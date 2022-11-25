BIMINI, Bahamas — For the first time this season, No. 7 Notre Dame faced a real test. The response was promising. In the final game of the 2022 Goombay Splash, the Irish (6-0) topped previously undefeated Arizona State (4-1) by a score of 85-65 after outscoring the Sun Devils 54-31 in the second half. Notre Dame was down by three points at the break, the first time they’ve trailed this season after 20 minutes.

TEMPE, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO