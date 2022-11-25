Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Holly Jolly Brawley in Charleston, West Virginia brings in crowd shopping locally
On the eve of Small Business Saturday, people like Purple Moon co-owner Chuck Hamsher have been getting in on some of the extra business traffic early.
Grand Larceny investigation ongoing in Beckley after travel plaza was robbed
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – A robbery of a large sum of money from the Beckley travel plaza this weekend is still under investigation. On Sunday, November 27, 2022, at about 9:15 P.M., an Applegreen employee responsible for managing the West Virginia Parkways Authority Beckley Travel Plaza reported a robbery. The employee reported while they were […]
2 West Virginia cities near bottom of list of best and worst cities for singles
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Charleston and Huntington, West Virginia are in the bottom half of best and worst cities for single people, according to a study conducted by WalletHub. The study ranked cities based on three categories: economics, fun and recreation and dating opportunities. Out of 182 cities, Huntington is at 150 and Charleston is […]
wfxrtv.com
Police looking for hotel bathroom mirror thief in West Virginia
SUMMERSVILLE, WV (WOWK) — The Summersville Police Department is looking for a man who allegedly stole mirrors from the LaQuinta Inn in Summersville. SPD says the man allegedly walked into both the men’s and women’s bathrooms and stole the mirrors off the wall. “Evidently he likes to...
Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry distribution schedule announced
WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in McDowell, Greenbrier, and Mercer Counties will be among those included in this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. All distributions are scheduled to take place from 11:00am to 12:30pm unless otherwise noted.
wchsnetwork.com
Goodwill prepares for donation drive to help CPD toy drive
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — You can help the Charleston Police Department Christmas Toy Drive by giving to Goodwill on Tuesday. Goodwill Industries of the Kanawha Valley will have a donation drive set up on “Giving Tuesday” in the Casci parking lot in downtown Charleston. Goodwill Marketing and Communications...
WSAZ
Neighbors share water utility service concerns in Fayette County
FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The water that comes out of Marjie Truman’s faucet concerns her. She said she never knows when it could go off, and recently the problem’s gotten worse. “It still has a kind of weird smell to it,” Truman said. ”The past three and...
The LOOTPRESS Pet of the Week is Keller!
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The LOOTPRESS Week 13 Pet of the Week is Keller!. Keller is the face of the Dragon’s Den shop on Eisenhower Drive in Beckley. First discovered last year as a kitten, he had been abandoned by his feral mother due to an infection he suffered in both eyes which ultimately resulted in a complete loss of vision.
Book a winter getaway in a caboose in this West Virginia town
FAYETTEVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – When visiting the New River Gorge, one may stay in a hotel, cabin, or a campground. But at one location near Fayetteville, a restored caboose can be your place to stay during a visit to the Gorge. Beside Cantrell’s Rafting near Fayetteville, a restored Chesapeake...
WSAZ
Windswept day to impact travel
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Late this Sunday morning the overnight shower pattern has quickly moved on with the sun breaking through in time for church goers heading to Advent services or the start of the long trip back home after the Thanksgiving holiday. But lurking in the heavens is a ribbon of strong winds that is soon to be sucked down to the ground.
WSAZ
Fallen tree crushes car in Huntington
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It was a crushing evening for a family in Huntington after a tree fell right on top of their car Monday. While they didn’t don’t know what caused the tree to fall, it badly damaged a car parked on the street nearby. The incident happened along 6th Avenue near the intersection of 2nd Street.
Metro News
Troopers investigate Beckley Travel Plaza robbery
BECKLEY, W.Va. — State police are investigating an alleged robbery at the Beckley Travel Plaza along the West Virginia Turnpike. According to troopers, a man wearing a dark-colored ski mask, dark-colored hoodie, dark-colored sweatpants and carrying a duffle bag approached a travel plaza manager outside the travel plaza Sunday night at around 9:15 and demanded money from an ATM machine.
Newly renovated community center opens its doors on Charleston, West Virginia’s West Side
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Midian Leadership Project, a group devoted to developing community leaders, recently finished renovations on its community center. The “Midian Safe Haven” is located on Charleston’s West Side across from the West Side Middle School along Park Avenue. Last year, the Midian Leadership Project received a $165,000 grant through Lowe’s Hometown […]
Glade Creek Bridge is one of the tallest in the United States
GRANDVIEW, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Most are aware that the New River Gorge Bridge is the tallest in West Virginia as it sits 876 feet above New River, and is one of the top five tallest bridges in the United States. One may not be aware that the Mountain State...
West Virginia was home to the largest hardwood sawmill in the world
RAINELLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A town settled in a quaint valley at the base of Sewell and Sims Mountain and bisected by the Meadow River was once home to the largest hardwood sawmill in the world. Rainelle has seen its good and bad days throughout history as every other...
Newborns in turkey costumes from West Virginia hospital featured on TODAY
Some newborns from a hospital in West Virginia were so cute in their Thanksgiving turkey costumes that they made an appearance on TODAY.
wchsnetwork.com
Two arrested in connection with Charleston break-in, robbery
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Two men are jailed after an alleged armed robbery inside a Charleston residence. Police have charged Mikhail Patterson, 20, and Jaquise Jackson, 18, both of Charleston with first-degree robbery and burglary. Patterson and Jackson, along with four other people, forced their way inside an apartment at...
Picture of alleged Dunbar, West Virginia CVS robbery suspect released
UPDATE (10:42 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022): The Dunbar Police Department has released a photo of the alleged suspect in the Dunbar CVS robbery case. They say the man went into the CVS on 10th Street after 7 p.m. with a note saying he had a gun and that this was a robbery and […]
Woman taken to hospital after being trapped in vehicle in Wayne County, West Virginia creek
WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A woman was taken to the hospital after she was trapped in a vehicle that went into a creek near JoJo’s Bar in Wayne County. Wayne County dispatchers say the woman was trapped in the vehicle. They say they were able to get the woman out and she is being […]
Ironton Tribune
Christmas events set for Monday
Parade steps off at 6 p.m. The Christmas season kicks off in downtown Ironton on Monday, with the return of the annual Christmas parade, as well as the Christmas at the Courthouse event. The courthouse event, in its second year, is set for 6-8 p.m. and offices there have been...
Comments / 0