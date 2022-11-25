ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kewanee, IL

From the Files: Dave Clarke

By Dave Clarke
Star-Courier
 4 days ago

Kewanee history from the Star Courier archives

15 years agoFriday, Nov. 23, 2007

• The Wethersfield Junior High Student Council is helping to support the “green is universal” concept by selling canvas shopping bags. The idea is to reduce the number of plastic grocery bags which are not biodegradable.

• Student Council members at Central School recently conducted their annual “Coats 4 Kids” drive. More than 60 new and/or slightly used coats, along with an assortment of gloves and hats, were donated. The collected items were delivered to Novak Cleaners where the business donated its time and equipment to dry clean the articles. The clothing will be distributed to those in need in the community.

25 years agoSaturday, Nov. 22, 1997

• Workers are putting together the framework of the new city public works building on the southwest corner of Fifth and Main and streets. The building is being constructed on the site of the building that housed the city hall annex for the past several years.

• The Kewanee Chamber of Commerce will present Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” with a local cast and crew on Friday, Dec.5, Saturday, Dec.6, and Sunday, Dec. 7, in the Kewanee High School auditorium.

50 years agoWednesday, Nov. 22, 1972

• The 1972 Kewanee United Fund Drive is at 80 percent of achieving its goal in round figures, that is $88,598 to the $110,000, according to drive co-chairmen John Spets and Steve Sturm.

• Mrs. Robert Petersen and Mrs. Bernard Enlow explained and demonstrated the Green Circle program at the regular meeting of the Lyle School PTA. The program is sponsored by the Kewanee Human Relations Commission “to help stimulate and reinforce in children positive social attitudes which are necessary to building a world where all men can live together in harmony.”

75 years agoSaturday, Nov. 22, 1947

• C.Albert Thorp, LeRoy Rollins, and John Gerrond are partners in a new Neponset Hardware store which had a formal opening today.

• The 1947-48 Kewanee High School basketball team got off to a thrilling start before a packed house in Central gym, Friday night, as the Boilermakers edged the snarling Galva Wildcats 35-34 in a game which wasn’t decided until after the horn blew marking the end of regular time. With the tally knotted at 34-all in the final seconds of action, co-captain Wendell Shaw was fouled. For a moment, the officials were not sure whether Shaw was fouled before the horn was sounded or after. But a check with the official timers, Dan Heinrich and Homer Scovil, proved that he was so the pressure was on as he stepped to the front line. Shaw swished the net, the home crowd let up a roar and the ball game was over.

100 years agoThursday, Nov. 23, 1922

• Announcement is made today that Attorney Clarence S. Darrow, of Chicago, will deliver an address Wednesday evening, Nov. 29, at the Grand Opera House at 8 o’clock. The public is invited to attend this meeting which will be held under the auspices of the Committee Opposed to the New Constitution. (A few years later, Darrow became famous for his involvement in the trial of Nathan Leopold and Richard Loeb, in Chicago in 1924, charged with the murder of 14-year-old Bobby Franks which they believed was “the perfect crime,” and the Scopes “Monkey” Trial in 1925 in which high school teacher John Scopes was accused of violating Tennessee law which made it illegal for teachers to teach human evolution in any state-funded school. Three-time presidential candidate and former Secretary of State William Jennings Bryan argued for the prosecution while Darrow served as the defense attorney. Darrow was also a leading member of the American Civil Liberties Union. — D.C.)

• In the pony voting contest conducted by Zang Bros., the result was as follows as announced today: William Lee, 6,437,840 votes; Dean Stoner, 3,058,855, and Ramie DeClerk, 1,928,835. (Checking the Star Courier archives we found that on July 17, 1922 Zang Bros. Ran an ad inviting children to a pony show in front of their grocery store. “We are going to give away a free, live pony, saddle and bridle to a lucky boy or girl.” Here’s the catch. Mothers were invited to hear details of the contest in which their child would receive votes toward winning the pony based on dollars spent on their purchases. Three 8-oz. bars of Fields olive oil soap earned 5,000 votes; a loaf of bread earned 500 votes; Zang’s home-cured hams at 24 cents/lb., received 500 votes, etc. Billy Lee edged out Dean Stoner to win the pony because his mother bought more groceries at Zang’s. Stoner, however, went on to become president of the Kewanee Boiler Corporation, in spite of not winning the pony.— D.C.)

