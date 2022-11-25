Read full article on original website
Mercans Widely Regarded As The World's Premier Payroll Service
Many businesses struggle with automating their payroll systems because business owners lack the time and resources necessary to properly process these payments. Failure to do so can incur penalties and fines. Hiring a global payroll service provider eliminates the need to manage the process, ensures compliance with all applicable laws, and helps you avoid potentially severe penalties and fees. For many American businesses that employ overseas workers as part of diversity programs, global expansion plans, or for their skills, an automated payroll system is essential.
Scientists hail major breakthrough in fight against Alzheimer’s as drug proven to slow disease
Scientists are hailing a historic step in the fight against Alzheimer’s, after a drug was proven to slow the disease in long-awaited clinical trials.The breakthrough comes after decades of failed attempts to find a way to do so, and has prompted hope among experts that it could eventually pave the way for treatments which could ultimately lead to a cure.The drug is an antibody therapy known as lecanamab, and works to remove a toxic protein known as amyloid which builds up in the brains of those with Alzheimer’s and damages cells, leading to the memory loss and communication issues associated...
Chinese spaceship with 3 aboard docks with space station
BEIJING — (AP) — Three Chinese astronauts docked early Wednesday with their country’s space station, where they will overlap for several days with the three-member crew already onboard and expand the facility to its maximum size. Docking with the Tiangong station came at 5:42 a.m. Wednesday, about...
