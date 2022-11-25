ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, WV

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WVNS

Grand Larceny investigation ongoing in Beckley after travel plaza was robbed

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – A robbery of a large sum of money from the Beckley travel plaza this weekend is still under investigation. On Sunday, November 27, 2022, at about 9:15 P.M., an Applegreen employee responsible for managing the West Virginia Parkways Authority Beckley Travel Plaza reported a robbery. The employee reported while they were […]
BECKLEY, WV
wfxrtv.com

Police looking for hotel bathroom mirror thief in West Virginia

SUMMERSVILLE, WV (WOWK) — The Summersville Police Department is looking for a man who allegedly stole mirrors from the LaQuinta Inn in Summersville. SPD says the man allegedly walked into both the men’s and women’s bathrooms and stole the mirrors off the wall. “Evidently he likes to...
SUMMERSVILLE, WV
Lootpress

Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry distribution schedule announced

WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in McDowell, Greenbrier, and Mercer Counties will be among those included in this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. All distributions are scheduled to take place from 11:00am to 12:30pm unless otherwise noted.
MERCER COUNTY, WV
wchsnetwork.com

Goodwill prepares for donation drive to help CPD toy drive

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — You can help the Charleston Police Department Christmas Toy Drive by giving to Goodwill on Tuesday. Goodwill Industries of the Kanawha Valley will have a donation drive set up on “Giving Tuesday” in the Casci parking lot in downtown Charleston. Goodwill Marketing and Communications...
CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

Neighbors share water utility service concerns in Fayette County

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The water that comes out of Marjie Truman’s faucet concerns her. She said she never knows when it could go off, and recently the problem’s gotten worse. “It still has a kind of weird smell to it,” Truman said. ”The past three and...
Lootpress

The LOOTPRESS Pet of the Week is Keller!

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The LOOTPRESS Week 13 Pet of the Week is Keller!. Keller is the face of the Dragon’s Den shop on Eisenhower Drive in Beckley. First discovered last year as a kitten, he had been abandoned by his feral mother due to an infection he suffered in both eyes which ultimately resulted in a complete loss of vision.
BECKLEY, WV
WSAZ

Windswept day to impact travel

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Late this Sunday morning the overnight shower pattern has quickly moved on with the sun breaking through in time for church goers heading to Advent services or the start of the long trip back home after the Thanksgiving holiday. But lurking in the heavens is a ribbon of strong winds that is soon to be sucked down to the ground.
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

Fallen tree crushes car in Huntington

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It was a crushing evening for a family in Huntington after a tree fell right on top of their car Monday. While they didn’t don’t know what caused the tree to fall, it badly damaged a car parked on the street nearby. The incident happened along 6th Avenue near the intersection of 2nd Street.
HUNTINGTON, WV
Metro News

Troopers investigate Beckley Travel Plaza robbery

BECKLEY, W.Va. — State police are investigating an alleged robbery at the Beckley Travel Plaza along the West Virginia Turnpike. According to troopers, a man wearing a dark-colored ski mask, dark-colored hoodie, dark-colored sweatpants and carrying a duffle bag approached a travel plaza manager outside the travel plaza Sunday night at around 9:15 and demanded money from an ATM machine.
BECKLEY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Newly renovated community center opens its doors on Charleston, West Virginia’s West Side

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Midian Leadership Project, a group devoted to developing community leaders, recently finished renovations on its community center. The “Midian Safe Haven” is located on Charleston’s West Side across from the West Side Middle School along Park Avenue. Last year, the Midian Leadership Project received a $165,000 grant through Lowe’s Hometown […]
CHARLESTON, WV
wchsnetwork.com

Two arrested in connection with Charleston break-in, robbery

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Two men are jailed after an alleged armed robbery inside a Charleston residence. Police have charged Mikhail Patterson, 20, and Jaquise Jackson, 18, both of Charleston with first-degree robbery and burglary. Patterson and Jackson, along with four other people, forced their way inside an apartment at...
CHARLESTON, WV
Ironton Tribune

Christmas events set for Monday

Parade steps off at 6 p.m. The Christmas season kicks off in downtown Ironton on Monday, with the return of the annual Christmas parade, as well as the Christmas at the Courthouse event. The courthouse event, in its second year, is set for 6-8 p.m. and offices there have been...
IRONTON, OH

