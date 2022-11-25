ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Colt Cabana Talks His Podcast Taking A Hiatus, Says It Had Nothing To Do With ALL OUT Media Scrum Incident

On the latest edition of The Art of Wrestling podcast show host Colt Cabana spoke about his decision to take a temporary hiatus away from his podcast, a decision he claims had nothing to do with the ALL OUT media scrum incident between his former friend CM Punk, the Young Bucks, Ace Steel, and Kenny Omega. Cabana also shares some insight as to why he launched the podcast many years ago. Highlights are below.
Rohit Raju Talks His Love Of Entertaining, Why He Enjoys Giving Feedback In Wrestling

Former IMPACT star and one-time X-Division champion Rohit Raju recently spoke with Fightful about a wide variety of pro-wrestling-related topics, including how much he enjoys giving feedback to talent, and how he loves entertaining in the ring or on commentary. Highlights from the interview can be found below. Says it...
Zelina Vega A Big Fan Of Ronda Rousey, Says Rousey Brings More Eyes To The WWE Product

WWE star and former Queen of the Ring Zelina Vega recently joined the That’s Dope podcast to discuss a wide range of topics, most notably her thoughts on the current reigning SmackDown women’s champion, Ronda Rousey. Vega acknowledges that Rousey has her fair share of critics, but praises the Baddest Woman On The Planet for being super nice and bringing additional eyes to the WWE product. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
Colt Cabana Doesn’t Plan On Addressing CM Punk Controversy Anytime Soon, Talks His Mental Health

On the latest edition of the Art of Wrestling podcast AEW star Colt Cabana spoke about why he won’t be addressing any of the controversy that has been ongoing over the last two months following the events of ALL OUT, stating that his mental health and own well being are more important than giving his side of the story. That and more can be found in the highlights below.
Sami Zayn Reportedly Challenging Roman Reigns At WWE Elimination Chamber In Montreal

Earlier today, a report surfaced stating that WWE superstar Kevin Owens would be challenging Roman Reigns for the WWE Undisputed Universal championship at this January’s Royal Rumble premium live event from Texas, a bout that will continue the ongoing storyline between the Bloodline, Sami Zayn, and Owens, which had another chapter added at last night’s Survivor Series premium live event. However, it also seems like the hottest act in the storyline, Zayn, will be getting his own main event showdown against the Tribal Chief.
TEXAS STATE
Jey Uso and Sami Zayn Got Ucey At WWE House Show

WWE held a live event on Sunday night from the Cross Insurance Arena in Portland, ME. Sami Zayn and Jey Uso appear to be quickly becoming great buddies. As Solo Sikoa watched from the ring apron, Sami and Jey hugged and used their unique handshake to show how much they agreed.
PORTLAND, ME
Cody Rhodes Pays Tribute To His Father After WWE Survivor Series

WWE Hall Of Famer Dusty Rhodes created the WarGames concept, a match type that would be brought to WCW, but the match had been on ice for years after WWE bought the rival promotion in 2001. WarGames would remain dormant in WWE until it was used as part of NXT...
How Much Longer Does William Regal Have On His AEW Contract?

William Regal is not leaving AEW anytime soon. According to the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Regal still has several months left on his contract after arriving at the promotion at this year’s Revolution pay-per-view, a massive signing that led to the formation of the Blackpool Combat Club. There was...
Eric Bischoff Explains Why It Was So Difficult To Bring WCW To Canada

WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff recently spoke with Fightful about a wide range of topics, which included Bischoff looking back on his time as the president of WCW, even recalling when he brought the promotion to Canada and how difficult of a process that all was. Highlights from the interview are below.
WWE RAW Preview for Tonight: Survivor Series Fallout, Austin Theory, Becky Lynch, More

The post-Survivor Series edition of WWE RAW will air live tonight from the Norfolk Scope Arena in Norfolk, Virginia with fallout from Saturday’s big event in Boston. WWE has not announced any matches or segments for tonight’s RAW as of this writing. New WWE United States Champion Austin Theory is expected to appear to celebrate his win over Seth Rollins and Bobby Lashley at Survivor Series. It will also be interesting to see what happens with The Judgment Day and The O.C. on RAW after AJ Styles defeated Finn Balor this past Saturday.
NORFOLK, VA
Why Roman Reigns Didn’t Wear Red with The Bloodline at WWE Survivor Series

Saturday’s WWE Survivor Series Premium Live Event was headlined by The Bloodline (Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, Solo Sikoa, Sami Zayn) defeating Team Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Butch, Ridge Holland, Kevin Owens, Drew McIntyre) when Jey Uso pinned Owens. The Usos, Zayn and Sikoa were all decked out in red gear, but Reigns was wearing his signature black pants.
Watch This Week’s Episode Of AEW Dark: Elevation

You can check out this week’s edition of AEW Dark: Elevation below. As a reminder, here’s the card:. The Bunny vs. Black Onyx. Nyla Rose & Marina Shafir vs. Emi Sakura & Maki Itoh. Lee Johnson vs. Robert Anthony. Jay Lethal & Satnam Singh vs. Joe Alonzo &...
Roman Reigns Reportedly Upset After WWE Survivor Series

Despite The Bloodline defeating Team Brawling Brutes in War Games at WWE Survivor Series on Saturday night, word now is that Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns was upset backstage after the match. A new report from Fightful Select notes that Reigns was visibly upset after the War Games match,...
Anthony Bowens Opens Up On The State Of The AEW Locker Room

AEW Tag Team Champion Anthony Bowens appeared on Good Karma Wrestling with ESPN Chicago’s Jonathan Hood, ESPN Milwaukee’s Gabe Neitzel, and ESPN West Palm’s Brian Rowitz. Here are the highlights:. The first openly gay AEW champion:. “It means a lot and its an honor. Because sitting in...
Two Trios Matches and More Set for Tonight’s AEW “Dark: Elevation” Episode

Ten matches have been announced for tonight’s AEW “Dark: Elevation” episode. Tonight’s Elevation will feature trios matches with The Best Friends and Rocky Romero in action, plus Matt Hardy and Private Party in action. The women’s division will be represented by The Bunny, Athena, Marina Shafir, and more. Eddie Kingston and Ortiz will headline against The Factory’s Aaron Solo and Nick Comoroto, along with Ari Daivari vs. Konosuke Takeshita.

