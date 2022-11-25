ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henry County, IL

Henry County property transfers, Nov. 10-17

By Compiled by Susan DeVilder
Star-Courier
Star-Courier
 4 days ago

CAMBRIDGE — Here's who bought or sold properties Nov. 10-17 in Henry County.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2I4fNe_0jNSCPCk00

• Jodell Akers and Robert Greyer to Steven and Lisa Depies, the north Half of the Vacated Alley lying South of Lot 2, Block 2, G.H. King’s Addition, City of Geneseo, $2,500

• Phillip Allen to Brian and Karrie Allen and Jack Allen, Lots 18, 19 and 20 in Block 8 of Green River Heights Subdivision in Henry County, $60,000

• Harold and Karyl Schieler to Brent and Rena Kopp, 510 College St., Kewanee, $215,000

• Roger Ray and Betty Bodeen to Stanley and Molly Redell, the Southwest Quarter of the Southeast Quarter of Section 19, Township 18 North, Range 4 East of the Fourth Principal Meridian, Henry County, $250,000

• Brian Hultgren, Karen Hultgren and Bruce Hultgren to Rick and Lisa Yarger, 21456 IL Hwy 81, Kewanee, $250,000

• David and Jennifer Stumphy  to Sydnee Gann, 112 W. Garfield St., Kewanee, $42,500

• Gary and Kathy Burnell to Alicia Abbott-Susac and Denis Susac, 4098 Smith Road, Colona, $250,000

• HD Capital LLC to CK Homes LLC, 103, 105,107 4th St., Colona, $310,000

• Rex Turnball to Kevin and Amber Liby, 1009 W. Division St., Galva, $58,000

• LR Asset Holdings LLC to Right Pocket, LLC, 310 Tenney St., Kewanee, $188,500

• Heidi Widemoth and Adam Fleming to Palace Holdings LLC, 206 Melvin Lane, Geneseo, $51,500

• Jason and Keerstyn Matherly to Lance and Laura Young, 204 Central Park Ave., Geneseo, $189,000

• Jan Younggren, Kimberlee Brewerton, Chad Doubler to Thomas McIntire and Aubrey Williams, 412 Rockwell St., Kewanee, $92,500

• Matthew Jenkin to John and Nicole Cernovich, 611 Beach St, Kewanee, $35,000 • Jessica Edgell to Theresa Edgell, 611 SW 2nd Ave., Galva, $65,000

