Wick

It’s beginning to smell a lot like Christmas. “Pine and sandalwood combine with balsam and apple blossom for a scent that will fill the house with cheer,” Oprah wrote of this long-lasting candle on her 2022 list.”

Benevolence LA

Bring bling on the go with this case, which scored a shining spot on Oprah’s 2022 list. If you’re looking to keep your jewelry sparkling, she also praised the currently-discounted Shinery Radiance Wash ($22, originally $28), which doubles as jewelry cleaner and hand soap.

Ray-Ban

Shop a high-tech version of the Wayfarer frames celebrities like Reese Witherspoon and Kate Middleton love.

“They look like classic, streamlined Wayfarer sunglasses, but they actually connect to your phone,” Oprah wrote in 2022, saying the smart sunglasses “just might be the gift of the year.”

Paravel

Stash your stuff in style with this collapsable pack pick. “Its party trick is that it can fold up into a zippable pouch you can stow away in your luggage, so you have an extra bag,” Winfrey wrote of the 2022 favorite.

Archive

Bubbling over with excitement for holiday gifiting? Consider stocking up on bubble bath stocking stuffers.

“Something I know for sure is that you need a generous pour of bubble bath for the best tub experience,” Winfrey said on her 2022 list.

De'Longhi

Save $100 on the machine Oprah called “like having a personal barista at home” on her 2022 list.

After all, ’tis the season to deck the halls — and kitchens, closets and more — with discounted buys.