WEAR
Sheriff: 18-year-old woman killed in Escambia County murder-suicide
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- An 18-year-old woman was killed in Friday night's murder-suicide in Escambia County, according to Sheriff Chip Simmons. The incident happened around 11:30 p.m. on the 1000-block of Fremont Ave. in Montclair. WEAR News previously reported that a man fatally shot a woman before turning the gun...
WEAR
UPDATE: Santa Rosa County deputies locate missing 12-year-old girl
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- 12-year-old Lissie Ann Megan Beavers has been located safe by the Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office. SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing 12-year-old girl. The missing girl is Lissie Ann Megan Beavers. Deputies said Monday...
Charles ‘Wide Neck’ McDowell arrested again in Florida
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Charles ‘Wide Neck’ McDowell, who rocketed to social media fame after an arrest in 2018, was arrested again on Sunday, November 27 and booked into the Escambia County Jail. Charles Dion McDowell faces two charges, one for aggravated stalking and another for withholding support for a child or spouse, according […]
WEAR
Group of kids commended for reporting stolen gun found in Destin pond
DESTIN, Fla. -- The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office is commending a group of kids who found a stolen gun in a Destin pond and reported it to authorities. Deputies say the children found the gun Saturday in a pond in Destin. It was later determined to have been stolen out of Walton County.
WEAR
7 dogs die in early morning fire at Escambia County home
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Seven dogs died in a house fire Tuesday morning in Escambia County. The fire happened around 4:25 a.m. at a single-story home in the 200 block of Ehrmann Street. Heavy smoke was showing from the roof when firefighters arrived. "Severe hoarding conditions created a dangerous offensive...
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile man accused of murder had confrontation with victim’s sister, detective testifies
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A fatal shooting outside of a convenience store on Pecan Street came after an earlier confrontation with the victim’s sister, according to testimony at a preliminary hearing Monday. The shooting occurred in August in front of Blessings Convenience, but police did not arrest Billy Russell...
WEAR
Pensacola man charged with voter fraud has extensive arrest record
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- After a state report found few cases of voter fraud in 2022, a Pensacola man was arrested for voter fraud dating back to the 2020 election. Michael Collins Jr. has an extensive arrest record in Escambia County -- from an aggravated assault charge in 2011 -- to as far back as 2001, when he was convicted for lewd or lascivious battery.
WEAR
Shooting at Town & Country Plaza in Escambia County leads to crash
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A shooting at Town & Country Plaza Sunday morning led to a two-vehicle crash on N Pace Blvd. Deputies were called for shots fired just after 2 a.m. at Town & Country Plaza at 3300 North Pace Blvd. According to the Escambia County Sheriff's Office, a...
WEAR
Troopers: Escambia County woman dead following crash in Alabama
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. -- An Escambia County woman is dead following a crash in Mobile County Alabama Friday afternoon. According to officials, the single car crash happened around 1:30 p.m. on Highway 45, about 5 miles south of Citronelle. Investigators say they determined a Ford Taurus left the roadway and...
WEAR
1 injured in drive-by shooting at Moorings Apartments in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Deputies are investigating a shooting Friday evening in Escambia County. It happened around 5:40 p.m. at the Moorings Apartments on Old Spanish Trail Road. According to the Escambia County Sheriff's Office, one person was shot while four cars were hit with gunfire. Deputies were called to...
WEAR
WEAR
Pensacola Police using grant funding to help crack down on impaired drivers
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The Pensacola Police Department is reminding the public to not drive impaired this holiday season. The department has solidified grant funding and is conducting enforcement shifts via the grant to locate impaired drivers and enforce violations that contribute to crashes. "The goal is to remove impaired drivers...
utv44.com
MPD still on the lookout for person that shot up a Downtown Mobile nightclub
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Mobile Police are still searching for the person who fired shots inside a downtown night club early Saturday morning. Shots rang out in the Paparazzi Lounge Nightclub about 2:15 a.m. This is the second time this month that Dauphin Street and North Joachim Street has been subjected to a shooting, and it has some community members on edge. Especially considering this shooting took place in the heart of Mobile's Entertainment District. Four people were shot. One out of four of those victims had life threatening injuries. Mobile Police say the investigation is ongoing.
WALA-TV FOX10
Pensacola woman dies in Mobile County crash
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A single-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 1:35 p.m. Friday has claimed the life of a Pensacola woman. Shanda D. Butler, 54, was fatally injured when the 2007 Ford Taurus she was driving left the roadway and struck several trees, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Butler was pronounced deceased at the scene.
WALA-TV FOX10
2 die in head-on crash on Grand Bay Wilmer Road
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A two-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 2:03 p.m. Wednesday claimed two lives, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reported on Saturday. ALEA said Danielle M. Brannon, 25, of Wilmer, was killed when the 2013 Jeep Wrangler she was driving collided head-on with the 1978 Kawasaki K265 motorcycle operated by Michael J. Thomas, 64, of Mobile. Brannon was not using a seat belt at the time of the crash and was ejected, ALEA said.
WEAR
Lanes closed after 'major' crash on Eglin Parkway in Fort Walton Beach
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. -- Lanes are closed on Eglin Parkway in Fort Walton Beach following a crash Monday afternoon. Fort Walton Beach Fire Department posted about the crash around 2:40 p.m. It took place in front of Mariner Plaza on Eglin Pkwy. The fire department is calling it a...
WEAR
Pensacola convicted felon arrested for illegally voting in 2020 election
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 41-year-old Pensacola man who is a convicted felon was arrested last week for voting fraud. Perjury - False Swearing of Voter Registration Information (four counts) The FDLE arrested Collins last Wednesday. According to court documents, Collins was convicted in 2001 of lewd/lascivious battery on a...
WALA-TV FOX10
Judge grants new trial for Mobile man convicted of murder
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man convicted of murder last month will get a do-over, a judge ruled Monday. Judge Edward McDermott, a retired jurist who presided over the trial because the full-time circuit judge was suspended at the time, heard arguments last week on the defense request to set aside the guilty verdict and either acquit David Cordero-Hernandez or give him a new trial.
Witness recalls what he saw from shooting at Paparazzi Night Club
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Police are investigating a shooting at the Paparazzi Club that left four people injured. One witness said he heard gunshots and saw people running. He said he’s never seen anything like that before. Eric Reddick was getting off work as a bartender from the Electric Piano Club, driving his friend to […]
