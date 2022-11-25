Henry County marriages and dissolutions, Nov. 10-17
Here’s who got married or divorced in Henry County last week:
Marriage licenses issued to:
• Victor Mendoza and Letilia Pantoja, both of Colona
• Jesus Martinez and Liza Trevino, both of Kewanee
• William Brunson and Courtney Welgat, both of Kewanee No dissolution of marriages to report.
