FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
und.com
Fighting Irish 4-1-1 - Southern Cal
Notre Dame’s winning streak is over, and so is its hopes for a New Year’s Six bowl game. Giving up too many rushing yards, as well as third-down conversions, the Fighting Irish saw their in-season five-game winning streak and in-rivalry four-game binge that spanned to 2016 halted by the potentially College Football Playoff-bound USC Trojans Saturday night inside Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.
und.com
#15 Irish Fall at #5 USC 38-27
LOS ANGELES – The University of Notre Dame’s 15th-ranked football team dropped a 38-27 contest to the fifth-ranked USC Trojans at the Los Angeles Coliseum Saturday night. The Irish passing offense had its most productive game of the season, gaining 318 yards and scoring three times through the air. The Irish defense couldn’t solve the riddle of USC’s high-powered offense as the loss drops Notre Dame to 8-4 for the 2022 season.
und.com
Ebo's career day powers No. 7 Notre Dame past Arizona State, 85-65
BIMINI, Bahamas — For the first time this season, No. 7 Notre Dame faced a real test. The response was promising. In the final game of the 2022 Goombay Splash, the Irish (6-0) topped previously undefeated Arizona State (4-1) by a score of 85-65 after outscoring the Sun Devils 54-31 in the second half. Notre Dame was down by three points at the break, the first time they’ve trailed this season after 20 minutes.
und.com
Notre Dame’s Season Comes to Close with 2-0 Loss to UNC In NCAA Quarterfinals
SOUTH BEND, Ind. – The No. 1 seeded Notre Dame women’s soccer team’s (17-3-3) magical season came to a close on Saturday after a hard-fought battle with No. 2 seed North Carolina (19-4-1), falling 2-0 inside Alumni Stadium. The Tar Heels got two goals in the first 47 minutes of the match then faced tremendous pressure from the Irish, who fired off 11 shots in the second half.
