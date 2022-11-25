Read full article on original website
Welcome Officer C. Cribb
The Whiteville Police Department welcomed a new family member this week. Officer C. Cribb was sworn in after graduating from the Southeastern Community College BLET program.
Check presented to Sheriff Rogers
Columbus County Law Enforcement Officers' Association Secretary Dwayne Barnes presented Sheriff Rogers and Lt. J. McPherson with an $800 check for the Columbus County Sheriff's Office Cadet Program. This is half of the proceeds from snack sales from the association's booth at the Columbus County Agricultural Fair. This money will...
Arson Suspected in Friday Fire
Arson is suspected in a fire that destroyed a home on Brady Plantation Road in Bladen County Friday. Acme Delco Riegelwood Fire Chief Steve Camlin said his department was called out as mutual aid to the blaze. Carver’s Creek was the lead department on the fire, with assistance from ADR, Lisbon and Buckhead responded.
Second Annual Whiteville Community Christmas Tree Lighting
Santa arrived on the Whiteville Fire Department aerial truck at Vineland Station this evening,. capping off the second annual Community Christmas Tree Lighting. The event featured horse-drawn carriage rides, cocoa, food, cotton candy, the Columbus community Band, and the Edgewood Choir. The intersection of Madison and Main was shut down for the event, which drew several hundred residents looking for the "official" arrival of Santa Claus and the Christmas season. You can watch a video of the entire event on the Columbus County News Facebook page.
Alleged Arsonist Arrested
One man has been arrested for allegedly burning a house on Brady Plantation Road Friday. Parrish Markcues Jones, 30, is held under $250,000 secured bond in the Bladen County Detention center under a single count of second degree arson. He was arrested near the scene by the Bladen Sheriff’s Office.
