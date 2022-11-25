Read full article on original website
Related
22 WSBT
New apartments for South Bend in development
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — New apartments are coming to South Bend near St. Joseph High School. The South Bend Common Council approved a tax abatement for an Idaho based development firm. The firm plans to renovate a vacant medical office into a 69 unit apartment complex near North...
WNDU
St. Joseph County Humane Society needs helps
Concerns were raised last week about incorrectly cast votes. The race kicks off Elkhart's Winterfest. This year marks the 28th year we've partnered with the Marine Toys for Tots Program.
abc57.com
Man found guilty of resisting police in Three Rivers
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. - A man was found guilty on two counts of resisting/obstructing police after he allegedly ran from officers during an incident in August of 2021, according to the St. Joseph County Prosecutor's Office. Mark Shelton, 62, was found guilty by a jury on November 22. On...
95.3 MNC
Two hospitalized after crash, St. Joseph County Michigan
Two people were hospitalized with serious injuries after a crash in St. Joseph County in Michigan. The collision happened just after 3 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 26, at Carpenterson Road and Kelly Road when police say an 18-year-old from Sturgis allegedly ran a stop sign and collided with a pickup truck driven by a 70-year-old from Burr Oak.
abc57.com
Grace Church catches fire, Granger Christian School closes in response
GRANGER, Ind. -- Firefighters received a fire alarm notification at 5:42 a.m. on Monday from Grace Church on Gumwood Road, according to the Clay Fire Department. Upon arriving on the scene, officials noticed a fire within the church and reported smoke throughout the building. According to the Clay Fire Department,...
Indiana judge rejects plea for alleged barn fire accomplice
ELKHART, Ind. (AP) — A judge rejected a plea agreement Monday for a woman accused of helping her boyfriend set fire to several northern Indiana barns, citing her plea deal’s lack of prison time. Sherry Thomas, 33, of Nappanee had reached a plea agreement that includes an admission to one felony count of arson in […]
WNDU
WNDU Vault: Hidden pot farm bust
Dakota is a 6-month-old Husky and Shepard mix who is very energic and vibrant. The South Bend Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit is handling the investigation.
22 WSBT
Three people seriously injured in St. Joseph County Michigan crash
Three people, two of which are Sturgis teens, are in the hospital after a crash Friday afternoon in Burr Oak Township. The St. Joseph County Michigan Sheriff's Department was sent to the intersection of Kelly Road and Carpenterson Road at 3:16 p.m. after a two vehicle crash. Police say two...
swmichigandining.com
Saylor’s Front Street Pizzeria
Getting a little closer to home but still on the road….Hey! At least I’m back in “Southwest Michigan” with this one. My Friday night overtime shifts have come to an end for the year. I had one more that took me down to Edwardsburg for an assignment about two weeks ago.
22 WSBT
Operation Education: New high school concept in Elkhart engaging students
The entire Elkhart High School Arts and Communication's School of Study is putting on a show. On Saturday, December 3rd, the Madrigal Singers and Orchestra will host a Madrigal Dinner theatre. There will also be a market that anyone can attend. The event is one day only but the lessons...
Kalamazoo housing project by ex-WMU standout gets another boost in funding
KALAMAZOO, MI -- A housing development planned for Kalamazoo’s Northside neighborhood received another piece of funding to bring the site a step closer to construction. A $630,000 grant from Michigan’s department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy will help fund the cleanup of a site on Kalamazoo’s north side for construction of a housing development, the state agency announced this week.
WNDU
Two Michigan City men arrested for illegal possession of handguns
LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Two Michigan City men were arrested for illegally possessing handguns on Thursday, Nov. 24. According to the Michigan City Police Department, around 7:49 p.m. officer Brock Moore claims to have observed a person standing in the parking lot of Virk’s Discount Liquors on Michigan Boulevard - someone who he recognized as having an active arrest warrant. Moore went on to say he was able to identify the suspect as Julius Bowen, 19, from “prior law enforcement encounters.”
wkvi.com
Starke County Sheriff’s Office
11/14/22 A property damage traffic accident was reported in the area of 1000 E. and 850 S.in Culver. A driver reportedly attempted to swerve to miss a deer and went off the road. 11/14/22 The Starke County Sheriff’s Department was called to assist a La Porte County Sheriff’s Department deputy...
Fox17
3 seriously hurt, pickup submerged in pond after Burr Oak Twp. crash
BURR OAK TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Three people are seriously hurt after a driver ran a stop sign and hit another vehicle in Burr Oak Township on Friday. The St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened in the afternoon on Kelly and Carpenterson roads. We’re told an...
abc57.com
Man accused of firing shots at vehicle near Cheers Pub
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - A man was arrested after he allegedly fired shots at another vehicle outside of Cheers Pub, according to the probable cause affidavit. Sarod Frison, Jr., was arrested on the charges of unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, pointing a firearm at another, and criminal recklessness committed with a deadly weapon.
22 WSBT
Plymouth Police searching for wallet theft suspects
PLYMOUTH, Ind. (WSBT) — Police in Plymouth are asking for the public's help searching for two people who stole a wallet over the weekend. Police say an older person was followed out of a store by two males. One of them distracted the victim by telling them they had...
abc57.com
Arrest warrant leads to SWAT standoff in Elkhart Monday
ELKHART, Ind.-- An hours-long SWAT standoff in Elkhart off County Road 2 ended with 51-year-old Mark Rockrohr under arrest. Elkhart County Sheriff's Deputies were serving a Level 3 felony arrest warrant for Neglect of a Dependent Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury. ABC57 spoke with neighbors who said the man who...
abc57.com
Authorities are investigating a deadly crash in Elkhart
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. --Police are investigating a deadly crash that happened this afternoon on Cassopolis Street in Elkhart from Baldwin to Crawford. The call came in at 5:29pm, juveniles crossing Cassopolis Street in Elkhart when a Ford F-250 going north struck a 5-year-old girl. The girl died at the scene.
WNDU
Accused barn arsonist’s plea agreement rejected by judge
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - An Elkhart County judge is rejecting a plea agreement for one of the accused barn arsonists. Sherry Thomas, 33, is facing eight counts of arson in Elkhart County in connection to barns that were burned down between April and October of 2021. At a hearing...
22 WSBT
U.S. National Sled Team member returns to South Bend for tournament
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — A Michiana homecoming for a U.S. National Sled Team member. Nicholas Witkowski started his sled hockey career at 6-years-old in South Bend, but later moved to Florida. The gold medalist came back for the 13th Annual Adam Milani Sled Hockey Challenge. River City Sled...
Comments / 0