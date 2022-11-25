Read full article on original website
How Much Upside is Left in Patterson-UTI (PTEN)? Wall Street Analysts Think 26%
Patterson-UTI (PTEN) closed the last trading session at $17.58, gaining 1.6% over the past four weeks, but there could be plenty of upside left in the stock if short-term price targets set by Wall Street analysts are any guide. The mean price target of $22.22 indicates a 26.4% upside potential.
2 Supercharged Tech Stocks to Buy Without Any Hesitation
It's hard to find growth stocks that can withstand the heat these days. The sector has taken a beating in 2022 as rising interest rates have compressed valuations, and fears of a recession are weighing on growth rates. However, some companies are still putting up strong growth numbers even in this difficult environment, and these two are primed to deliver impressive long-term returns.
Cash Dividend On The Way From Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust's Series B Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares
On 11/30/22, Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust's 8.00% Series B Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares of Beneficial Interest (Symbol: PMT.PRB) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.50, payable on 12/15/22. As a percentage of PMT.PRB's recent share price of $21.96, this dividend works out to approximately 2.28%, so look for shares of PMT.PRB to trade 2.28% lower — all else being equal — when PMT.PRB shares open for trading on 11/30/22. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 9.13%, which compares to an average yield of 7.80% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of PMT.PRB shares, versus PMT:
Start Off 2023 Right: This Dividend King Is a Buy
Recession fears have shaken Wall Street in 2022. Many companies are cutting or pulling their guidance, laying off employees, and generally bracing for the macroeconomic storm that might come. But industrial conglomerate Illinois Tool Works (NYSE: ITW) isn't one of them. The company's firing on all cylinders, as evidenced by its strong third-quarter earnings. The company's 59 consecutive annual dividend increases and Dividend King status show that its recent performance is no fluke.
2 Highly-Ranked Stocks to Buy for December and Beyond
As we progress through the holiday season, investors are hoping stocks start gathering momentum leading up to Christmas and New Year’s Day. The hopes of a Santa Clause rally will be more anticipated this year as broader markets still hover near bear market territory. Here are two stocks that...
Oxford Industries, Inc. (OXM) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know
Oxford Industries (OXM) has recently been on Zacks.com's list of the most searched stocks. Therefore, you might want to consider some of the key factors that could influence the stock's performance in the near future. Over the past month, shares of this owner of the Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer and...
Are You Looking for a High-Growth Dividend Stock?
All investors love getting big returns from their portfolio, whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities. However, when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments. While cash flow can come from bond interest or interest...
Understanding Tax Loss Harvesting with ETFs
As investors begin to plan and assess year-end tax strategies, it’s important to understand the structure of ETFs and the implications for your tax bill. Tax loss harvesting is a strategy used by investors to minimize their annual tax liability. The basic idea is to sell investments that have lost value to offset capital gains from other investments. Let's say you own a stock that has decreased in value by $10,000 since you purchased it. You can sell the stock and use the $10,000 loss to offset any capital gains you may have realized during the year.
Will Manitex (MNTX) Gain on Rising Earnings Estimates?
Manitex (MNTX) could be a solid addition to your portfolio given a notable revision in the company's earnings estimates. While the stock has been gaining lately, the trend might continue since its earnings outlook is still improving. Analysts' growing optimism on the earnings prospects of this maker of forklifts, cranes...
These 3 Retail Stocks Are Drop-Dead Bargains
The holiday season is here, and that means plenty of bargains await holiday shoppers in stores. But your local mall isn't the only place to find a deal. Savvy investors know that stocks are on sale as well. With the S&P 500 down 16%, there are plenty of attractive names...
Power Corp. of Canada's Preferred Shares, Series B Crosses Above 6.5% Yield Territory
In trading on Monday, shares of Power Corp. of Canada's Non-Cumulative First Preferred Shares, Series B (TSX: POW-PRB.TO) were yielding above the 6.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.3375), with shares changing hands as low as $20.51 on the day. As of last close, POW.PRB was trading at a 17.28% discount to its liquidation preference amount. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.
Daily Dividend Report: SJI,BTG,HTLD,ELTK
SJI announced today that its board of directors approved the distribution of the company's regular quarterly dividend at $0.3100 per share for the fourth quarter of 2022. The dividend is payable December 27, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 19, 2022. This is SJI's 71st consecutive year of paying dividends, reflecting the company's commitment to a consistent, sustainable dividend.
Tech Sell-Off: 1 Top Growth Stock Down 79% I'd Buy Without Any Hesitation
If one thing has characterized 2022 for investors, it's been the bear market, which marks the worst downturn for Wall Street in more than a decade. The Nasdaq Composite is currently down 31% over the past year, with many stocks falling much further. If there's been any good news to...
UPS Strong on Dividends & Buybacks Despite Cost Challenges
United Parcel Service’s UPS efforts to reward its shareholders through dividends and buybacks vouch for its solid financial footing. However, high operating costs, mainly due to elevated fuel expenses, are restricting bottom-line growth. Currently, UPS carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Delving Deeper. UPS’ strong free cash flow generating...
Better Cloud Stock: Cloudflare vs. Fastly
Which edge networking play is a better long-term investment?
GFS vs. AMBA: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
Investors with an interest in Electronics - Semiconductors stocks have likely encountered both GlobalFoundries Inc. (GFS) and Ambarella (AMBA). But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look. Everyone has their own methods for finding great value opportunities, but...
Is AssetMark Financial (AMK) a Solid Growth Stock? 3 Reasons to Think "Yes"
Investors seek growth stocks to capitalize on above-average growth in financials that help these securities grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. However, it isn't easy to find a great growth stock. By their very nature, these stocks carry above-average risk and volatility. Moreover, if a company's growth story...
Factors Making General Mills (GIS) Stock Worth Betting on
General Mills, Inc. GIS appears in great shape. The manufacturer and marketer of branded consumer foods continues benefiting from its Accelerate strategy. Strength in the Pet segment is also a constant upside. These uptrends were visible in the first quarter of fiscal 2023, wherein the top and bottom lines increased...
Ex-Dividend Reminder: Group 1 Automotive, MGE Energy and Avangrid
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/30/22, Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (Symbol: GPI), MGE Energy Inc (Symbol: MGEE), and Avangrid Inc (Symbol: AGR) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.39 on 12/15/22, MGE Energy Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.4075 on 12/15/22, and Avangrid Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.44 on 1/3/23. As a percentage of GPI's recent stock price of $188.51, this dividend works out to approximately 0.21%, so look for shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. to trade 0.21% lower — all else being equal — when GPI shares open for trading on 11/30/22. Similarly, investors should look for MGEE to open 0.57% lower in price and for AGR to open 1.04% lower, all else being equal.
UOVEY or HDB: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
Investors with an interest in Banks - Foreign stocks have likely encountered both United Overseas Bank Ltd. (UOVEY) and HDFC Bank (HDB). But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look. Everyone has their own methods for finding great...
