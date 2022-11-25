Read full article on original website
pv-magazine-usa.com
U.S.-based battery manufacturer announces solid-state energy storage systems
Amptricity announced what it says is the first solid-state battery for home energy storage. The company plans to deliver its first solid-state energy storage systems of up to 4 GWh or up to 400,000 homes within the next 30 months. The company, which was founded in 2020 and based in...
3printr.com
Study shows overview of the global additive manufacturing market from 2022 to 2027
The “Additive Manufacturing Market – Forecasts from 2022 to 2027” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering. The additive manufacturing market size is projected to witness a compounded annual growth rate of 29.86% to grow to US$65,148.103 million by 2027, from US$10,459.014 million in 2020. Additive...
NASDAQ
Should You Buy Medtronic Stock At $80?
Medtronic stock (NYSE: MDT) has declined 5% in a week, while it’s down 7% in a month, underperforming the broader markets with the S&P500 index rising 6% in a month. The recent fall can be attributed to the Q2FY23 results the company reported yesterday, with revenue falling below and earnings above our estimates. After its recent fall, we find MDT stock undervalued, as discussed below.
China is now using advanced 3D-printing tech in its warplanes
We often hear about the many wonders of 3D printing, its efficiency, cost effectiveness and sturdiness but it’s more commonly used in houses not planes. Now, China has adapted the technology to make it ideal for its warplanes, according to an article by the Global Times published on Saturday.
emsnow.com
Contract Manufacturing in Vietnam Increases Profitability: Spartronics White Paper
OEMs can Lower Labor Costs, Improve Quality, and Protect IP with the Right Partner. Vietnam has emerged as a leader for outsourced manufacturing among southeast Asian nations due to its exceptional cost competitiveness and consistent high quality. Vietnam’s location — adjacent to established supply chains across the border it shares with China — provides original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with alternative sourcing as the costs of doing business in China escalate. Hourly labor rates in Vietnam are significantly lower than other nearby countries; and the nation has implemented strict laws and regulations to protect the intellectual property of foreign companies. The marketplace and political conditions together have enabled Vietnam to sustain the highest economic growth rate in the world since 2000. Understanding Vietnam’s unique financial advantages can help OEMs that outsource manufacturing to achieve a lower total cost of ownership that fuels higher profits and growth.
CNBC
Renault wants to use water from depths of 4,000 meters to supply heat to an old production plant
The Renault Group's CEO, Luca de Meo, describes plans for company's Douai plant as "one of the most ambitious decarbonisation projects on a European industrial site." The U.S. Department of Energy says geothermal energy "supplies renewable power around the clock and emits little or no greenhouse gases." Renault says it's...
In a first, Rolls-Royce and easyJet successfully test a hydrogen-powered aircraft engine
In what can be considered a promising first step towards transforming the aviation industry to become carbon-neutral, a project led by Rolls Royce and easyJet has successfully tested a modern-day jet engine that runs solely on hydrogen. The prototype for the experiment, which was conducted at a test facility at...
Reuters
LG Chem to invest over $3 billion to build battery cathode plant in U.S
SEOUL, Nov 22 (Reuters) - LG Chem Ltd (051910.KS) said on Tuesday it plans to invest more than $3 billion to build a battery cathode factory in Tennessee, as the South Korean chemical materials maker ramps up plans to meet rising demand for U.S. electric vehicle (EV) components.
NASDAQ
Reasons to Add Caterpillar (CAT) Stock to Your Portfolio
Caterpillar Inc. CAT impressed investors by delivering growth in both its top and the bottom line for the last few quarters despite inflationary pressures and supply-chain snarls. This was aided by improving demand in its end markets and cost-control efforts. A strong liquidity position, and CAT’s ongoing investments in its expanded offerings, services and digital initiatives are also expected to contribute to growth.
TechSpot
Europe's biggest battery storage system goes online four months early
What just happened? Operators have flipped the switch on Europe's largest battery energy storage system, bringing online a system capable of storing enough electricity to power 300,000 homes for up to two hours. The facility, located in Cottingham, East Yorkshire, UK, was overseen by renewable power company Harmony Energy Limited...
teslarati.com
Canada commits $27 million to E3 Lithium, helping to launch production
Canada committed $27 million to E3 Lithium’s $87 million project for the construction of a demonstration plant specializing in Lithium production, the country’s Department of Innovation, Science, and Economic Development announced today. The $27 million contribution will help accelerate Canada’s efforts to create jobs, reduce greenhouse gas emissions,...
NASDAQ
4 Railroad Stocks to Capitalize on Strong Freight Demand
The Zacks Transportation - Rail industry is being aided by a steady improvement in freight demand, thanks to the buoyant U.S. economy, which is driving growth for the railroads. Despite this tailwind, the industry is being plagued by escalating fuel prices and supply-chain disruptions. Companies like Union Pacific Corporation UNP,...
NASDAQ
Monday Sector Leaders: Services, Healthcare
Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Monday, shares of Services companies are outperforming other sectors, losing just 0.8%. Within that group, Wynn Resorts Ltd (Symbol: WYNN) and Ulta Beauty Inc (Symbol: ULTA) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 4.3% and 1.5%, respectively. Among the largest ETFs, one ETF closely following services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (Symbol: IYC), which is down 0.7% on the day, and down 26.46% year-to-date. Wynn Resorts Ltd, meanwhile, is down 8.12% year-to-date, and Ulta Beauty Inc is up 10.38% year-to-date. Combined, WYNN and ULTA make up approximately 0.7% of the underlying holdings of IYC.
'Cold hearts': New Airbus aircraft to be powered by hydrogen stored at -253°C
Airbus is engineering novel cryogenic hydrogen storage tanks to support future aircraft fueled by liquid hydrogen, according to a blog published by the company last week. They call them cold hearts, and they are at the center of their new hydrogen-based ZEROe aircraft. “Hydrogen is key to our mission to...
NASDAQ
2 Supercharged Tech Stocks to Buy Without Any Hesitation
It's hard to find growth stocks that can withstand the heat these days. The sector has taken a beating in 2022 as rising interest rates have compressed valuations, and fears of a recession are weighing on growth rates. However, some companies are still putting up strong growth numbers even in this difficult environment, and these two are primed to deliver impressive long-term returns.
BBC
Two energy storage firms win £14m for new technologies
Two Scottish firms have been awarded a total of more than £14m by the UK government to help them develop new energy storage technologies. East Lothian-based Sunamp will receive £9.25m to help trial its advanced thermal storage system in 100 UK homes. And StorTera in Edinburgh will get...
A reimagining of the global economic order could mean supply chains that are shorter and ‘more regional,’ McKinsey says in a new report
Cargo ships load and unload containers at a shipping port in China. Over the last two years there’s been a shift in trade due to battered supply chains amid the pandemic, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and rising tensions between the U.S. and China. The disruption has prompted speculation that trade will, in the future, be less global, thereby making the world less connected.
NASDAQ
Start Off 2023 Right: This Dividend King Is a Buy
Recession fears have shaken Wall Street in 2022. Many companies are cutting or pulling their guidance, laying off employees, and generally bracing for the macroeconomic storm that might come. But industrial conglomerate Illinois Tool Works (NYSE: ITW) isn't one of them. The company's firing on all cylinders, as evidenced by its strong third-quarter earnings. The company's 59 consecutive annual dividend increases and Dividend King status show that its recent performance is no fluke.
NASDAQ
Vishay (VSH) Unveils an Optocoupler, Expands Portfolio
Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. VSH is leaving no stone unturned to expand its discrete offerings to bolster its presence in the booming semiconductor industry. The unveiling of the linear optocoupler VOA300 is a testament to the same. VOA300 is an automotive-grade device offering an industry-high isolation voltage of 5300 Vrms. Additionally,...
NASDAQ
Better Buy: Medical Properties Trust or Physicians Realty Trust?
Medical real estate investment trusts (REITs) combine two relatively stable, recession-proof industries: healthcare and real estate. Spending on healthcare in the United States reached $4.1 trillion in 2020 and, thanks in part to an aging population, it's estimated to reach $6.2 trillion by 2028, according to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. While increased interest rates have put a damper on home sales lately, medical REITs manage commercial real estate, such as hospitals and doctor's offices. The tenants for these REITs are dependable payers and deliver consistent cash flows to the companies.
