Henry County marriages and dissolutions, Nov. 10-17

Here’s who got married or divorced in Henry County last week:

Marriages and dissolutions, Nov. 10-17

Marriage licenses issued to:

• Victor Mendoza and Letilia Pantoja, both of Colona

• Jesus Martinez and Liza Trevino, both of Kewanee

• William Brunson and Courtney Welgat, both of Kewanee No dissolution of marriages to report.

