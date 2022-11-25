ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Page Six

Ben Platt engaged to Noah Galvin: ‘He agreed to hang out forever’

By Francesca Bacardi
Page Six
Page Six
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10ntDF_0jNSCMnn00

Ben Platt is thankful for his new fiancé this Thanksgiving.

The “Politician” star announced Friday morning that he is engaged to Noah Galvin after beginning their romance shortly before the COVID-19 pandemic struck.

“he agreed to hang out forever 💕,” Platt captioned a series of photos on Instagram from the proposal, which took place at a restaurant in Williamsburg, Brooklyn.

“I said yeehaw and then cried for like 7 hours 🫂,” Galvin added on his own account .

One photo shows the couple surrounded by a gorgeous floral display and candles in an embrace, seemingly taken moments after Platt popped the question.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fNX5h_0jNSCMnn00
Ben Platt announced he’s engaged to Noah Galvin.
Instagram/Ben Platt

Another photo provides a close-up look at Galvin’s engagement ring , which seems to feature an emerald-cut diamond set into a metal band.

Platt, 29, and the “Good Doctor” star, 28, each played the lead role in the Broadway show “Dear Evan Hansen.” After the Tony winner stepped down from the show, Galvin took over and the pair became close friends for years before turning their friendship into a romance .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oghGu_0jNSCMnn00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1831ck_0jNSCMnn00

“We were friends for five years, and right before the pandemic, we finally decided to really give it a shot. We kind of skated around it for a long time,” Platt later told Kelly Clarkson of how their relationship blossomed.

The “People We Hate at the Wedding” actor also told Out magazine in 2021 that he’d found “a partner that I really love.”

He said Galvin “has a really unique ability to help me to … be present where I am and to make the life that’s happening day to day too wonderful to not want to be on the ground for it.”

Comments / 0

Related
Page Six

Cher: Alexander ‘AE’ Edwards and I kiss ‘like teenagers,’ ‘love each other’

Cher revealed she and Alexander “AE” Edwards kiss “like teenagers” and “love each other” while defending their 40-year age gap. After the “If I Could Turn Back Time” singer, 76, tweeted a photo of the music executive, 36, on Wednesday, one of her followers asked which of his qualities she admires most. “He’s Kind, Smart, Hilarious … & We [kiss] Like Teenagers,” Cher wrote. The Grammy winner doubled down on those attributes in another tweet, writing, “I [love] HIM BECAUSE HE WASNT AFRAID. HES KIND,HILARIOUS, SMART,TALENTED, BEAUTIFUL. WE TALK & LAUGH. “WE R PERFECTLY MATCHED,” she continued. “DO I WISH I WAS YOUNGER,YAH,I’M NOT...
News Breaking LIVE

"Gone with the Wind" Star Tragically Dies

Sad news coming out of Hollywood as “Gone With The Wind” actor Mickey Kuhn has died in hospice care in Florida. He was 90. Kuhn was the last surviving “Gone with the Wind” cast member at the time of his death, according to Deadline.
Page Six

Cardi B narrowly avoids wearing ‘super see-through’ dress to family Thanksgiving

When Cardi B said “gobble me” she wasn’t talking about Thanksgiving dinner.  The “WAP” rapper narrowly avoided a major wardrobe malfunction at the Thanksgiving dinner table.  “Notice my dress is super see-through before family start arriving ….GOD IS GOOD !” Cardi B, 30, quipped on Twitter. Rather than ditching the dress, Cardi made an adjustment, adding a black bra underneath that guaranteed she wouldn’t have a slip-up at the table. In the videos posted to her Instagram Story, she pairs the black and white Chanel dress with neon yellow nails, long curls and natural makeup. Cardi isn’t shy about showing off her famous curves, whether...
Page Six

Katherine Schwarzenegger shares first pic of daughter Eloise with grandpa Arnold

Katherine Schwarzenegger posted rare family photos while celebrating Thanksgiving — including a sweet snap of daughter Eloise with Arnold Schwarzenegger. The self-help author documented her “weekend of yummy food, lots of love, a baptism, first holiday season and family” via Instagram Sunday. “I am so grateful and thankful for these memories ♥️,” she captioned the slideshow. While Katherine kept Eloise’s face out of the pictures, she did give a glimpse of the 6-month-old wearing a knit hat in her car seat. She also showed the little one sporting a white dress while getting cuddles from her grandpa, 75, at what appeared to be her...
Page Six

‘Fame’ and ‘Flashdance’ singer Irene Cara dead at 63

“Flashdance” singer Irene Cara has died, her publicist, Judith Moose, announced on the late performer’s website on Saturday. She was 63. “It is with profound sadness that on behalf of her family I announce the passing of Irene Cara,” the statement read. “The Academy Award winning actress, singer, songwriter, and producer passed away in her Florida home. Her cause of death is currently unknown and will be released when information is available.” The statement continued, “Irene’s family has requested privacy as they process their grief. “She was a beautifully gifted soul whose legacy will live forever through her music and films. Funeral services are...
FLORIDA STATE
Page Six

Balenciaga campaign star Nicole Kidman slammed for silence on ad scandal

It looks like Nicole Kidman’s eyes are wide shut after all. The Oscar winner stars in Balenciaga’s spring 2023 campaign, posing in a polished office setting alongside the likes of Bella Hadid and Isabelle Huppert. Now, social media users are calling on Kidman to condemn another series of ads from the brand, which feature children toting bags shaped like teddy bears dressed in bondage gear. While Hadid, 26, scrubbed her Instagram of some (but not all) of her photos from the previous campaign amid the backlash, Kidman’s post is still up — and her followers have noticed. “This brand is attempting to indoctrinate the culture...
Page Six

Minka Kelly and Imagine Dragons’ Dan Reynolds hold hands after date night

Minka Kelly and Imagine Dragons frontman Dan Reynolds seemingly confirmed their romance while out for a walk in Los Angeles on Sunday. The “Friday Night Lights” alum, 42, was photographed letting Reynolds, 35, take her hand and hold it close to his chest as they went for a stroll together. Kelly looked happy as could be, smiling from ear to ear and laughing with the “Believer” singer, who also looked content as he stayed close to her. The “Euphoria” star looked comfortable in a loose black Wild Card Boxing Club tank top, matching leggings, gray tennis shoes and a straw cowboy hat to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Page Six

Collin Gosselin: Mom Kate institutionalizing me left me ‘hopeless,’ in ‘dark place’

Collin Gosselin says his estranged mom’s decision to institutionalize him at 12 years old caused serious “damage” and left him in a “dark place.” The 18-year-old candidly discussed his experience at two “scary” facilities in a rare TV interview, sharing that he “learned a lot” about himself after Kate Gosselin sent him away. “I was in a dark place mentally,” Collin told “Entertainment Tonight” on Monday. “I think being in a place like that does more damage than it helps you. “I spent my 13th and 14th birthday there, so I was young,” he continued. “I didn’t have a lot of life skills. I didn’t really know even...
Page Six

Nick Carter ‘thankful’ for holiday with loved ones after brother Aaron’s death

Nick Carter is “thankful” for “quality time” with family, less than a month after his younger brother, Aaron Carter, died. “So thankful to spend some quality time with all our loved ones on Thanksgiving,” the Backstreet Boys member, 42, captioned a slideshow on Instagram of him and his relatives on Saturday. “we hope you all had a great time as well. 🙏🏻,” The sweet snaps included his wife, Lauren Kitt Carter, and their three children: son Odin, 6, and daughters, Saoirse, 3, and 1-year-old Pearl. Several fans wrote in the comments section how it was “so good” to see Nick with a smile...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Page Six

Katherine Heigl was ‘afraid’ daughter Naleigh ‘didn’t love’ her as a working mom

Katherine Heigl had a tough time bonding with her oldest daughter, Naleigh, due to her hectic work schedule for “Grey’s Anatomy.” The actress recalled on “The View” Monday that just three days after she and her husband, Josh Kelley, adopted the then-9-month-old from South Korea in 2009, she had to get on a plane to film the ABC medical drama in Atlanta. “I never saw that baby,” she said. “I was at work with three triplets who were playing my goddaughter, and I spent more time with them than I did with my new daughter.” Heigl, 44, shared that Naleigh, now 14, “bonded”...
Page Six

Khloé Kardashian trolled over strange Instagram ad: ‘She just wanted the check’

Khloé Kardashian’s fans are trolling the reality star over a strange new Instagram ad. Kardashian, 38, posted a video on Sunday that shows her playing with a reflex boxing ball called the Boxbollen. “Boxbollen is absolutely the best. It’s so much fun,” the Good American co-founder says in the clip, which features her wearing a black workout set with black and white Nike Jordan sneakers and her hair slicked back into a ponytail. “You don’t want to miss out. This is a holiday must-have,” she adds. Followers immediately flocked to the comments section, ruthlessly theorizing why Kardashian — who reportedly has a net worth...
Page Six

Joe Gorga ‘thankful for all the struggles’ amid feud with sister Teresa Giudice

Joe Gorga thinks his strained relationship with his sister, Teresa Giudice, is going to make him a better person. The “Real Housewives of New Jersey” husband took to Instagram on Friday to share some words of wisdom for anyone who is in the midst of a family feud during the holiday season. “Be thankful for all the struggles you go through, they make you stronger, wiser and humble,” the 48-year-old captioned a photo of himself. “Don’t let it break you. Let it make you.” However, many of his fans were quick to call out the reality star as “hypocritical.” “Lol- who ever...
NEW JERSEY STATE
Page Six

Mariah Carey admits she ‘can’t help’ being a diva during bubble bath interview

The diva life did not choose Mariah Carey; Mariah Carey chose the diva life. “There are things people are not aware of because this whole quote-unquote ‘diva’ thing is always what people see first,” the five-time Grammy winner, 52, told W Magazine in a phone call interview published Friday — a conversation she had while taking a bubble bath. “Yes, I play into it. And yes, part of that is real. I can’t help it,” she explained. “Like, what do you do if you grew up with an opera singer for a mother, who went to Juilliard and made her debut at...
Page Six

Mariah Carey reveals ‘messed-up’ childhood is reason she loves Christmas

Mariah Carey admits her obsession with Christmas stems from her tough childhood. “When you grow up with a messed-up life and then you’re able to have this transformation where you can make your life what you want it to be? That is joy for me,” the “All I Want for Christmas Is You” singer, 52, told W magazine on Friday. “That’s why I want my kids to have everything they can have. I want them to be able to understand that they can be anything they want to be.” Carey added that she knows people tend to look at her as “so festive”...
Page Six

Sophia Bush, Hilarie Burton claim they were coerced into 2006 Maxim shoot

“One Tree Hill” alums Sophia Bush and Hilarie Burton claim they were coerced into participating in a sexy shoot with Maxim by their show’s creator, Mark Schwahn. “It was very much a, ’No one else wants you, the studio wants to cancel your show. You don’t start to generate some buzz and attract these male numbers, we’re dead and all your friends are going to lose their jobs,’” Burton — who played Peyton Sawyer in the WB/CW series — alleged during Monday’s episode of their podcast, “Drama Queens.” Bush — who played Brooke Davis — added that she, too, felt that turning...
Page Six

Christina Haack defends keeping son Hudson off social amid Ant Anstead drama

Christina Haack defended her decision to keep her son Hudson’s face off social media as a means of “control” after her ex-husband Ant Anstead accused her of “exploiting” their son. The “Christina on the Coast” star issued a statement after she shared a family photo with current husband Josh Hall but placed an emoji over only Hudson’s face. “This will be the last time I talk about this … Since there is so much confusion and false info about Hudson’s photos,” Christina began the lengthy message posted to her Instagram Story. “People on here telling me, ‘She was never told she couldn’t...
Page Six

Adam Sandler roasts daughters Sadie and Sunny in hilarious Gotham Awards speech

The Sandman strikes again. Adam Sandler had the packed, starry crowd at the 2022 Gotham Awards howling with laughter while accepting the Performer Tribute Award on Monday night. The 56-year-old funnyman jokingly explained that his two daughters, Sadie, 16, and Sunny, 14, had asked him whether they could write his speech. “I said, ‘Absolutely! It would be nice to see you doing something other than watching YouTube or going to f–king Lululemon every f–king weekend,'” he said, adding that the girls had requested that he accept the award “in that goofy Southern accent that you do all your dumb speeches in.” Sandler then proceeded...
Page Six

Meghan Markle reveals to Andy Cohen whether she’d do ‘Real Housewives’

The “Real Princesses of Montecito?” Meghan Markle shut down any buzz that she’d one day join the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” cast or any other reality TV show. Andy Cohen – who created and produces the “Real Housewives” franchises – asked what she thought about fans wanting her to join “RHOBH” — even though she lives almost two hours north in Montecito, Calif. “I’m like, she ain’t joining the ‘Beverly Hills Housewives’ everybody, she’s Meghan Markle!” Cohen said on Tuesday’s episode of Markle’s podcast finale “Archetypes.” Markle, 41, began laughing and told Cohen, 54, that she’d actually “never heard” of people wanting...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Page Six

Kanye West on Balenciaga campaign scandal: ‘All celebrities are controlled’

From friend to foe. Kanye West — once one of Balenciaga’s biggest supporters and collaborators — is speaking out about the controversy surrounding the brand’s latest ad campaign, which features children modeling teddy bear-shaped bags with bondage accessories. Stopped by paparazzi after church on Saturday, West seemed to call on his fellow stars to denounce the luxury label, which cut ties with the rapper in October following his series of anti-Semitic remarks. “This just shows you all celebrities are controlled. You don’t see no celebrities talking about the Balenciaga situation,” West said, per TMZ. “All of these celebrities out here, don’t let them influence...
Page Six

Page Six

157K+
Followers
18K+
Post
47M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy