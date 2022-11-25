ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bradenton, FL

15-year-old dies from gunshot wounds in Bradenton, deputies say

By Melissa Pérez-Carrillo, Sarasota Herald-Tribune
 4 days ago
The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left a 15-year-old dead early Thursday morning.

A deputy was patrolling in the 1800 block of 28 Avenue East in Bradenton at 12:13 a.m. when he heard gunshots. He arrived at the shooting scene moments later and found evidence on the roadway.

A witness told the deputy he saw a man running from the area, but he couldn’t say which way the possible suspect fled.

Crime:Deputies investigate shooting that left Sarasota man with multiple gunshot wounds

Updated:Charlotte County deputy killed in DUI crash while conducting a traffic stop, deputies say

Sheriff's officials later learned that the boy was dropped off at Manatee Memorial Hospital with a gunshot wound, where he later died, deputies said in a report.

Detectives with the Manatee Homicide Investigation Unit are working on several leads, but there have been no arrests.

