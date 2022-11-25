Erie County restaurant inspections for Nov. 17-23, 2022

At least once a year, Erie County Department of Health officials inspect all restaurants and stores that sell unpackaged food. Here is a list of violations recorded Nov. 17 through Wednesday.

1 critical violation

Coney Island Lunch, 3015 Buffalo Road, Wesleyville. (No soap at handwash sink.) Also 2 noncritical violations. Tuesday

McDonald's, 10541 Rt. 6 N, Albion. (No hot water) Monday. Corrected Tuesday.

2 noncritical violations

Porky's Pizzeria, 3512 Buffalo Road, Wesleyville. Tuesday

1 noncritical violation

Seneca indoor concession stand, 10770 Wattsburg Road, Wattsburg School District. Tuesday