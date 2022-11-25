ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Page Six

‘RHOP’ star Dr. Wendy Osefo: Peter Thomas talked ‘s–t’ about Mia Thornton

By Evan Real
Page Six
Page Six
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35e6F3_0jNSCRyC00

Dr. Wendy Osefo claims in Sunday’s episode of “The Real Housewives of Potomac” that Peter Thomas talked “s–t” about his supposed pal Mia Thornton.

In Page Six’s exclusive preview, the professor, 38, alleges to co-stars Ashley Darby, Karen Huger and Candiace Dillard that Thomas, 62, once accused Thornton, 37, of exhibiting shady behavior.

“Well, let’s keep it real,” Osefo says. “Peter told me that him and G [Thornton’s husband, Gordon] and Mia used to go on vacations together, but Mia did some snake s–t to Peter’s girlfriend at the time.”

The “Tears of My Mother” author then scoffs at Thornton for repeatedly calling Thomas her “brother.”

“So all this, ‘Peter’s my brother?’ Since when is Peter your brother?” she says. “Because last time I checked, Peter told me that he stopped messing with y’all.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1N6D3X_0jNSCRyC00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IHnNj_0jNSCRyC00

Osefo and Thornton are currently at odds on the Bravo reality show because the latter threw a drink in the former’s face during a Miami girls’ trip.

The drama occurred when the ladies went out for dinner at Bar One Miami Beach, owned by Thomas , the ex-husband of “Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum Cynthia Bailey.

Earlier in the season, Osefo and Thomas discussed the possibility of opening a Nigerian eatery and lounge together in Baltimore.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TMeSd_0jNSCRyC00
Earlier this season, Osefo and Thomas discussed the idea of opening a Nigerian eatery and lounge.
WireImage

Though plans for their joint business were still in the beginning stages, Thomas told Thornton that he had “beef” with Osefo because she came to his city without contacting him.

Thornton confronted Osefo at the table, telling her she should have notified Thomas that she would be in town.

After Osefo defended herself, Thornton threw her cocktail — and, later, her purse — at the political commentator and was eventually escorted out of the restaurant by production.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1U1ntn_0jNSCRyC00
Thornton threw a drink in Osefo’s face during a heated argument.
Bravo

“I’m hurt because I feel as though no one should violate someone and their space,” Osefo says in our sneak peek, reflecting on the incident. “And she threw a drink at me over Peter?!”

In a confessional, Darby, 34, suggests that Thornton’s explosive reaction stemmed from fear that Osefo may spill more tea in the future.

“Whatever Wendy knows, whatever Mia did, it must be juicy, because the way Mia turned into Hulk at that table, this is something she doesn’t want anyone to know,” she says.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Gt9XZ_0jNSCRyC00
“I’m hurt because I feel as though no one should violate someone and their space,” Osefo says in Page Six’s exclusive preview.
Bryan Bedder/Bravo via Getty Ima

Osefo told Page Six in October that “nothing was said that warranted” such an outburst from Thornton.

Thornton, meanwhile, previously told us that she regrets her actions from the night at Bar One: “I do not think that anybody deserves to have a glass [thrown] in their face. I’m not perfect. I make mistakes.”

In a tweet Wednesday, Thornton expressed even more remorse .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MOZjs_0jNSCRyC00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MRnMy_0jNSCRyC00

“My actions towards Wendy was [sic] intolerable,” she wrote after taking down her account.

“It’s unfortunate that you all will attack my family, friends and my businesses based on an edited tv show,” she continued.

“While I was committed to drama and entertainment I must do what’s best for [my] brand & partners. Much love, Mia.”

“The Real Housewives of Potomac” airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.

Comments / 0

Related
Page Six

Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia marry – again – in second wedding

“I do” times two. Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia tied the knot again on Saturday, just a day after their custom Nigerian ceremony in Atlanta. The couple’s second nuptials, also held in Georgia, were consistent with a traditional American ceremony, while Friday’s wedding followed Nigerian native law and customs due to the groom’s heritage. Williams, 41, wore a white lace Frida ballgown while walking down the aisle at a Methodist church, according to People. “I definitely want the Lord to be in the place. I want the Holy Spirit to usher us into being a husband and wife,” she told the outlet ahead of...
ATLANTA, GA
Page Six

Shaunie Henderson is happy her ex Shaq admitted he was a ‘d–khead’

Shaunie Henderson is “happy” her ex-husband, Shaquille O’Neal, is looking back and admitting his faults during their marriage. “I am happy that he’s able to share his truth of how he feels. I don’t really have an opinion on it. That was so long ago. I am in a new place in life. What he needs to share for his truth is his truth and it is what it is,” she told Page Six. Former Lakers star Shaq, 50, opened up about his marriage to Shaunie in People — saying he was the one at fault when it came to...
TEXAS STATE
Page Six

Tish Cyrus debuts Dominic Purcell relationship after ex Billy Ray’s engagement

It appears Tish Cyrus has a new man in her life. The talent manager posted a sweet photo of herself cuddled up to actor Dominic Purcell on Sunday, seemingly confirming their relationship. “Thanks for the cute photo @vijatm,” Cyrus, 55, captioned the poolside PDA snap on her Instagram Story. She also tagged the “Prison Break” star, 52, in the social media upload and added a red heart emoji. Page Six has reached out to reps for Cyrus and Purcell for comment. The “Flash” alum’s youngest daughter, Lily, posted another picture from the same day showing her dad and Cyrus arm-in-arm. “Cute,” the 19-year-old captioned the outdoor...
Page Six

Chase Chrisley posts about people being ‘unexpectedly taken’ after parents’ sentencing

Chase Chrisley shared a story about making the most of your time with people a week after his parents Todd and Julie Chrisley were sentenced to a collective 19 years in prison. The tale, titled “Make the Chili,” details a man encouraging his friend to make his wife’s favorite meal, despite it being an inconvenience, because life is short. The “Chrisley Knows Best” alum, 26, reposted it to his Instagram Story on Monday. “It took me a few minutes to realize we were no longer talking about dinner. It was about going out of your way to do something for someone you...
Page Six

Collin Gosselin: Mom Kate institutionalizing me left me ‘hopeless,’ in ‘dark place’

Collin Gosselin says his estranged mom’s decision to institutionalize him at 12 years old caused serious “damage” and left him in a “dark place.” The 18-year-old candidly discussed his experience at two “scary” facilities in a rare TV interview, sharing that he “learned a lot” about himself after Kate Gosselin sent him away. “I was in a dark place mentally,” Collin told “Entertainment Tonight” on Monday. “I think being in a place like that does more damage than it helps you. “I spent my 13th and 14th birthday there, so I was young,” he continued. “I didn’t have a lot of life skills. I didn’t really know even...
Page Six

Katherine Schwarzenegger shares first pic of daughter Eloise with grandpa Arnold

Katherine Schwarzenegger posted rare family photos while celebrating Thanksgiving — including a sweet snap of daughter Eloise with Arnold Schwarzenegger. The self-help author documented her “weekend of yummy food, lots of love, a baptism, first holiday season and family” via Instagram Sunday. “I am so grateful and thankful for these memories ♥️,” she captioned the slideshow. While Katherine kept Eloise’s face out of the pictures, she did give a glimpse of the 6-month-old wearing a knit hat in her car seat. She also showed the little one sporting a white dress while getting cuddles from her grandpa, 75, at what appeared to be her...
Page Six

‘Fame’ and ‘Flashdance’ singer Irene Cara dead at 63

“Flashdance” singer Irene Cara has died, her publicist, Judith Moose, announced on the late performer’s website on Saturday. She was 63. “It is with profound sadness that on behalf of her family I announce the passing of Irene Cara,” the statement read. “The Academy Award winning actress, singer, songwriter, and producer passed away in her Florida home. Her cause of death is currently unknown and will be released when information is available.” The statement continued, “Irene’s family has requested privacy as they process their grief. “She was a beautifully gifted soul whose legacy will live forever through her music and films. Funeral services are...
FLORIDA STATE
Page Six

Nick Carter ‘thankful’ for holiday with loved ones after brother Aaron’s death

Nick Carter is “thankful” for “quality time” with family, less than a month after his younger brother, Aaron Carter, died. “So thankful to spend some quality time with all our loved ones on Thanksgiving,” the Backstreet Boys member, 42, captioned a slideshow on Instagram of him and his relatives on Saturday. “we hope you all had a great time as well. 🙏🏻,” The sweet snaps included his wife, Lauren Kitt Carter, and their three children: son Odin, 6, and daughters, Saoirse, 3, and 1-year-old Pearl. Several fans wrote in the comments section how it was “so good” to see Nick with a smile...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Page Six

Katherine Heigl was ‘afraid’ daughter Naleigh ‘didn’t love’ her as a working mom

Katherine Heigl had a tough time bonding with her oldest daughter, Naleigh, due to her hectic work schedule for “Grey’s Anatomy.” The actress recalled on “The View” Monday that just three days after she and her husband, Josh Kelley, adopted the then-9-month-old from South Korea in 2009, she had to get on a plane to film the ABC medical drama in Atlanta. “I never saw that baby,” she said. “I was at work with three triplets who were playing my goddaughter, and I spent more time with them than I did with my new daughter.” Heigl, 44, shared that Naleigh, now 14, “bonded”...
Page Six

Sophia Bush, Hilarie Burton claim they were coerced into 2007 Maxim shoot

“One Tree Hill” alums Sophia Bush and Hilarie Burton claim they were coerced into participating in a sexy shoot with Maxim by their show’s creator, Mark Schwahn. “It was very much a, ’No one else wants you, the studio wants to cancel your show. You don’t start to generate some buzz and attract these male numbers, we’re dead and all your friends are going to lose their jobs,’” Burton — who played Peyton Sawyer in the WB/CW series — alleged during Monday’s episode of their podcast, “Drama Queens.” Bush — who played Brooke Davis — added that she, too, felt that turning...
Page Six

Collin Gosselin says he doesn’t have relationship with mom Kate: ‘It’s unfortunate’

Kate Gosselin’s estranged son, Collin, addressed his nonexistent relationship with his mom for the first time. The 18-year-old alleged in a new interview that his bond with the “Jon & Kate Plus 8” alum broke down after he was sent to an institution for behavioral issues in 2016. “Even before [being] there, I don’t think we had much of a relationship, and I think that just kept tearing it even more down,” Collin told “Entertainment Tonight” on Monday, blaming the distance on “TV and what being in the public eye does to a family.” The teen, who starred on his parents’ reality series...
Page Six

‘RHODC’ alum claims she had month-long fling with Prince Harry

When reality meets royalty. Former “Real Housewives of D.C” star Catherine Ommanney claims that she had a passionate fling with Prince Harry when he was 21 and she was 34. The former Bravo star told The Sun over the weekend that she’s speaking out now because of doubts that she’ll be included in the Duke of Sussex’s upcoming memoir, “Spare.” “I doubt I will be in Harry’s book, as a prince can’t run off with a 34-year-old mother of two,” the 50-year-old explained. “It’s just not the done thing.” Ommanney — who was separated from her ex-husband, Stephen, at the time — said that...
Page Six

Mariah Carey admits she ‘can’t help’ being a diva during bubble bath interview

The diva life did not choose Mariah Carey; Mariah Carey chose the diva life. “There are things people are not aware of because this whole quote-unquote ‘diva’ thing is always what people see first,” the five-time Grammy winner, 52, told W Magazine in a phone call interview published Friday — a conversation she had while taking a bubble bath. “Yes, I play into it. And yes, part of that is real. I can’t help it,” she explained. “Like, what do you do if you grew up with an opera singer for a mother, who went to Juilliard and made her debut at...
Page Six

Denise Richards, Aaron Phypers ‘grateful to be safe’ following road-rage shooting

Denise Richards and husband Aaron Phypers are “very grateful to be safe” after their vehicle was shot at during a road rage incident in Los Angeles earlier this month. “I want to give my sincerest thanks to all who have reached out to me and Aaron during this time,” the actress wrote in a Thanksgiving post shared to Instagram. “The love and support from all of you has been overwhelming!! We are so thankful for each and every one of you.” Many of Richards’ fans and friends took to the comments section to share their support. “Glad you’re both safe. ♥️ Happy Thanksgiving Denise...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Page Six

Christina Haack defends keeping son Hudson off social amid Ant Anstead drama

Christina Haack defended her decision to keep her son Hudson’s face off social media as a means of “control” after her ex-husband Ant Anstead accused her of “exploiting” their son. The “Christina on the Coast” star issued a statement after she shared a family photo with current husband Josh Hall but placed an emoji over only Hudson’s face. “This will be the last time I talk about this … Since there is so much confusion and false info about Hudson’s photos,” Christina began the lengthy message posted to her Instagram Story. “People on here telling me, ‘She was never told she couldn’t...
Page Six

Jay Leno returns to comedy stage after suffering third-degree burns

You can’t keep a funnyman down. Jay Leno returned to the stage after suffering third-degree burns to his face and hands that left him in the hospital for 10 days. He was greeted by a sold-out crowd at Comedy Magic Club in California’s Hermosa Beach Sunday night, where he received a standing ovation, according to Entertainment Tonight. Leno, 72, has been taking the stage almost every week at the club since he began the “Tonight Show” hosting gig in 1992. An eyewitness told the outlet the comedian appeared to be in “high spirits” and was greeted by a “Welcome Back Jay”...
HERMOSA BEACH, CA
Page Six

Joe Gorga ‘thankful for all the struggles’ amid feud with sister Teresa Giudice

Joe Gorga thinks his strained relationship with his sister, Teresa Giudice, is going to make him a better person. The “Real Housewives of New Jersey” husband took to Instagram on Friday to share some words of wisdom for anyone who is in the midst of a family feud during the holiday season. “Be thankful for all the struggles you go through, they make you stronger, wiser and humble,” the 48-year-old captioned a photo of himself. “Don’t let it break you. Let it make you.” However, many of his fans were quick to call out the reality star as “hypocritical.” “Lol- who ever...
NEW JERSEY STATE
Page Six

Meghan Markle reveals to Andy Cohen whether she’d do ‘Real Housewives’

The “Real Princesses of Montecito?” Meghan Markle shut down any buzz that she’d one day join the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” cast or any other reality TV show. Andy Cohen – who created and produces the “Real Housewives” franchises – asked what she thought about fans wanting her to join “RHOBH” — even though she lives almost two hours north in Montecito, Calif. “I’m like, she ain’t joining the ‘Beverly Hills Housewives’ everybody, she’s Meghan Markle!” Cohen said on Tuesday’s episode of Markle’s podcast finale “Archetypes.” Markle, 41, began laughing and told Cohen, 54, that she’d actually “never heard” of people wanting...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Page Six

Will Smith calls Oscars a ‘horrific night’ in first TV interview since slap

Will Smith tearfully recalled the “horrific night” he slapped Chris Rock across the face at the 2022 Oscars. The “King Richard” star, 54, sat down for his first interview on late-night television since the headline-making incident in March, admitting he had “rage” bottled up for a long time. “That was a horrific night, as you can imagine. You know, there’s many nuances and complexities to it,” he told Trevor Noah on “The Daily Show” Monday. “But at the end of the day, I just, I lost it, you know? And I guess what I would say, you just never know what somebody’s going through. In the audience right now, you...
Page Six

Page Six

157K+
Followers
18K+
Post
47M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy