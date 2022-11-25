Read full article on original website
Colt Cabana Talks His Podcast Taking A Hiatus, Says It Had Nothing To Do With ALL OUT Media Scrum Incident
On the latest edition of The Art of Wrestling podcast show host Colt Cabana spoke about his decision to take a temporary hiatus away from his podcast, a decision he claims had nothing to do with the ALL OUT media scrum incident between his former friend CM Punk, the Young Bucks, Ace Steel, and Kenny Omega. Cabana also shares some insight as to why he launched the podcast many years ago. Highlights are below.
Kazuchika Okada Gives His Thoughts On NJPW and STARDOM Collaboration, Why Historic X-Over Events Should Not Happen Every Year
NJPW superstar Kazuchika Okada spoke with Tokyo Sports where the Rainmaker gave his thoughts on the recent Historic X-Over event, which was a collaboration show with STARDOM and saw KAIRI crowned as the first-ever IWGP women’s champion. During the interview, Okada discussed the success of the event, why he...
Rohit Raju Talks His Love Of Entertaining, Why He Enjoys Giving Feedback In Wrestling
Former IMPACT star and one-time X-Division champion Rohit Raju recently spoke with Fightful about a wide variety of pro-wrestling-related topics, including how much he enjoys giving feedback to talent, and how he loves entertaining in the ring or on commentary. Highlights from the interview can be found below. Says it...
Zelina Vega A Big Fan Of Ronda Rousey, Says Rousey Brings More Eyes To The WWE Product
WWE star and former Queen of the Ring Zelina Vega recently joined the That’s Dope podcast to discuss a wide range of topics, most notably her thoughts on the current reigning SmackDown women’s champion, Ronda Rousey. Vega acknowledges that Rousey has her fair share of critics, but praises the Baddest Woman On The Planet for being super nice and bringing additional eyes to the WWE product. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
Colt Cabana Doesn’t Plan On Addressing CM Punk Controversy Anytime Soon, Talks His Mental Health
On the latest edition of the Art of Wrestling podcast AEW star Colt Cabana spoke about why he won’t be addressing any of the controversy that has been ongoing over the last two months following the events of ALL OUT, stating that his mental health and own well being are more important than giving his side of the story. That and more can be found in the highlights below.
Sami Zayn Reportedly Challenging Roman Reigns At WWE Elimination Chamber In Montreal
Earlier today, a report surfaced stating that WWE superstar Kevin Owens would be challenging Roman Reigns for the WWE Undisputed Universal championship at this January’s Royal Rumble premium live event from Texas, a bout that will continue the ongoing storyline between the Bloodline, Sami Zayn, and Owens, which had another chapter added at last night’s Survivor Series premium live event. However, it also seems like the hottest act in the storyline, Zayn, will be getting his own main event showdown against the Tribal Chief.
Madusa Criticizes Ronda Rousey For Wanting WWE To Remove “Women’s” Term From Titles
WWE Hall Of Famer Madusa was recently interviewed on TheA2theK Wrestling Show to promote her new book, “The Woman Who Would Be King.”. During it, the former WWE Women’s Champion talked about Rousey expressing her take that WWE should remove the term ‘women’s’ from the respective championships.
Jey Uso and Sami Zayn Got Ucey At WWE House Show
WWE held a live event on Sunday night from the Cross Insurance Arena in Portland, ME. Sami Zayn and Jey Uso appear to be quickly becoming great buddies. As Solo Sikoa watched from the ring apron, Sami and Jey hugged and used their unique handshake to show how much they agreed.
WWE Hall Of Famer Alundra Blaze To Appear On Tuesday’s NXT To Help Choose Competitors For The Iron Survivor Challenge
The official Twitter account of NXT has announced that WWE Hall of Famer Alundra Blaze will be appearing on this Tuesday’s episode of NXT on USA to assist Shawn Michaels in choosing competitors for the Iron Survivor Challenge. Below is the updated NXT line-up for next Tuesday:. * Roxanne...
Mick Foley Says Everyone in WWE Was Wrong About What They Initially Thought Steve Austin Could Become
Mick Foley recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Foley is Pod, available via AdFreeShows. During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer talked about Steve Austin’s move to WWE from WCW in 1995 and how no one expected him to be the big star that he would become, including WWE’s merchandise department.
Cody Rhodes Pays Tribute To His Father After WWE Survivor Series
WWE Hall Of Famer Dusty Rhodes created the WarGames concept, a match type that would be brought to WCW, but the match had been on ice for years after WWE bought the rival promotion in 2001. WarGames would remain dormant in WWE until it was used as part of NXT...
How Much Longer Does William Regal Have On His AEW Contract?
William Regal is not leaving AEW anytime soon. According to the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Regal still has several months left on his contract after arriving at the promotion at this year’s Revolution pay-per-view, a massive signing that led to the formation of the Blackpool Combat Club. There was...
Eric Bischoff Explains Why It Was So Difficult To Bring WCW To Canada
WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff recently spoke with Fightful about a wide range of topics, which included Bischoff looking back on his time as the president of WCW, even recalling when he brought the promotion to Canada and how difficult of a process that all was. Highlights from the interview are below.
WWE RAW Preview for Tonight: Survivor Series Fallout, Austin Theory, Becky Lynch, More
The post-Survivor Series edition of WWE RAW will air live tonight from the Norfolk Scope Arena in Norfolk, Virginia with fallout from Saturday’s big event in Boston. WWE has not announced any matches or segments for tonight’s RAW as of this writing. New WWE United States Champion Austin Theory is expected to appear to celebrate his win over Seth Rollins and Bobby Lashley at Survivor Series. It will also be interesting to see what happens with The Judgment Day and The O.C. on RAW after AJ Styles defeated Finn Balor this past Saturday.
Why Roman Reigns Didn’t Wear Red with The Bloodline at WWE Survivor Series
Saturday’s WWE Survivor Series Premium Live Event was headlined by The Bloodline (Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, Solo Sikoa, Sami Zayn) defeating Team Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Butch, Ridge Holland, Kevin Owens, Drew McIntyre) when Jey Uso pinned Owens. The Usos, Zayn and Sikoa were all decked out in red gear, but Reigns was wearing his signature black pants.
Watch This Week’s Episode Of AEW Dark: Elevation
You can check out this week’s edition of AEW Dark: Elevation below. As a reminder, here’s the card:. The Bunny vs. Black Onyx. Nyla Rose & Marina Shafir vs. Emi Sakura & Maki Itoh. Lee Johnson vs. Robert Anthony. Jay Lethal & Satnam Singh vs. Joe Alonzo &...
Roman Reigns Reportedly Upset After WWE Survivor Series
Despite The Bloodline defeating Team Brawling Brutes in War Games at WWE Survivor Series on Saturday night, word now is that Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns was upset backstage after the match. A new report from Fightful Select notes that Reigns was visibly upset after the War Games match,...
Anthony Bowens Opens Up On The State Of The AEW Locker Room
AEW Tag Team Champion Anthony Bowens appeared on Good Karma Wrestling with ESPN Chicago’s Jonathan Hood, ESPN Milwaukee’s Gabe Neitzel, and ESPN West Palm’s Brian Rowitz. Here are the highlights:. The first openly gay AEW champion:. “It means a lot and its an honor. Because sitting in...
Two Trios Matches and More Set for Tonight’s AEW “Dark: Elevation” Episode
Ten matches have been announced for tonight’s AEW “Dark: Elevation” episode. Tonight’s Elevation will feature trios matches with The Best Friends and Rocky Romero in action, plus Matt Hardy and Private Party in action. The women’s division will be represented by The Bunny, Athena, Marina Shafir, and more. Eddie Kingston and Ortiz will headline against The Factory’s Aaron Solo and Nick Comoroto, along with Ari Daivari vs. Konosuke Takeshita.
